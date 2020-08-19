Observer System Redux Gets Graphics Comparison Trailer

Observer System Redux, set to release this Holiday season on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X next-generation consoles, received a brand new graphics comparison trailer that shows just how much this enhanced version of the game is superior to the original one that launched back in August 2017.

It'll feature brand new models, textures, animations, particle effects, volumetric lighting, global illumination, as well as support for ray tracing and High Dynamic Range (HDR) displays. All of this will supposedly run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, though we imagine both the resolution and frame rate will be dynamic rather than locked.

For Francesco's take on Observer System Redux, read his review of the original game.