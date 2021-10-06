iPad Pro With LTPO OLED Technology May Debut in 2023, No iPad Air Planned With Same Display

Apple introduced LTPO OLED technology with the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but as far as it comes to transitioning such displays to other products, that will take some time, according to a new report. The next device to feature LTPO OLED could be the iPad Pro, but customers will have to wait until 2023 at the earliest to see it in action.

No Design Change for the iPad Pro Expected as Report Claims It Will Likely Sport a 12.9-inch Display

A report published by Korean media The Elec talks about an iPad Pro release in 2023 with an LTPO OLED screen, but it is possible Apple delays the launch to 2024 too. After all, mass producing high-quality larger OLED panels for tablets is no easy task, and for manufacturers like Samsung, it is an even more difficult decision due to the profitability factor.

Apple Will Not Launch OLED iPad Air Next Year, 11-inch iPad Pro to Gain mini-LED

This may be why Apple’s and Samsung’s agreement reportedly fell apart when planning to launch an iPad Air with OLED tech in 2022. For Samsung, it was a matter of increased production costs and profitability, and for Apple, the existing panels did not satisfy their quality requirements, so it wanted a new double-stack OLED panel structure, something that Samsung had not mass produced before. This might also be why the M1 iPad Pro features a mini-LED panel instead of an OLED one, as Apple would not have been able to sell one to customers at the current price if it featured an LTPO OLED panel.

Still, we cannot deny the benefits that an OLED iPad Pro would bring to the table. In addition to the smooth scrolling, thanks to the high refresh rate, LTPO OLED technology would allow the tablet to dynamically switch its refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz, depending on the content being displayed. This would dramatically reduce battery consumption. At this current time, the lowest refresh rate supported by Apple’s iPad Pro is 24Hz, but we are confident that value does not switch dynamically. It is also reported that the new iPad Pro will feature a 12.9-inch display, suggesting the company might not be working on a design overhaul.

Apple might also want to switch to OLED because customers are reporting about a blooming effect emanating from the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Later, display analyst Ross Young stated that to ensure a minimized blooming effect, Apple would have needed to use more local dimming zones to prevent this halo effect, which is only possible with the use of OLED, not mini-LED.

Unfortunately, as mentioned above, the increased costs of employing this technology have no doubt prevented Apple’s hand, but we look forward to seeing more updates in the coming months, so stay tuned.

News Source: The Elec