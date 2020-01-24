NZXT has announced the C Series line of 80 plus Gold modular ATX power supplies. The C series is planned to have three models, the C650, C750, and C850. Each of these models is built using high-quality components that are supported by a ten-year warranty, and these PSUs have 80 PLUS Gold certified.

"We have seen and heard many horror stories from the community of faulty power supplies ruining a gamers battle station," says Johnny Hou, founder, and CEO of NZXT. "People put their heart and soul into their builds, and it is very disheartening when we see that happen. Our commitment to quality products and customer service will give builders and PC gamers the peace of mind they deserve when powering their PC."

NZXT Zero RPM mode

One fantastic feature that these PSUs offer is the possibility for silent operation, and Under low-load conditions, the included fan enables the zero RPM mode. This mode doesn't spin the fan keeping the noise from your system down. If the fan does need to spin up, this fan utilizes a 135 mm fluid-dynamic bearing keeping all the components from the PSU cool and stable even in the most intense gaming sessions.

Build Quality

The C Series PSU will fit into virtually any PC case that offers support for an ATX standard, the C750 and C650 support up to NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2080 Ti and up to an AMD Radeon VIII. While the C850 can support multi-GPU configurations.

With the modular design allowing you only to have the needed cables plugged in, ensuring less clutter and easier installation. The included cables are sleeved look fantastic and resist heat damage, and the sleeving also resists fraying, delivering greater longevity and durability. The high-quality components included in this PSU, along with the ten-year warranty for the C Series PSUs, ensure gamers a worry-free gaming experience.

Pricing / Availability

There are three different models planned for the C series of PSUs, The C650, which is priced at $109.99, the C750 model which is priced at $119.99, and the C850 model is priced at $129.99.

