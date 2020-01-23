OnePlus 6 and 6T Get a Host of Bug Fixes via OxygenOS 10.3.1

The past few weeks have been rather tiring for several OnePlus 6 and 6T users thanks to a botched Android 10 update that opened a proverbial can of worms. OnePlus had to halt the rollout and resume it at a later date, but some bugs still persisted. There are still a few that need to get quashed, and OnePlus 6 and 6T users will be pleased to know that the latest OxygenOS update does just that. OxygenOS 10.3.1 is now available for download and it has the following changelog:

System Fixed the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device using a fingerprint Fixed the issue with the animation logo while rebooting device Fixed the issue with device heating up while charging Fixed the random disconnection issue with 5Ghz hotspot Improved system stability and fixed general bugs Updated security patch to 2019.12

Camera Optimised the image preview time in the Pro mode Fixed the camera crash issue

Gallery Fixed the issue with videos and images not displaying in the gallery



As you can see in the changelog, there are fixes many known OnePlus 6 and 6T bugs that include the one where the screen used to go blank when unlocked with a fingerprint, the overheating issue while charging, random drops when connected to 5GHz Wi-Fi hotspots, a camera crash bug and more. It also improves the system stability and brings forth the December Security patch.

The update has begun rolling out and should be available to OnePlus 6 and 6T owners soon. You may have to wait a bit as it is a staged rollout that is independent of one's location. If you happen to own a OnePlus 6T, you can download the update from here and manually flash it. We don't have the download link for the OnePlus 6 just yet and will update the article once we do.

