Observer System Redux Demo Available Now on PC (Steam)

An Observer System Redux demo, the enhanced edition of the cyberpunk horror game made by Bloober Team, was just made available on PC via Steam. That also comes with the news that the game is actually releasing on PC at all since the original announcement only mentioned PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as the targeted platforms.

However, Bloober Team now announced that Observer System Redux will be available at $29.99 on PC, while owners of the original game will get the chance to upgrade for just $5.99 (for an 80% discount), provided that they do it until September 15th.

Observer System Redux Gets Graphics Comparison Trailer

The Observer System Redux demo will be only available for another couple of days, until August 30th, so you'd better try it right away before it's gone. The game's Steam page also comes with the official system requirements, which you'll find below.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 7/10 - 64 bit Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: @1280x720: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB / Radeon RX 560 4 GB DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 16 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX® 11.0 compatible Additional Notes: Game in development, Ray Tracing available in the full version.

