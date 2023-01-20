NVIDIA May Be Saying Farewell To GeForce MX Series GPUs As iGPUs Get Better & Efficient

NVIDIA's GeForce MX series might be coming to an end as integrated GPUs or iGPUs continue to get better and more efficient.

Competition From iGPUs, NVIDIA May Say Goodbye To Its Entry-Level GeForce MX Series Discrete GPUs

The NVIDIA GeForce MX series has been around for quite some time now and the most recent offerings, the GeForce MX570 and MX550 launched last year. These GPUs are designed to offer discrete graphics capabilities on laptops where there is demand for such tasks. A discrete GPU definitely helps with its extra display and encoding/decoding capabilities that integrated GPUs lacked however since 2020 that has changed.

Current-day integrated GPUs from Intel and AMD are more than capable of advanced features and more. Intel's Xe architecture and AMD's RDNA integrated GPUs have shown that integrated GPUs are here to stay and can deliver some impressive performance results. AMD's RDNA 2 on existing Ryzen 6000 CPUs and RDNA 3 on the upcoming Ryzen 7000 mobility CPUs are going to offer a big boost in integrated graphics performance while Intel's tGPU (Tile-GPU) design will be pushing its own integrated graphics performance and efficiency to new heights.

Over the past few years, we have seen that NVIDIA's GeForce MX series lineup, while offering good gen-to-gen increases, has not been a popular choice for an entry or mainstream consumers. The main issue stems from the fact that a discrete GPU will always require extra power and that extra power will mean lower battery timings than what could now be achieved with a more efficient chip that's already featured on the CPU. That's not all, integrated GPUs (iGPUs) are also becoming far more powerful than ever.

It is reported by ITHome that the upcoming Radeon 780M which will feature the RDNA 3 graphics architecture and featured on the Ryzen 7040 'Phoenix' CPUs, will easily outperform the MX570 by NVIDIA. That's a pretty big leap and we expect the performance of the Phoenix APU might end up close to the RTX 2060 or even exceed that. We have previous reports where we expect that these integrated GPUs might end up as fast as some of the most popular discrete mobility GPUs as we reported here.

FP32 Compute Horsepower Comparisons (Higher is Better) FP32 TFLOPs 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Sony PS5 10.3 Radeon 780M 8.9 Radeon RX 6500 XT 5.8 GeForce MX570 4.7 Sony PS4 Pro 4.5 Xbox Series S 4.2 Radeon 680M 4 Radeon RX 6400 3.7

It should be remembered that the three most popular GPUs on Steam's Hardware Survey are the GeForce GTX 1650, GTX 1060, and the RTX 2060 and if users are getting better performance than those on an integrated GPU, then why would there be a need for a discrete GPU?

Would you prefer a modern day: Laptop with integrated GPU

Laptop with entry-level discrete GPU Vote to see results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

News Source: Videocardz