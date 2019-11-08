OnePlus 7 Pro US Models No Longer Include 6GB, 12GB RAM Variants

The OnePlus 7 Pro debuted worldwide in three variants; the entry-level one featured 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the highest-specced one capped out at 12GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The recently announced OnePlus 7T Pro isn't available in the US just yet. OnePlus' presence in the US isn't really that strong just yet. The company has only just begun partnering up with major carriers to establish their presence in the market. Sometime today (or yesterday) users looking for the last-generation OnePlus 7 Pro US Models made an interesting discovery

OnePlus 7 Pro only available in the 8GB RAM 256GB storage variant in the US

A Twitter user first pointed out that the OnePlus 7 Pro was only available in one storage variant on the official OnePlus store. It is also worth noting that the 8GB + 256GB variant is on sale for $649, the same price the 6GB model previously sold for. If you want a newer OnePlus 7T the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant will set you back by $599. There isn't much of a difference between the two phones, really. The OnePlus 7T is little more than a OnePlus 7 Pro with slightly newer hardware.

The main difference, however, is in the front-facing camera. If you're ok with slightly intrusive notches, the OnePlus 7T is the device for you, whereas if you prefer a motor-driven gimmick, you're better off with the OnePlus 7 Pro. Both devices have a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, so that's nice.

OnePlus is yet to officially cite a reason for the removal. Perhaps the two variants didn't generate as much interest as OnePlus thought. Or it could be their way of gradually purging off products nobody buys, to make way for newer devices. Besides, this 256GB variant is the best value for money among the three.

