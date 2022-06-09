One-Netbook Reveals OneNetbook T1, World’s First Tablet Powered By Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs

One-Netbook will launch its newest creation OneNetbook T1, a high-performance 3-in-1 tablet utilizing the Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake 1260P and using Windows 11, on the website Indiegogo. OneNetbook T1 is developed to furnish users with a robust and adaptable budget alternative that endures most tasks in a single tool, including desk work, gaming, consuming media, and creating content. OneNetbook T1 will be available at the "super early bird price," starting from $599 on Indiegogo. The company anticipates delivery starting after the campaign in July 2022.

One-Netbook Discloses the OneNetbook T1: World's First Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Powered Tablet

In 2021, One-Netbook launched the crowdfunding campaign for the company's PC handheld gaming console ONEXPLAYER on the platform and successfully raised over $2,000,000. One-Netbook will introduce its latest 3-in-1 hybrid tablet with favorable feedback from users and backers. The new OneNetbook T1 is furnished with high-class hardware and durable material.

The new system is very light for mobile use. OneNetbook T1 can find help as a workstation, gaming notebook, or mobile canvas planned for maximum mobility and top amenity. The OneNetbook T1 will be available with pricing starting from $599 on Indiegogo, with an expected MSRP to be $719. Readers can find more details on its official website.

Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake processors deliver a significant leap in performance. The OneNetbook T1 is the first tablet system powered by the Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake 1260P processor and includes next-gen DDR5 Memory. It is built for gaming on the go, but it can also match the multitasking capabilities of a workhorse system to complete tasks such as streaming or content creation.

AAA games and applications — titles including Forza Horizon 5, Elden Ring, and software like Lightroom and AutoCAD.

OneNetbook T1 combines the included stylus and the system's Touch Panel GFF 10-point Capacitive Multi-touch for fast note-taking and highly intricate drawings when used in canvas modes. The touchscreen is very responsive and presents the genuine feel of writing to record any inspiration, whether at home or on the go. The central hinge can tilt to 160°, encouraging users to locate a comfortable angle for any use. Users can detach the keyboard and change the OneNetbook T1 into a tablet for reading or watching streaming movies and shows when not inputting data.

OneNetbook T1 Spec Highlights:

CPU: Intel Core Processor 12th Alder Lake-P 28W BGA CPU I7-1260P

Intel Core Processor 12th Alder Lake-P 28W BGA CPU I7-1260P Core Frequency: 6 cores, eight threads, 1.8GHz Up to 4.8GHz

6 cores, eight threads, 1.8GHz Up to 4.8GHz Memory: Dual channel 5200Mhz 315Balls LPDDR5

Dual channel 5200Mhz 315Balls LPDDR5 Screen: 2160x1440, 13.0” IPS eDP Panel

2160x1440, 13.0” IPS eDP Panel Peripheral I/O: USB Type C / USB 3.2 / Audio Port / HDMI / TF card

USB Type C / USB 3.2 / Audio Port / HDMI / TF card Network: WIFI 6 / Bluetooth 5.0

WIFI 6 / Bluetooth 5.0 Storage: SSD, M.2 2280

OneNetbook T1 is now receiving global pre-orders with a super early bird price starting at $599 for the base model. It is one of the few crowdfunding products anticipated for availability one month after the crowdfunding period. Readers can find more price options on the campaign page at Indiegogo.

