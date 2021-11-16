NVIDIA Talks DLSS 2.3 & Compares It To AMD’s FSR, Calling It Superior Than ‘Spatial Upscaling’ Methods

NVIDIA has further dived into details regarding its AI-supercharged DLSS 2.3 technology & revealed a new image comparison tool known as ICAT. The new details include comparisons with the widely used 'Spatial Upscaling' methods that have been around for a while.

NVIDIA Talks DLSS 2.3 - Superior Quality Than 'Spatial Upscaling' Methods & AMD's FSR

The video published by NVIDIA features the company's Vice President of Applied Deep Learning Research, Bryan Catanzaro, who talks about how DLSS 2.3 tech compares against other spatial upscaling methods including AMD's FSR which is a scaled-up, optimized and refined method but given that NVIDIA has an edge through its AI Tensor Core technologies, DLSS does end up to be a more superior method.

NVIDIA Image Scaling ‘Best-in-Class’ Spatial Upscaler and ICAT IQ Comparison Tool Available Now







We already know how NVIDIA DLSS 2.3 helps produce sharper images through the use of motion vectors. It delivers higher image fidelity and reduces both ghosting/flickering. NVIDIA highlighted that while DLSS 2.3 is better than ever, their own NVIDIA driver suite also features its own spatial upscaling technology which produces better image quality than widely used upscaling methods such as Lanczos and FSR. Do note that AMD's FSR is based on an upgraded & refined version of the Lanczos upscaler as discussed before.







NVIDIA has also announced that they will make the new Image upscaling technology open-source for integration in a wider variety of games. We have more details on that here!

NVIDIA DLSS 2.3 / Upscaling / FSR Performance Comparison:

NVIDIA doesn't stop there and goes ahead to compare both performance and image quality of DLSS with these Spatial Upscaling techniques. The video doesn't mention which specific spatial upscaling method is used (Lanczos or AMD's FSR) but it looks like DLSS in performance mode delivers higher performance at the cost of slight IQ loss while quality mode delivers higher IQ at similar or slightly faster performance.

FSR Results in Terms of Adoption and Reception Speak for Themselves, Says AMD Engineer









The performance and image quality comparisons include games such as Necromunda Hired Gun, Back 4 Blood, and Chernonylite (recently added to DLSS suite). You can see the comparisons in the video below:

Both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR are great in their own regards. DLSS is an overall superior and more robust implementation with AI technology backing it up while FSR aims for a more open approach and has a wider adoption rate while being hardware-agnostic. There's also a 3rd GPU player entering the arena soon in the form of Intel's XeSS. We have heard great things about the upcoming AI-powered XeSS suite in our interview here and Intel themselves have shown some really impressive demos which we can't wait to see in action ourselves when the first GPUs are made available to the public by Q1 2022.