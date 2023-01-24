NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Was Searched 7 Times More Than AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX In 2022

NVIDIA remained the popular choice amongst gamers versus AMD despite increasing the prices of graphics cards significantly this generation.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series Cards Were Searched 7x More Than AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series In 2022

The dataset which includes a total of 62 desktop graphics cards from the top three GPU makers, including NVIDIA, AMD & Intel, was compiled by Raul Bllc of Razzem. Razzem wanted to find out the latest trends and searches in the discrete desktop industry post-crypto (which crashed earlier last year). As such, most of these searches were done by gamers who were looking to buy newer graphics cards for their PCs and the results are definitely interesting.

It looks like NVIDIA dominates virtually every space, physical and virtual. The company recently posted a mammoth 88% market share and that shows up in search engines too with the NVIDIA keyword alone amounting to 78% of the total search queries for graphics cards followed by AMD's 22% and Intel's minuscule 1%.

If you look at the individual graphics cards breakdown, it looks like NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series cards remained the most searched graphics cards. The GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3050, and RTX 3080 took top spots with over 1 Million searches. This could've been the result of the dramatic price fall we saw on these cards after the aforementioned crypto crash. Surprisingly, the GeForce RTX 4090, NVIDIA's top gaming graphics card, also made it to the top 5 list with over 800K+ searches and this shows just how big of an interest there was for the flagship despite it being priced well over $1500 US.

AMD only managed to show up once in the top 10 search list and that was all thanks to the Radeon RX 6600 which was the least expensive mainstream option from the red team in the last generation & had decent performance. The cards below it such as the RX 6500 XT and the RX 6400 simply had lackluster features and performance with their value also being not so great.

Despite all the hype that Intel made for its Arc GPUs, it looks like consumers weren't enthusiastic about the new cards. Only the flagship Arc A770 graphics card was able to secure over 100,000 searches while the entry-level Arc A380 didn't even manage 50K searches while the Arc A750 was positioned in the 2nd last spot, beating the GeForce GT 1010. You can see the full chart from Raul below (Credits: Razzem):

Order Graphics Card Searches Percentage MSRP Launch 1 GeForce RTX 3060 1,467,000 8.74% $329 2021 2 GeForce RTX 3050 1,161,800 6.92% $249 2022 3 GeForce RTX 3080 1,006,500 6.00% $699 2020 4 GeForce RTX 3070 973,100 5.80% $499 2020 5 GeForce RTX 4090 822,600 4.90% $1,599 2022 6 GeForce RTX 2060 782,100 4.66% $349 2019 7 GeForce GTX 1650 762,900 4.55% $149 2019 8 GeForce RTX 3090 695,400 4.14% $1,499 2020 9 GeForce RTX 3060 TI 674,600 4.02% $399 2021 10 Radeon RX 6600 533,600 3.18% $329 2021 11 GeForce GTX 1660 329,080 1.96% $219 2019 12 GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 327,700 1.95% $229 2019 13 GeForce RTX 3090 TI 296,700 1.77% $1,999 2022 14 Radeon RX 6600 XT 296,600 1.77% $379 2021 15 Radeon RX 6700 XT 286,800 1.71% $479 2021 16 GeForce RTX 4080 285,300 1.70% $1,199 2022 17 Radeon RX 580 285,220 1.70% $199 2017 18 GeForce RTX 3080 TI 276,500 1.65% $1,199 2021 19 GeForce RTX 3070 TI 275,700 1.64% $599 2021 20 GeForce GTX1050 TI 252,060 1.50% $139 2016 21 Radeon RX 570 251,790 1.50% $169 2017 22 GeForce GTX1050 250,400 1.49% $109 2016 23 GeForce GTX1080 222,520 1.33% $599 2016 24 GeForce GT 1030 212,990 1.27% $80 2018 25 Radeon RX 6500 XT 212,000 1.26% $199 2022 26 GeForce GTX1060 206,320 1.23% $199 2016 27 Radeon RX 550 205,060 1.22% $79 2017 28 GeForce GTX 1660 TI 195,380 1.16% $279 2019 29 GeForce RTX 2080 194,700 1.16% $699 2018 30 GeForce RTX 2070 194,080 1.16% $499 2018 31 GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 186,390 1.11% $399 2019 32 Radeon RX 6800 XT 180,100 1.07% $649 2020 33 GeForce GTX1070 173,770 1.04% $379 2016 34 GeForce RTX 2080 TI 165,990 0.99% $999 2018 35 GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 163,190 0.97% $159 2019 36 GeForce GTX1080 TI 159,440 0.95% $699 2017 37 Radeon RX 6900 XT 158,300 0.94% $999 2020 38 Radeon RX 5700 XT 142,390 0.85% $399 2019 39 Radeon RX 6800 140,180 0.84% $579 2020 40 GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 125,690 0.75% $499 2019 41 Radeon RX 7900 XTX 120,410 0.72% $899 2022 42 Radeon RX 560 117,290 0.70% $99 2017 43 Arc A770 102,240 0.61% $329 2022 44 Radeon RX 6400 93,090 0.55% $159 2022 45 Radeon RX 5600 XT 90,800 0.54% $279 2020 46 Radeon RX 5700 88,520 0.53% $349 2019 47 GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 87,050 0.52% $699 2019 48 Radeon RX 590 85,830 0.51% $279 2018 49 Radeon RX 6700 72,110 0.43% $439 2022 50 Radeon RX 5500 XT 63,750 0.38% $169 2019 51 GeForce TITAN RTX 59,500 0.35% $2,499 2018 52 GeForce GTX 1630 56,090 0.33% $139 2022 53 Arc A380 49,920 0.30% $139 2022 54 Radeon RX 6650 XT 48,780 0.29% $399 2022 55 Radeon RX 6950 XT 47,640 0.28% $1,099 2022 56 Radeon RX Vega 56 47,090 0.28% $399 2017 57 Radeon RX 7900 XT 44,340 0.26% $999 2022 58 Radeon RX Vega 64 44,010 0.26% $499 2017 59 Radeon RX 6750 XT 40,380 0.24% $549 2021 60 GeForce GTX1070 TI 34,020 0.20% $449 2017 61 Arc A750 23,540 0.14% $289 2022 62 GeForce GT 1010 8,950 0.05% $70 2022

We should also talk about how NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series compares to AMD's Radeon RX 7000 series in the charts above. As you can see, the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 had combined searches that exceed 1.1 Million. Meanwhile, AMD's Radeon RX 7000 series had combined searches totaling less than 200K. That's 5.5x more searches for NVIDIA's latest GPUs but that's not all, if we compare the flagship to flagship, the RTX 4090 was searched almost 7 times more despite having a $600 USD+ price. While these aren't the sales figures, those aren't far off either with NVIDIA dominating the GPU industry with their recent card releases.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Searches (2022) - 1,107,900

1,107,900 AMD Radeon RX 7000 Searches (2022) - 164,750

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is missing from the charts since the card was only confirmed in January this year with leaks starting just a few months back at the tail end of 2022. Overall, these numbers give an insight into the popularity of NVIDIA's GPUs over their AMD and Intel counter-parts.