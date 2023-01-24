NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Was Searched 7 Times More Than AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX In 2022

NVIDIA remained the popular choice amongst gamers versus AMD despite increasing the prices of graphics cards significantly this generation.
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series Cards Were Searched 7x More Than AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series In 2022
The dataset which includes a total of 62 desktop graphics cards from the top three GPU makers, including NVIDIA, AMD & Intel, was compiled by Raul Bllc of Razzem. Razzem wanted to find out the latest trends and searches in the discrete desktop industry post-crypto (which crashed earlier last year). As such, most of these searches were done by gamers who were looking to buy newer graphics cards for their PCs and the results are definitely interesting.
It looks like NVIDIA dominates virtually every space, physical and virtual. The company recently posted a mammoth 88% market share and that shows up in search engines too with the NVIDIA keyword alone amounting to 78% of the total search queries for graphics cards followed by AMD's 22% and Intel's minuscule 1%.
If you look at the individual graphics cards breakdown, it looks like NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series cards remained the most searched graphics cards. The GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3050, and RTX 3080 took top spots with over 1 Million searches. This could've been the result of the dramatic price fall we saw on these cards after the aforementioned crypto crash. Surprisingly, the GeForce RTX 4090, NVIDIA's top gaming graphics card, also made it to the top 5 list with over 800K+ searches and this shows just how big of an interest there was for the flagship despite it being priced well over $1500 US.
AMD only managed to show up once in the top 10 search list and that was all thanks to the Radeon RX 6600 which was the least expensive mainstream option from the red team in the last generation & had decent performance. The cards below it such as the RX 6500 XT and the RX 6400 simply had lackluster features and performance with their value also being not so great.
Despite all the hype that Intel made for its Arc GPUs, it looks like consumers weren't enthusiastic about the new cards. Only the flagship Arc A770 graphics card was able to secure over 100,000 searches while the entry-level Arc A380 didn't even manage 50K searches while the Arc A750 was positioned in the 2nd last spot, beating the GeForce GT 1010. You can see the full chart from Raul below (Credits: Razzem):
|
Order
|
Graphics Card
|
Searches
|
Percentage
|
MSRP
|
Launch
|1
|GeForce RTX 3060
|1,467,000
|8.74%
|$329
|2021
|2
|GeForce RTX 3050
|1,161,800
|6.92%
|$249
|2022
|3
|GeForce RTX 3080
|1,006,500
|6.00%
|$699
|2020
|4
|GeForce RTX 3070
|973,100
|5.80%
|$499
|2020
|5
|GeForce RTX 4090
|822,600
|4.90%
|$1,599
|2022
|6
|GeForce RTX 2060
|782,100
|4.66%
|$349
|2019
|7
|GeForce GTX 1650
|762,900
|4.55%
|$149
|2019
|8
|GeForce RTX 3090
|695,400
|4.14%
|$1,499
|2020
|9
|GeForce RTX 3060 TI
|674,600
|4.02%
|$399
|2021
|10
|Radeon RX 6600
|533,600
|3.18%
|$329
|2021
|11
|GeForce GTX 1660
|329,080
|1.96%
|$219
|2019
|12
|GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER
|327,700
|1.95%
|$229
|2019
|13
|GeForce RTX 3090 TI
|296,700
|1.77%
|$1,999
|2022
|14
|Radeon RX 6600 XT
|296,600
|1.77%
|$379
|2021
|15
|Radeon RX 6700 XT
|286,800
|1.71%
|$479
|2021
|16
|GeForce RTX 4080
|285,300
|1.70%
|$1,199
|2022
|17
|Radeon RX 580
|285,220
|1.70%
|$199
|2017
|18
|GeForce RTX 3080 TI
|276,500
|1.65%
|$1,199
|2021
|19
|GeForce RTX 3070 TI
|275,700
|1.64%
|$599
|2021
|20
|GeForce GTX1050 TI
|252,060
|1.50%
|$139
|2016
|21
|Radeon RX 570
|251,790
|1.50%
|$169
|2017
|22
|GeForce GTX1050
|250,400
|1.49%
|$109
|2016
|23
|GeForce GTX1080
|222,520
|1.33%
|$599
|2016
|24
|GeForce GT 1030
|212,990
|1.27%
|$80
|2018
|25
|Radeon RX 6500 XT
|212,000
|1.26%
|$199
|2022
|26
|GeForce GTX1060
|206,320
|1.23%
|$199
|2016
|27
|Radeon RX 550
|205,060
|1.22%
|$79
|2017
|28
|GeForce GTX 1660 TI
|195,380
|1.16%
|$279
|2019
|29
|GeForce RTX 2080
|194,700
|1.16%
|$699
|2018
|30
|GeForce RTX 2070
|194,080
|1.16%
|$499
|2018
|31
|GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
|186,390
|1.11%
|$399
|2019
|32
|Radeon RX 6800 XT
|180,100
|1.07%
|$649
|2020
|33
|GeForce GTX1070
|173,770
|1.04%
|$379
|2016
|34
|GeForce RTX 2080 TI
|165,990
|0.99%
|$999
|2018
|35
|GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER
|163,190
|0.97%
|$159
|2019
|36
|GeForce GTX1080 TI
|159,440
|0.95%
|$699
|2017
|37
|Radeon RX 6900 XT
|158,300
|0.94%
|$999
|2020
|38
|Radeon RX 5700 XT
|142,390
|0.85%
|$399
|2019
|39
|Radeon RX 6800
|140,180
|0.84%
|$579
|2020
|40
|GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER
|125,690
|0.75%
|$499
|2019
|41
|Radeon RX 7900 XTX
|120,410
|0.72%
|$899
|2022
|42
|Radeon RX 560
|117,290
|0.70%
|$99
|2017
|43
|Arc A770
|102,240
|0.61%
|$329
|2022
|44
|Radeon RX 6400
|93,090
|0.55%
|$159
|2022
|45
|Radeon RX 5600 XT
|90,800
|0.54%
|$279
|2020
|46
|Radeon RX 5700
|88,520
|0.53%
|$349
|2019
|47
|GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER
|87,050
|0.52%
|$699
|2019
|48
|Radeon RX 590
|85,830
|0.51%
|$279
|2018
|49
|Radeon RX 6700
|72,110
|0.43%
|$439
|2022
|50
|Radeon RX 5500 XT
|63,750
|0.38%
|$169
|2019
|51
|GeForce TITAN RTX
|59,500
|0.35%
|$2,499
|2018
|52
|GeForce GTX 1630
|56,090
|0.33%
|$139
|2022
|53
|Arc A380
|49,920
|0.30%
|$139
|2022
|54
|Radeon RX 6650 XT
|48,780
|0.29%
|$399
|2022
|55
|Radeon RX 6950 XT
|47,640
|0.28%
|$1,099
|2022
|56
|Radeon RX Vega 56
|47,090
|0.28%
|$399
|2017
|57
|Radeon RX 7900 XT
|44,340
|0.26%
|$999
|2022
|58
|Radeon RX Vega 64
|44,010
|0.26%
|$499
|2017
|59
|Radeon RX 6750 XT
|40,380
|0.24%
|$549
|2021
|60
|GeForce GTX1070 TI
|34,020
|0.20%
|$449
|2017
|61
|Arc A750
|23,540
|0.14%
|$289
|2022
|62
|GeForce GT 1010
|8,950
|0.05%
|$70
|2022
We should also talk about how NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series compares to AMD's Radeon RX 7000 series in the charts above. As you can see, the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 had combined searches that exceed 1.1 Million. Meanwhile, AMD's Radeon RX 7000 series had combined searches totaling less than 200K. That's 5.5x more searches for NVIDIA's latest GPUs but that's not all, if we compare the flagship to flagship, the RTX 4090 was searched almost 7 times more despite having a $600 USD+ price. While these aren't the sales figures, those aren't far off either with NVIDIA dominating the GPU industry with their recent card releases.
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Searches (2022) - 1,107,900
- AMD Radeon RX 7000 Searches (2022) - 164,750
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is missing from the charts since the card was only confirmed in January this year with leaks starting just a few months back at the tail end of 2022. Overall, these numbers give an insight into the popularity of NVIDIA's GPUs over their AMD and Intel counter-parts.
