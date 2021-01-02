  ⋮    ⋮  

NVIDIA Reportedly Planning GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER & GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER Graphics Cards

We have seen a ton of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card configurations that have been through the rumor mill only to be canceled soon after. It looks like NVIDIA is still deciding on what to do next with its Ampere lineup and as such, there are new rumors emerging from Kopite7kimi (via Videocardz), according to who, NVIDIA is preparing two brand new SKUs which might possibly by the GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER & the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER & GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER Reportedly Under Consideration, Could These Feature 16 GB GDDR6(X) VRAM?

For starters, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER & the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER are not going to affect the upcoming card lineup which would include the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & the GeForce RTX 3060. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti could be a whole different story since we have heard about this SKU for a while now but nothing has been formulated aside from some rumored specifications. The RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti have also been canceled and relaunched with different specs a couple of times now.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Mobility GPU Specifications & Benchmark Leak Out, GA104 With 5120 Cores, 8 GB GDDR6 Memory & 17% Slower Than Desktop RTX 3070

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is even going to be introduced earlier than the RTX 3070 Ti so the status of this particular SKU is not confirmed yet. At the same time, one thing to note about the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3060 is how both of them feature much higher memory capacities than their predecessors. The RTX 3080 Ti replaces the RTX 2080 Ti with 9 GB higher VRAM (11 GB vs 20 GB) and the RTX 3060 replaces the RTX 2060 with twice the memory buffer (6 GB vs 12 GB). The same might just be the case with the SUPER series that NVIDIA has planned.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER & RTX 3070 SUPER

We don't have any concrete specifications of these two chips but if we go back to earlier rumors, then we can tell that NVIDIA had initially planned higher VRAM variants of both RTX 3080 & RTX 3070 graphics cards. The RTX 3080 was expected to feature 12-16 GB VRAM while the RTX 3070 also had been expected to feature similar VRAM amounts. However, that plan was scrapped in favor of NVIDIA going literally bonkers with its RTX 3090 design and keeping the rest of the lineup capped to 10 GB VRAM due to limited availability of GDDR6(X) modules.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20 GB & GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB Graphics Cards Leak Out Through EEC

By the time the RTX 3080 Ti launches, the memory supply will be far better. NVIDIA themselves have also confirmed that supply would get better by the end of the first quarter of 2021 so that is probably when NVIDIA can devise a better plan to re-release their GeForce RTX lineup in a SUPER fashion.

For this purpose, the GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER and GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER could be the first entrants in the lineup. Similar to the previous generation, NVIDIA wouldn't want to touch the high-end models since they will be positioned right against the competition. It's the RTX 3080 and below lineups such as the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti which would require a SUPER refresh to tackle AMD's Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6700 series.

For that purpose alone, NVIDIA could end up featuring 16 GB of GDDR6(X) memory on both, the RTX 3080 SUPER (GDDR6X) & the GeForce 3070 SUPER (GDDR6). As for core configurations, they might also change with the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER expected to utilize the GA103S GPU while the GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER would retain its GA102 GPU.

However, one critical thing to consider here would be the prices. Whether NVIDIA offers a price cut on existing variants and ends their production to make room for the new cards which is similar to what they did in the last generation or keep the existing cards and offer the SUPER variants with a slight premium, that remains to be seen. Lastly, don't expect the SUPER cards anytime soon as the green team has yet to be done with the original lineup. We can probably expect an announcement around Computex or during Summer which was also the case with the GeForce RTX 20 SUPER line.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA107Ampere GA106?Ampere GA106?Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-150Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-250Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBATBATBA395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBATBATBA17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores23043584384048645888742487041049610496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBATBA152 / 80184 / 96232 / 80272 / 96328 / 112328 / 112
Tensor / RT CoresTBATBATBA152 / 38184 / 46232 / 58272 / 68328 / 82328 / 82
Base ClockTBATBATBA1410 MHz1500 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBATBA1665 MHz1730 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBATBATBA16.2 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBATBATBA32.4 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBATBATBATBA163 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA285 TOPs
Memory Capacity4 GB GDDR6?6 GB GDDR6?6 GB GDDR6?8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR610 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus128-bit192-bit?192-bit?256-bit256-bit320-bit320-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory SpeedTBATBATBA14 Gbps14 GbpsTBA19 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
BandwidthTBATBATBA448 Gbps448 GbpsTBA760 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP90W?TBATBA180W?220W320W?320W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$149?$199?$299?$399 US?$499 US$599 US?$699 US$899 US?$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2021?2021?2021?November 2020?29th OctoberQ4 2020?17th SeptemberJanuary 2021?24th September

