New OLED iPad Pro With 12.9-inch Display to Support LTPO Tech; Will Reportedly Be up to 2x Brighter, 4x More Durable

Just a while ago, we reported that Apple's 12.9-inch OLED iPad Pro line could arrive in 2023 at the earliest, and best of all, it will support LTPO technology. Now, we have received more info that LG Display will be undertaking orders for Apple, with mass production expected to start between the end of 2023 and 2024.

OLED Panels for Future iPad Pro Models to Likely Use Same Gen 6 Substrates Like the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Korean media The Elec has once again chimed in on the OLED iPad Pro's development, stating that LG Display will be handling orders for Apple. While Samsung is usually the preferred company to source high-quality panels from, Apple apparently had a falling out with the Korean manufacturer, at least for a future iPad Air panel. To summarize, Apple required a double-stack OLED panel structure for its iPad range, which increases brightness by two-fold and prolongs the display's lifespan by four times.

Apple to Be Charged With Anti-Competitive Behavior – iPhone’s NFC Chip Unfairly Restricts Other Payment Services

Unfortunately, Samsung had not begun development on this panel, instead sticking to a single-stack OLED structure, a part that could be sourced to other companies besides Apple, while generating healthy profits for Samsung. The more durable OLED panel was not considered as it would add costs to the manufacturing process, affecting profitability. Samsung would have considered this proposition had Apple continued to source millions of panels on a regular basis.

iPads are kept for much longer periods than iPhones, so a one-time deal with Samsung over a period of several years was not going to cut it. Instead, LG is reportedly developing a double-stack OLED panel structure, and though the manufacturer may not get much out of the venture in terms of profit generation, it could be a move to appease Apple and secure future orders, thereby putting a dent in the number of orders Samsung receives from Apple. Samsung is expected to supply OLED iPad Pro panels, but the number of orders secured was not discussed in the report.

The next-generation iPad Pro panel could feature the same Gen 6 substrates as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max while supporting LTPO TFT technology will mean the premium tablet could dynamically switch its refresh rate between 10Hz-120Hz depending on what was being displayed. This will lead to exceptional battery life conservation. Unfortunately, the first OLED iPad Pro is not expected until 2023 at the very least, with 2024 a possible launch timeframe too.

The tablet's launch will depend on LG's progress with the advanced LTPO OLED panel and Apple's quality requirements, so let us keep our fingers crossed and await future updates.

News Source: The Elec