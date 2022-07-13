Menu
OLED iPad Rumored to Feature ‘Unrivaled’ Image Quality With a Lightweight Design

Ali Salman
Jul 13, 2022
OLED iPad Design and Launch

Apple is planning to announce a boatload of products this year, including the new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8. We are also hearing that the company is now producing the final prototypes of its first OLED iPad models. The new iPad with an OLED panel will feature 'unrivaled' image quality along with a lightweight design. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple is Working on OLED iPad Models, Expected to be the 11-Inch and 12.9-Inch iPad Pro, With a Lightweight Design and Enhanced Image Quality

Apple recently unveiled the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro model with its latest and greatest M2 chipset. The new chip is more power efficient with enhanced performance. The company could house its latest chip in the iPad Pro models depending on the launch time frame. We are expecting Apple's first OLED iPad models to be the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. As for the launch, the devices are expected to be unveiled in 2024.

According to a new report by ET News, Apple is developing the prototypes of the iPad models with an OLED panel with its Korean partners LG and Samsung. Moreover, the company is undertaking various tests to ensure the display quality of the iPad. With the new OLED panels, the iPad is expected to feature 'unrivaled image quality. The display quality will be bolstered by a dry etching process that aims to reduce the weight of the panel. In addition to this, the company is also potentially developing a special display coating for enhanced durability, given how thin it will be.

OLED iPad Design and Launch

With the display weight reduced, Apple plans to manufacture the OLED iPad with a lighter design. OLED displays produce true blacks and offer enhanced image quality compared to LCD panels while consuming less power. Since the final word rests with the company, we would advise you to take the news with a grain of salt.

As mentioned earlier, we can expect Apple to launch the OLED iPad in 2024. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your expectations with us in the comments section below.

