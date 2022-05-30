NVIDIA Rumored To Launch GeForce RTX 4090 First Followed By RTX 4080 & RTX 4070 Graphics Cards

NVIDIA is rumored to focus on high-end GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards starting with the GeForce RTX 4090 when the new series arrives later this year.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Rumored To Be The First Graphics Card To Launch In RTX 40 Series Lineup, Followed By RTX 4080 & RTX 4070

As per the latest rumor from Kopite7kimi (via Videocardz), it looks like NVIDIA will be focusing on its flagship graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4090 before moving to the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4070 GPU variants.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Specs, Performance, Price & Availability – Everything We Know So Far

Choose B. Confirmed. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) May 29, 2022

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series is currently rumored to debut in mid-July 2022 which means the actual launch may take place in August 2022 but we don't know if this would be a full-on lineup or a singular graphics card launch. Kopite7kimi states that we will be expecting the GeForce RTX 4090 first, followed by its siblings, the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4070. If you recall the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series launch, you will remember that the green team also announced the trio of its Ampere cards, the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070 the same day however, the launches took place a few weeks apart from each other.

NVIDIA first launched the GeForce RTX 3080 in the market followed by the RTX 3090 and the RTX 3070. The mainstream RTX 3060 cards came in months later. This time, however, NVIDIA is said to focus on its upper echelon of cards first such as the GeForce RTX 4090. We can the company using a similar launch schedule as the RTX 30 series with each launch being a few weeks apart. So while the cards could be announced as early as July 2022, the RTX 4090 won't be available till August and the RTX 4070's launch may even slip into September.

The trio of GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards is expected to utilize different Ada Lovelace GPU designs with the RTX 4090 using the top AD102 SKU, the RTX 4080 using the AD103 SKU while the RTX 4070 is expected to feature the AD104 GPU SKU. During its recent earnings call, NVIDIA stated that the demand for graphics cards in the crypto segment has already dried up.

The company has been trying to reignite interest for its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards in the gaming segment with various marketing campaigns such as the 'Restocked & Reloaded' one we saw this month. It's likely that this attempt is to ship as many RTX 30 GPU units as possible prior to moving to the new GeForce RTX 40 series lineup.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):