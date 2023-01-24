NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Was Searched 7 Times More Than AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX In 2022

Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA remained the popular choice amongst gamers versus AMD despite increasing the prices of graphics cards significantly this generation.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series Cards Were Searched 7x More Than AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series In 2022

The dataset which includes a total of 62 desktop graphics cards from the top three GPU makers, including NVIDIA, AMD & Intel, was compiled by Raul Bllc of Razzem. Razzem wanted to find out the latest trends and searches in the discrete desktop industry post-crypto (which crashed earlier last year). As such, most of these searches were done by gamers who were looking to buy newer graphics cards for their PCs and the results are definitely interesting.

It looks like NVIDIA dominates virtually every space, physical and virtual. The company recently posted a mammoth 88% market share and that shows up in search engines too with the NVIDIA keyword alone amounting to 78% of the total search queries for graphics cards followed by AMD's 22% and Intel's minuscule 1%.

If you look at the individual graphics cards breakdown, it looks like NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series cards remained the most searched graphics cards. The GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3050, and RTX 3080 took top spots with over 1 Million searches. This could've been the result of the dramatic price fall we saw on these cards after the aforementioned crypto crash. Surprisingly, the GeForce RTX 4090, NVIDIA's top gaming graphics card, also made it to the top 5 list with over 800K+ searches and this shows just how big of an interest there was for the flagship despite it being priced well over $1500 US.

RTX 4090 8K gaming

AMD only managed to show up once in the top 10 search list and that was all thanks to the Radeon RX 6600 which was the least expensive mainstream option from the red team in the last generation & had decent performance. The cards below it such as the RX 6500 XT and the RX 6400 simply had lackluster features and performance with their value also being not so great.

Despite all the hype that Intel made for its Arc GPUs, it looks like consumers weren't enthusiastic about the new cards. Only the flagship Arc A770 graphics card was able to secure over 100,000 searches while the entry-level Arc A380 didn't even manage 50K searches while the Arc A750 was positioned in the 2nd last spot, beating the GeForce GT 1010. You can see the full chart from Raul below (Credits: Razzem):

Order

Graphics Card

Searches

Percentage

MSRP

Launch
1 GeForce RTX 3060 1,467,000 8.74% $329 2021
2 GeForce RTX 3050 1,161,800 6.92% $249 2022
3 GeForce RTX 3080 1,006,500 6.00% $699 2020
4 GeForce RTX 3070 973,100 5.80% $499 2020
5 GeForce RTX 4090 822,600 4.90% $1,599 2022
6 GeForce RTX 2060 782,100 4.66% $349 2019
7 GeForce GTX 1650 762,900 4.55% $149 2019
8 GeForce RTX 3090 695,400 4.14% $1,499 2020
9 GeForce RTX 3060 TI 674,600 4.02% $399 2021
10 Radeon RX 6600 533,600 3.18% $329 2021
11 GeForce GTX 1660 329,080 1.96% $219 2019
12 GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 327,700 1.95% $229 2019
13  GeForce RTX 3090 TI 296,700 1.77% $1,999 2022
14 Radeon RX 6600 XT 296,600 1.77% $379 2021
15  Radeon RX 6700 XT 286,800 1.71% $479 2021
16 GeForce RTX 4080 285,300 1.70% $1,199 2022
17  Radeon RX 580 285,220 1.70% $199 2017
18 GeForce RTX 3080 TI 276,500 1.65% $1,199 2021
19 GeForce RTX 3070 TI 275,700 1.64% $599 2021
20 GeForce GTX1050 TI 252,060 1.50% $139 2016
21 Radeon RX 570 251,790 1.50% $169 2017
22 GeForce GTX1050 250,400 1.49% $109 2016
23  GeForce GTX1080 222,520 1.33% $599 2016
24 GeForce GT 1030 212,990 1.27% $80 2018
25 Radeon RX 6500 XT 212,000 1.26% $199 2022
26 GeForce GTX1060 206,320 1.23% $199 2016
27 Radeon RX 550 205,060 1.22% $79 2017
28 GeForce GTX 1660 TI 195,380 1.16% $279 2019
29 GeForce RTX 2080 194,700 1.16% $699 2018
30 GeForce RTX 2070 194,080 1.16% $499 2018
31 GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 186,390 1.11% $399 2019
32 Radeon RX 6800 XT 180,100 1.07% $649 2020
33 GeForce GTX1070 173,770 1.04% $379 2016
34 GeForce RTX 2080 TI 165,990 0.99% $999 2018
35 GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 163,190 0.97% $159 2019
36 GeForce GTX1080 TI 159,440 0.95% $699 2017
37 Radeon RX 6900 XT 158,300 0.94% $999 2020
38 Radeon RX 5700 XT 142,390 0.85% $399 2019
39  Radeon RX 6800 140,180 0.84% $579 2020
40 GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 125,690 0.75% $499 2019
41 Radeon RX 7900 XTX 120,410 0.72% $899 2022
42 Radeon RX 560 117,290 0.70% $99 2017
43 Arc A770 102,240 0.61% $329 2022
44 Radeon RX 6400 93,090 0.55% $159 2022
45 Radeon RX 5600 XT 90,800 0.54% $279 2020
46 Radeon RX 5700 88,520 0.53% $349 2019
47 GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 87,050 0.52% $699 2019
48 Radeon RX 590 85,830 0.51% $279 2018
49 Radeon RX 6700 72,110 0.43% $439 2022
50  Radeon RX 5500 XT 63,750 0.38% $169 2019
51 GeForce TITAN RTX 59,500 0.35% $2,499 2018
52 GeForce GTX 1630 56,090 0.33% $139 2022
53 Arc A380 49,920 0.30% $139 2022
54 Radeon RX 6650 XT 48,780 0.29% $399 2022
55 Radeon RX 6950 XT 47,640 0.28% $1,099 2022
56 Radeon RX Vega 56 47,090 0.28% $399 2017
57 Radeon RX 7900 XT 44,340 0.26% $999 2022
58 Radeon RX Vega 64 44,010 0.26% $499 2017
59 Radeon RX 6750 XT 40,380 0.24% $549 2021
60 GeForce GTX1070 TI 34,020 0.20% $449 2017
61  Arc A750 23,540 0.14% $289 2022
62  GeForce GT 1010 8,950 0.05% $70 2022

We should also talk about how NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series compares to AMD's Radeon RX 7000 series in the charts above. As you can see, the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 had combined searches that exceed 1.1 Million. Meanwhile, AMD's Radeon RX 7000 series had combined searches totaling less than 200K. That's 5.5x more searches for NVIDIA's latest GPUs but that's not all, if we compare the flagship to flagship, the RTX 4090 was searched almost 7 times more despite having a $600 USD+ price. While these aren't the sales figures, those aren't far off either with NVIDIA dominating the GPU industry with their recent card releases.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Searches (2022) - 1,107,900
  • AMD Radeon RX 7000 Searches (2022) - 164,750

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is missing from the charts since the card was only confirmed in January this year with leaks starting just a few months back at the tail end of 2022. Overall, these numbers give an insight into the popularity of NVIDIA's GPUs over their AMD and Intel counter-parts.

