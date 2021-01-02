We have seen a ton of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card configurations that have been through the rumor mill only to be canceled soon after. It looks like NVIDIA is still deciding on what to do next with its Ampere lineup and as such, there are new rumors emerging from Kopite7kimi (via Videocardz), according to who, NVIDIA is preparing two brand new SKUs which might possibly by the GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER & the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER & GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER Reportedly Under Consideration, Could These Feature 16 GB GDDR6(X) VRAM?

For starters, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER & the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER are not going to affect the upcoming card lineup which would include the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & the GeForce RTX 3060. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti could be a whole different story since we have heard about this SKU for a while now but nothing has been formulated aside from some rumored specifications. The RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti have also been canceled and relaunched with different specs a couple of times now.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is even going to be introduced earlier than the RTX 3070 Ti so the status of this particular SKU is not confirmed yet. At the same time, one thing to note about the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3060 is how both of them feature much higher memory capacities than their predecessors. The RTX 3080 Ti replaces the RTX 2080 Ti with 9 GB higher VRAM (11 GB vs 20 GB) and the RTX 3060 replaces the RTX 2060 with twice the memory buffer (6 GB vs 12 GB). The same might just be the case with the SUPER series that NVIDIA has planned.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER & RTX 3070 SUPER

We don't have any concrete specifications of these two chips but if we go back to earlier rumors, then we can tell that NVIDIA had initially planned higher VRAM variants of both RTX 3080 & RTX 3070 graphics cards. The RTX 3080 was expected to feature 12-16 GB VRAM while the RTX 3070 also had been expected to feature similar VRAM amounts. However, that plan was scrapped in favor of NVIDIA going literally bonkers with its RTX 3090 design and keeping the rest of the lineup capped to 10 GB VRAM due to limited availability of GDDR6(X) modules.

By the time the RTX 3080 Ti launches, the memory supply will be far better. NVIDIA themselves have also confirmed that supply would get better by the end of the first quarter of 2021 so that is probably when NVIDIA can devise a better plan to re-release their GeForce RTX lineup in a SUPER fashion.

For this purpose, the GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER and GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER could be the first entrants in the lineup. Similar to the previous generation, NVIDIA wouldn't want to touch the high-end models since they will be positioned right against the competition. It's the RTX 3080 and below lineups such as the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti which would require a SUPER refresh to tackle AMD's Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6700 series.

For that purpose alone, NVIDIA could end up featuring 16 GB of GDDR6(X) memory on both, the RTX 3080 SUPER (GDDR6X) & the GeForce 3070 SUPER (GDDR6). As for core configurations, they might also change with the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER expected to utilize the GA103S GPU while the GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER would retain its GA102 GPU.

However, one critical thing to consider here would be the prices. Whether NVIDIA offers a price cut on existing variants and ends their production to make room for the new cards which is similar to what they did in the last generation or keep the existing cards and offer the SUPER variants with a slight premium, that remains to be seen. Lastly, don't expect the SUPER cards anytime soon as the green team has yet to be done with the original lineup. We can probably expect an announcement around Computex or during Summer which was also the case with the GeForce RTX 20 SUPER line.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications: