NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 Graphics Cards Are Priced 22% Higher In Europe Versus US

Today, NVIDIA announced its GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 graphics cards ranging from $899 to $1599 US however, the overseas pricing appears to be much higher than what consumers in North America are getting.

High prices for the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Graphics Cards appear for the EU, and costs are inflated versus North America

In its presser for the European region, it has been found that the newest RTX 40 series cards are priced much higher than their prices for the North American market. As reports Hardwareluxx's editor, Andreas Schilling:

Prices in Germany: - GeForce RTX 4090: 1.949 Euro

- GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB: 1.469 Euro

- GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB: 1.099 Euro NVIDIA ist continuing the path … — Andreas Schilling 🇺🇦 (@aschilling) September 20, 2022

During the conference, it was revealed that the price of the three newest flagship graphics cards from NVIDIA would be the following:

GeForce RTX 4090: $1599

GeForce RTX 4080 16GB: $1199

GeForce RTX 4080 12GB: $899

However, with the pricing provided by Andreas Schilling on Twitter earlier today, German customers will have to pay the following for the newest GPUs from NVIDIA (prices have been rounded to the nearest US dollar):

GeForce RTX 4090 24GB: 1949 Euros or $1943 (+22% Difference)

GeForce RTX 4080 16GB: 1469 Euros or $1465 (+22% Difference)

GeForce RTX 4080 12GB: 1099 Euros or $1096 (+22% Difference)

The pricing is roughly a $300-$350 increase in Germany compared to the United States. A key reason could be the higher VAT which is around 20% for most hardware components in the European region. This also aligns with the average 22% price hike difference we are seeing in the US and EU prices. This in addition to the higher electricity costs would mean that gaming will be a very expensive hobby if you reside in any European country.

This isn't great news for a huge consumer base in the EU who are looking forward to buying the latest and greatest from NVIDIA. The scalping situation had hit the EU the worst and pricing on existing GPUs is yet to recover. Even current-gen cards aren't getting the same level of price cuts in the EU marketplace so it looks like the situation will remain the same for this part of the world for a while.

