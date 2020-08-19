Observer System Redux Gets Graphics Comparison Trailer
Observer System Redux, set to release this Holiday season on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X next-generation consoles, received a brand new graphics comparison trailer that shows just how much this enhanced version of the game is superior to the original one that launched back in August 2017.
It'll feature brand new models, textures, animations, particle effects, volumetric lighting, global illumination, as well as support for ray tracing and High Dynamic Range (HDR) displays. All of this will supposedly run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, though we imagine both the resolution and frame rate will be dynamic rather than locked.
For Francesco's take on Observer System Redux, read his review of the original game.
[ ABOUT ]
The year is 2084.
In a dark cyberpunk world shattered by plagues and wars, become a neural detective and hack into the minds of others.
Rebuilt and augmented for the next-generation, Observer System Redux is the definitive vision of one of the most acclaimed cyberpunk stories in games.
- SYSTEM REDUXVeteran Observers can dive deeper into this dystopian reality thanks to the expanded gameplay and brand-new story content, while newcomers get the chance to experience the game in all its next-gen glory. Stay tuned for the full list of augmentations.
- BECOME AN OBSERVERYou are Daniel Lazarski - an elite investigator of the future, portrayed by late cyberpunk icon Rutger Hauer.
- EAT THEIR DREAMSUsing a device known as the Dream Eater, hack into people’s minds to extract clues and evidence.
- YEAR 2084Virtual realities, mind-altering drugs, neural implants… Dive deep into a world where life is cheap and hope is scarce
