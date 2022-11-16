OnePlus 11 to be “The First Phone” to Bring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

It has only been a day since Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 along with a list of OEMs that will be sporting the upcoming chipset. We already know that the Galaxy S23 series will be sporting it but now, OnePlus has come forward and announced that the OnePlus 11 will be the first phone that will be shipping with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, this could mean that the phone is coming sooner rather than later.

OnePlus 11 Should Be Coming Out Pretty Soon with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Under the Hood

Another interesting thing about the OnePlus announcing the existence of the OnePlus 11 is that we previously heard that there will only be the OnePlus 11 Pro but the post by the company suggests that there is going to be the standard variant and no word of the Pro variant. You can check out the post below.

Aside from the announcement, there is no official word on when the OnePlus 11 will go official but we are expecting the end of this year because that should fall in line with other devices also getting the update and if OnePlus does want the 11 to be the first phone to ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it will have to hurry up in order to win the race.

Sadly, very little is known about the OnePlus 11 aside from some renders from the past but those renders were said to belong to the pro variant and not the standard one.

Whatever the case might be, December is not that far and in the coming days or weeks, we will learn more about the existence of new OnePlus phones. Till then, one can only stay tuned.

