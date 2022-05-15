NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 ‘Next-Gen Gaming’ Graphics Cards Featuring Ada Lovelace GPUs Rumored For Early Q3 Launch

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards based on the next-generation Ada Lovelace GPU architecture may launch much earlier than anticipated.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Cards With Ada Lovelace GPUs Launching In Early Q3 For Gamers, Alleges Rumor

The latest rumor regarding the launch happening in Early Q3 2022 comes once again from leaker, Kopite7kimi. While we had previously heard about a Q3 2022 launch and September being a likely launch timeframe for next-gen cards, it looks like that may change and the launch could take place between July and August 2022.

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace ‘GeForce RTX 40’ Gaming GPU Detailed: Double The ROPs, Huge L2 Cache & 50% More FP32 Units Than Ampere, 4th Gen Tensor & 3rd Gen RT Cores

Q3 early — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) May 15, 2022

NVIDIA is so far finished with its desktop graphics cards within the Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series lineup. The last and most recent entry was the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti which brings the refresh to a close and we can now move forward to the next generation of gaming graphics cards. As for when the launch might take place, it looks like NVIDIA will host its own event since Gamescom 2022 is at the end of August and the rumor states early Q3. Also, It is very likely that we will not hear about any next-generation gaming products at Computex 2022 from NVIDIA. The reason is that NVIDIA has a huge marketing campaign planned for the post-unveil which includes teasers and clues, etc.

The graphics giant won't want to miss on the opportunity of building up hype by talking about the next-generation cards at Computex which is just a few weeks away. With that said, what we've seen so far in terms of leaks seems to point out that Ampere is shaping up to be a huge deal and can be as significant as the jump from Maxwell to Pascal. The GPU, the graphics card specs, and the power figures, all look insane now it's up to NVIDIA to price them right. But given that they are going to use the bleeding TSMC 4N process node, it is unlikely that we will get prices better than this gen.

The plan is no longer applicable. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) May 15, 2022

There are also reports that the other team, AMD, has also made some changes to its RDNA 3 Navi 3X launch schedule. The previous aiming for a Q4 2022 launch for Navi 33 and 1H 2023 for the chiplet variants, it looks like the recent design changes may allow AMD to start production on the chips much earlier which could also be one reason why NVIDIA has moved its lineup ahead to Q3. Anyways, it looks like next-generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are coming to us soon and we can't wait to see them in action!

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace & Ampere GPU Comparison

Ada Lovelace GPU SMs CUDA Cores Graphics Card Series Memory Bus Ampere GPU SMs CUDA Cores Top SKU Memory Bus SM Increase (% Over Ampere) AD102 144 18432 RTX 4090? 384-bit GA102 84 10752 RTX 3090 Ti 384-bit +71% AD103 84 10752 RTX 4080? 256-bit GA103S 60 7680 RTX 3080 Ti 256-bit +40% AD104 60 7680 RTX 4070? 192-bit GA104 48 6144 RTX 3070 Ti 256-bit +25% AD106 36 4608 RTX 4060? 128-bit GA106 30 3840 RTX 3060 192-bit +20% AD107 24 3072 RTX 4050? 128-bit GA107 20 2560 RTX 3050 128-bit +20%