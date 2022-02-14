NVIDIA On GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Delay: We don’t currently have more info to share

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card launch has been a complete mess and it looks like it won't be available until the end of the first quarter.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Pushed Back Indefinitely, Rep Confirms No New Information To Share Regarding Flagship Graphics Card

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti aimed to be the flagship Ampere graphics card, featuring the best performance, the highest power consumption, & the highest price of any graphics card to date. But NVIDIA went real silent regarding the card after its teaser at CES 2022 by Jeff Fischer. Talking to The Verge, it looks like NVIDIA's rep, Jen Andersson, has pretty much revealed that there's currently no new information to share regarding the card.

We don’t currently have more info to share on the RTX 3090 Ti, but we’ll be in touch when we do. Jen Andersson, NVIDIA via The Verge

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is the first graphics card that has faced such a crisis after its teaser in several years. We can't think of any recent graphics card that faced such issues. Availability & the pricing is another matter but here the card is pretty much non-existent and even AIBs don't know what's going on since NVIDIA isn't telling them much. In fact, several AIBs have asked us if NVIDIA has passed on any new information or embargos to the media which pretty much sums up the entire scenario.

Recent reports suggest that it's been a hard time for NVIDIA to produce full-fat GA102 GPUs for the graphics card which is the main reason linked to the delay. With that said, the graphics card will be available in several custom models at launch from all major NVIDIA AIB partners. Even as of right now, retailers such as Motus.dk, as spotted by Momomo_US (via Videocardz), have recently listed ASUS's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti custom models with an estimated time of arrival of 1st March 2022. It looks like this date is very much a placeholder but we will see if NVIDIA has anything to share with the public this month. Till then, you can visit this product page for all y our information on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card.

News Source: Videocardz