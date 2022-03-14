NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, is going to giveaway a special GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, signed by him, at GTC 2022.

NVIDIA To Giveaway A Special GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Signed By CEO, Jensen Huang, at GTC 2022

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 has been the company's flagship for more than a year now. Based on the Ampere graphics architecture, the card is regarded as one of the fastest on the planet for gaming and content creation. It will soon be replaced by the new RTX 3090 Ti but the 3090 is still one beast of a card to have.

As per the details, a lucky draw will be held during GTC 2022 in which one lucky person will land his hands on the special graphics card. The package will include a Founders Edition GeForce RTX 3090, signed by Jensen Huang. Do note that this will be the vanilla flavor of the card with no specs change unlike the Titan V CEO Edition which was also given away to researchers & AI specialists a few years back, packing double the memory capacity.





For those interested, all you need to do is sign up for this GTC 2022 application form provided by NVIDIA here. NVIDIA's GTC 2022 premiere event takes place between March 21-24 and will feature a keynote by CEO, Jensen Huang. The company is going to talk about various technologies such as GPUs powered by their current and next-generation architecture, new software methodologies, etc.

NVIDIA GTC will be a hybrid event taking place March 21 – 24, 2022. The conference will kick off with Deep Learning Institute (DLI) workshops starting on Sunday, March 20 and a keynote by NVIDIA CEO and Founder Jensen Huang on Monday, March 21 at 9:00 a.m. The rest of the conference will feature a variety of talks, DLI training, panels, and Connect with the Experts sessions. The conference will take place in-person in San Jose, California, as well as online. via NVIDIA

We are expecting NVIDIA to unveil their next-generation Hopper and Blackwell GPUs during the event as these have already leaked out.

News Source: PC-Watch