ONE-NETBOOK A1 Pro delivers IT professionals a portable toolset in a pocket PC

ONE-NETBOOK A1 Pro is a portable mini-laptop aimed at IT engineers on the go. The design is identical to the previous ONE-NETBOOK A1 that launched in 2020. The new design offers newer upgrades, such as an Intel 11th Gen-Core i5-1130G7 CPU which allows for four cores across eight threads and a maximum boost frequency of 4.4 GHz.

ONE-NETBOOK A1 Pro Mini PC offers "every use-case" for any IT-business professional

ONE-NETBOOK assures IT professionals that the performance of the ONE-NETBOOK A1 Pro can run various significant engineering applications. The website does mention that the pocket PC can handle 3D drawing software, including Creo Parametric — an integrated 3D CAD/CAM/CAE solution created by Parametric Technology Corporation using parametric, feature-rich, associative solid modeling software. ONE-NETBOOK hopes to take the burden off IT professionals to operate, debug, and maintain systems more effectively and efficiently.

The ONE-NETBOOK A1 Pro mini engineering PC offers a small form factor with its 7-inch frame and only weighing 0.55kg while measuring 173 x 136 x 19 mm. The size is less than half the size of a sheet of A4 paper. The company wants professionals to be capable of "debugging, remote operation, maintenance, and real-time monitoring" anywhere at any time so that it may "reduce the burden for engineers" and improve efficiency.

The IPS HD display with a 16:10 screen ratio allows the system to adapt to more professional applications with its 7-inch display (1920 x 1200 resolution). The A1 Pro offers a 323 PPI pixel density to allow for more realism and clearer images. When utilizing the HD resolution, the A1 Pro can allow for standard applications to be displayed fully.

The A1 Pro offers wireless Wi-Fi 6.0 connectivity. Internally, the ONE-NETBOOK A1 Pro houses a native RS-232 serial port, USB-C 4.0, USB 3.0 port, an RJ45 gigabit network port, and a micro HDMI port. The industrial-grade native RS-232 communication serial port is commonly used in "monitoring and control systems, industrial instruments, routers, printers, [and more]" compared to USB transfer rates. The RS-232 serial port offers ample transmission space and exceptional stability to eliminate packet data loss while processing debugging tasks. The port is compatible with 9-pin serial port equipment.

For easy handling, the A1 Pro by ONE-NETBOOK can rotate the screen 180 degrees in a clockwise direction when the screen is upright. This adjustability allows for more viewing angles for the user. Thanks to the IPS display, the screen allows for 178 degrees of wide viewing angles.

Cooling the ONE-NETBOOK A1 Pro is not a problem thanks to its active heat dissipation technique and three-dimensional air inlet structure design. Combining the method and design of the cooling on the A1 Pro, the engineering mini laptop houses a small fan with a pure copper vacuum heat conduction pipe and imitation fin fan blades. Compared to ordinary mini laptop fans, the air inlet volume is eighteen percent higher to achieve heat dissipation and cooling better. Lastly, the mini A1 Pro is fitted with smart temperature control technology and built-in dust screen protection, guaranteeing proper operation under increased workloads.

There is fingerprint identification integrated into the power button to allow documents to be safe and secure.

The ONE-NETBOOK A1 Pro pocket PC comes with 16GB of LPDDR4X memory and 512 GB PCIe NVMe Micro SSD memory capacity. Windows 11 comes pre-installed and allows for VESA support if required. The MSRP for the A1 Pro is $1,079.00, and there is an option to add a protective bag, raising the MSRP to $1,118.00.

News Source: One-Netbook