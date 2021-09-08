NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20 GB Graphics Card Exists! Features Non-LHR Ampere GPU & Up To 100 MH/s Mining Performance

A few weeks back, we saw the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20 GB custom models listed in Russia. It can now be confirmed that these cards are indeed real and several of them shipped in the graphics retail segment a while back.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20 GB Graphics Card Pictured & Tested, Up To 100 MH/s In Ethereum Mining With Non-LHR GPU

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20 GB graphics card was one of the many configurations that the card was rumored to get but it ended up getting 12 GB GDDR6X memory instead. However, it looks like manufacturers did end up making 20 GB variants of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti which have now shown up at the Russian hardware store, Hardvar (via Yandex.Ru).

The graphics card in particular is the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC which features 20 GB GDDR6X memory and is the 9th revision. The card seen in the pictures is a fully custom design and features the Ampere GA102 GPU with 20 GB GDDR6X memory running across a 320-bit bus interface. The final variant features 12 GB GDDR6X memory but operates across a 384-bit bus & offers higher bandwidth. There are also AORUS Xtreme and AORUS Master variants available in 20GB flavors but those would cost a lot higher than the already outrageously priced Gaming OC.

It looks like this batch of 20 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards was made prior to the production of Ampere LHR chips since the site and shop owner has shown cryptocurrency mining benchmarks where the card delivers 86 MH/s at stock & 100 MH/s when overclocked. The card is able to boot up perfectly with the GeForce 457.71 drivers & is able to run mining algorithms with-out any issues. A standard RTX 3080 Ti delivers around 60-65 MH/s in the same Ethereum mining algorithm.

In a video posted by Kolya Miner, who was able to get his hands on the card for around 225000 Rubles that's over 3000 USD, the mining performance of the card can be seen in several crypto algorithms. The YouTuber was able to overclock the card with a +100 MHz core and +1000 MHz memory clock and set the rest of the profiles at auto.







Now this isn't a full production graphics card and we don't exactly know how many were produced and shipped to retailers but to know that this graphics card exists confirms that leaker, Kopite7kimi was spot on with his leaks several months back before the RTX 3080 Ti launched.

News Source: Momomo_US