Coronavirus has started to make a major impact on the tech world, with multiple high-level events either being canceled or postponed to later dates due to health concerns. NVIDIA who was going to host its biggest, annual graphics event, GTC 2020, has also decided to change plans and shift the entire thing to an online-only event.

NVIDIA Decides To Shift GTC 2020 To An Online-Only Event Due To Coronavirus Concerns

In its latest press release, NVIDIA has announced that the online event would take place on the same dates as before which are between March 22nd and March 26th. The opening keynote will still be delivered by the CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang, which would be live-streamed to the public. The live stream and all the details associated with it would be shared with the public once they're available.

The Long Dark Removed From GeForce Now – Added Without Permission

Following is the press release from NVIDIA:

NVIDIA has decided to shift GTC 2020 on March 22-26 to an online event due to growing concern over the coronavirus. This decision to move the event online instead of at the San Jose Convention Center reflects our top priority: the health and safety of our employees, our partners and our customers. NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will still deliver a keynote address, which will be available exclusively by livestream. We’re working to schedule that and will share details once they’re available. We will be working with our conference speakers to begin publishing their talks online beginning in the weeks ahead. Please visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc/ for updates. Additionally, for those in NVIDIA’s developer program, we plan to schedule availability with our researchers, engineers and solution architects to answer technical questions. Those who have registered for a GTC pass will receive a full refund. Stay tuned for details. We’re grateful to the great many individuals and partners who have worked to support this event and thank them for their understanding during these unusual times.

NVIDIA has also announced that those who had already registered would get a refund. All the talks from various conference speakers would be published at NVIDIA's official GTC homepage while for those that are part of NVIDIA's Developer Program, availability would be scheduled with NVIDIA's own researchers, engineers, and solution architects to respond to technical questions.

While NVIDIA and other major companies have called off their events, it looks like Taiwan is still going full steam ahead with Computex 2020 and are quite confident that the show will go on. But the developing situation around Coronavirus would mean that Computex planners may soon have to change their schedule too which is quite depressing as it's one of the biggest tech exhibitions and a year without Computex would suck a lot, to be honest. But health comes first and foremost, so compromises are to be made to assure that the virus doesn't spread at any major tech event that hosts people from all around the group.

Here's What To Expect From NVIDIA at GTC 2020

NVIDIA Next Generation GPUs With Up To 7552 Cores Benchmarked – 40% Faster Than TITAN RTX

As for what to expect, NVIDIA's Graphics Technology Conference or GTC is primarily targetted at the HPC/AI/DNN segments. There have been rare cases when we saw a gaming or a consumer-grade product being announced at the event. This year, all eyes are on NVIDIA as they release the next-generation GPU architecture, codenamed Ampere.

We have already spotted two next-generation GPUs, featuring insane core counts and up to 40% faster than existing GPUs despite lower clock speeds. This falls in line with previous rumors that had stated that the next-generation GPUs from NVIDIA would be up to 50% faster than the existing generation and offer twice as much efficiency.

A recent statement by Indiana University, who is working on the new Big Red 200 supercomputer, reveals that the next-generation Tesla GPUs replacing the Volta V100 are up to 70-75% faster which is just insane amounts of performance and makes sense if the specifications listed above are true. What all of these reports go off to show us is that the next-generation NVIDIA lineup, whether it be for consumers or HPC, is going to be literally insane and that is one reason why NVIDIA has kept the crown in the GPU segment for so long, with a market share split of 75-25 (NVIDIA/AMD). We're definitely looking forward to what NVIDIA has in the bag for us at its GTC 2020 live event so stay tuned for 22nd March.