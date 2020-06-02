OnePlus Will No Longer Have McLaren Edition Phones

Special edition phones are nothing special. They have been a part of the industry for as long as we can remember. OnePlus happens to be one of the most prominent companies, especially ever since they partnered with McLaren and released the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition. An upgraded OnePlus 6T with faster charging and an increased RAM, as well.

The company released the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition as well, which came with 12GB RAM and 5G connectivity. However, after only two smartphones, this partnership has come to an end.

There Will No Longer be a McLaren Edition Phone from OnePlus

At first, there were rumours that OnePlus and McLaren have parted ways, but there was no official confirmation. As a matter of fact, many had speculated that OnePlus will release another McLaren edition in the form of OnePlus 8T Pro, but it is now confirmed that the partnership has ended.

The confirmation comes in the form of a McLaren spokesperson reaching out to Android Authority by email and confirming that they are no longer going to be making phones together. This is what the email had to say,

Our partnership with OnePlus, which came to its scheduled conclusion recently, has been a highly successful collaboration between two iconic and innovative brands. Since the start of this partnership in 2018, OnePlus has been a supportive, valued partner and we wish them well and hope to see them in the future.

This should not come as a surprise as such situations happen in the tech world all the time. You never know, OnePlus might collaborate with some other company in the future. After all, we have seen a Star Wars limited edition as well as a Marvel Avengers edition, too.

The last time we saw both companies collaborate, it was when OnePlus showed off the concept phone that had the electrochromic glass on the camera. The glass was supplied to the company by McLaren and the purpose of this glass was to act as a neutral density filter. A feature that is only available on proper dedicated cameras, so far.

Do you think the company should collaborate with another car manufacturing company or should they stick to releasing limited editions that are themed differently? Let us know.