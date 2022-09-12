Menu
OnePlus 11 Pro Renders Leak — The Alert Slider is Back

Furqan Shahid
Sep 12, 2022
We are all expecting OnePlus to launch the OnePlus 11 Pro earlier next year., following in the footsteps of the OnePlus 10 Pro that was launched back in January. Thankfully, we will not have to wait till next year to see the phone as a reliable leaker has shown us what the device is going to look like and well, I have some concerns.

Steve ‘OnLeaks‘ Hemmerstoffer and Smartprix posted renders of the OnePlus 100 Pro today and this shows the phone with its rather interesting rear camera housing. Expect a circular housing this time around, and well, I am not sure if I like the design.

OnePlus 11 Pro Has the Alert Slider and a Strange, Circular Camera Cutout

However, the star of the show is the fact that the OnePlus 11 Pro is bringing back the alert slider on the right side of the device. Seems like the rumors that alert sliders would be limited to just the premium devices are actually true. We can also look at the power button on the right side and the volume rocker on the left.

Other notable details include a triple rear camera with Hasselblad branding and a left-aligned punch-hole cutout on the front.

The sources have also noted that the OnePlus 11 Pro prototype. So, there is always a chance that things could change when the phone comes out.

Aside from the fact that the alert slider is back, I really am not sure how I feel about the circular camera cut-out. Let us know what you think about the renders.

