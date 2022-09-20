Menu
Company

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 Graphics Cards Are Priced 22% Higher In Europe Versus US

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 20, 2022, 04:20 PM EDT
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 Graphics Cards Are Priced 22% Higher In Europe Versus US 1

Today, NVIDIA announced its GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 graphics cards ranging from $899 to $1599 US however, the overseas pricing appears to be much higher than what consumers in North America are getting.

High prices for the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Graphics Cards appear for the EU, and costs are inflated versus North America

In its presser for the European region, it has been found that the newest RTX 40 series cards are priced much higher than their prices for the North American market. As reports Hardwareluxx's editor, Andreas Schilling:

Related StoryRohail Saleem
NVIDIA DRIVE Ecosystem Grows With the Addition of Next-gen Thor SoC for Autonomous Mobility: The Superchip Offers 2,000 Teraflops of Computing Power

During the conference, it was revealed that the price of the three newest flagship graphics cards from NVIDIA would be the following:

  • GeForce RTX 4090: $1599
  • GeForce RTX 4080 16GB: $1199
  • GeForce RTX 4080 12GB: $899

However, with the pricing provided by Andreas Schilling on Twitter earlier today, German customers will have to pay the following for the newest GPUs from NVIDIA (prices have been rounded to the nearest US dollar):

  • GeForce RTX 4090 24GB: 1949 Euros or $1943 (+22% Difference)
  • GeForce RTX 4080 16GB: 1469 Euros or $1465 (+22% Difference)
  • GeForce RTX 4080 12GB: 1099 Euros or $1096 (+22% Difference)

The pricing is roughly a $300-$350 increase in Germany compared to the United States. A key reason could be the higher VAT which is around 20% for most hardware components in the European region. This also aligns with the average 22% price hike difference we are seeing in the US and EU prices. This in addition to the higher electricity costs would mean that gaming will be a very expensive hobby if you reside in any European country.

This isn't great news for a huge consumer base in the EU who are looking forward to buying the latest and greatest from NVIDIA. The scalping situation had hit the EU the worst and pricing on existing GPUs is yet to recover. Even current-gen cards aren't getting the same level of price cuts in the EU marketplace so it looks like the situation will remain the same for this part of the world for a while.

News Sources: NVIDIA, Andreas Schilling on Twitter,

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order