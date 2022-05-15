NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 ‘Next-Gen Gaming’ Graphics Cards Featuring Ada Lovelace GPUs Rumored For Early Q3 Launch
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards based on the next-generation Ada Lovelace GPU architecture may launch much earlier than anticipated.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Cards With Ada Lovelace GPUs Launching In Early Q3 For Gamers, Alleges Rumor
The latest rumor regarding the launch happening in Early Q3 2022 comes once again from leaker, Kopite7kimi. While we had previously heard about a Q3 2022 launch and September being a likely launch timeframe for next-gen cards, it looks like that may change and the launch could take place between July and August 2022.
Q3 early
NVIDIA is so far finished with its desktop graphics cards within the Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series lineup. The last and most recent entry was the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti which brings the refresh to a close and we can now move forward to the next generation of gaming graphics cards. As for when the launch might take place, it looks like NVIDIA will host its own event since Gamescom 2022 is at the end of August and the rumor states early Q3. Also, It is very likely that we will not hear about any next-generation gaming products at Computex 2022 from NVIDIA. The reason is that NVIDIA has a huge marketing campaign planned for the post-unveil which includes teasers and clues, etc.
The graphics giant won't want to miss on the opportunity of building up hype by talking about the next-generation cards at Computex which is just a few weeks away. With that said, what we've seen so far in terms of leaks seems to point out that Ampere is shaping up to be a huge deal and can be as significant as the jump from Maxwell to Pascal. The GPU, the graphics card specs, and the power figures, all look insane now it's up to NVIDIA to price them right. But given that they are going to use the bleeding TSMC 4N process node, it is unlikely that we will get prices better than this gen.
The plan is no longer applicable.
There are also reports that the other team, AMD, has also made some changes to its RDNA 3 Navi 3X launch schedule. The previous aiming for a Q4 2022 launch for Navi 33 and 1H 2023 for the chiplet variants, it looks like the recent design changes may allow AMD to start production on the chips much earlier which could also be one reason why NVIDIA has moved its lineup ahead to Q3. Anyways, it looks like next-generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are coming to us soon and we can't wait to see them in action!
NVIDIA Ada Lovelace & Ampere GPU Comparison
|Ada Lovelace GPU
|SMs
|CUDA Cores
|Graphics Card Series
|Memory Bus
|Ampere GPU
|SMs
|CUDA Cores
|Top SKU
|Memory Bus
|SM Increase (% Over Ampere)
|AD102
|144
|18432
|RTX 4090?
|384-bit
|GA102
|84
|10752
|RTX 3090 Ti
|384-bit
|+71%
|AD103
|84
|10752
|RTX 4080?
|256-bit
|GA103S
|60
|7680
|RTX 3080 Ti
|256-bit
|+40%
|AD104
|60
|7680
|RTX 4070?
|192-bit
|GA104
|48
|6144
|RTX 3070 Ti
|256-bit
|+25%
|AD106
|36
|4608
|RTX 4060?
|128-bit
|GA106
|30
|3840
|RTX 3060
|192-bit
|+20%
|AD107
|24
|3072
|RTX 4050?
|128-bit
|GA107
|20
|2560
|RTX 3050
|128-bit
|+20%
