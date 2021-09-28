OnePlus 9 Series Now Receiving Android 12 Developer Preview 2

While the world is still waiting for the stable Android 12 for the Pixel devices. Android 12 Developer Preview 2 is available for the OnePlus 9 series, and it brings a series of tweaks with it as well. It is essential to know that the second developer preview is released about three months after the first build.

Android 12 Developer Preview 2 Arrives on OnePlus 9 Series with a Series of Changes

OnePlus announced the latest update on their forums, and it does show a decent number of changes and tweaks. However, we would advise you again that these developer previews are made for people who are looking to test out the apps and features on their devices and not everyone else, because that way, you are only going to invite more issues, and that is not what we want, to begin with.

OnePlus shared a hefty changelog with us that you can look at below.

System Optimized the auto-brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience Optimized the mistouch prevention algorithm for curved screens to reduce accidental touches

New design Added widgets that show vital information of apps and provide instant access to functions Optimized the page layout and the presentation of text and color to make critical information stand out

Convenience & efficiency Added swiftly switch floated windows, make operation more convenient

Games Optimized the frame rate performance under heavy-used scenes

Camera Added the feature that supported customize the display order of camera mode Optimized the zoom experience, make it zoom more smoothly

Performance Added the form of chart to display battery usage Newly supported pre-loading the apps that frequently used, to switch them on quickly Improved the response speed of turning on or off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode, and NFC.



For anyone who is still running the Android 12 Developer Preview 1 on your OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro, you should be getting the update for Preview 2 soon. Alternatively, you can download the OTA file and sideload it. But be sure that you are downloading the correct file before you are flashing it, or it might brick your phone, and we do not want that.

There is no word on why there is a lack of European updates, but you will have to wait a few days for the update to show up.