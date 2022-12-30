NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs Leak Out: Flagship Faster Than The RTX 3090

Performance benchmarks and specifications of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs have leaked out.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Faster Than Desktop RTX 3090, RTX 4060 Faster Than Desktop RTX 3060 In Leaked Benchmarks

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs should come as no surprise as we already mentioned them in our exclusive here. What's new here is that the specifications of the RTX 4090 have been confirmed by Geekbench 5 while the RTX 4060 has been benchmarked within 3DMark.

Starting with the specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 was spotted within an 'X370SNx' laptop which features the Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU and 32 GB of DDR5 memory. The laptop is loaded with the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU which has the same core specs as the RTX 4080 (16 GB) Desktop CPU. We are looking at 76 SM units for a total of 9728 CUDA cores, 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, and a listed maximum frequency of 2040 MHz which should be around 500 MHz slower than the boost clocks for the desktop RTX 4080 graphics card which utilizes the same AD103 GPU. This matches our exclusive info which reported a 1.59 GHz Base and 2.04 GHz boost clock for the same chip.

That gives us around 40 TFLOPs of compute horsepower which is the same as the RTX 3090 Ti desktop graphics card. Now the GPU will feature a 150W TGP with an additional 25W Dynamic Boost power. Performance metrics will also vary depending on the laptop design so it is possible that we might get even higher performance figures on higher-end laptop designs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU offers performance close to the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX in Geekbench. (Image Credits: Benchleaks)

Coming to the performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU scored 210290 points in the Geekbench 5 OpenCL benchmark which puts it ahead of the RTX 3090 and within striking distance of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card. This is a really good performance for a laptop GPU as it is able to outclass the fastest graphics cards from the previous generation in a portable form. The RTX 4090 Laptop GPU also ends up 18% faster than the RTX 4080 Laptop GPU.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop OpenCL (Geekbench 5) Benchmark Score 0 65980 131960 197940 263920 329900 395880 0 65980 131960 197940 263920 329900 395880 RTX 4090 395.9k RTX 4080 248.9k RTX 3090 Ti 229.7k RX 7900 XTX 228.6k RTX 4090 (Laptop) 210.3k RTX 3090 204.9k RTX 3080 Ti 201.4k RTX 3080 181.1k RTX 4080 (Laptop) 178k RX 6900 XT 170k RTX 3080 Ti (Laptop) 148.5k RTX 2080 Ti 145.3k RTX 3080 (Laptop) 138.4k RTX 3070 (Laptop) 122k RTX 3060 (Laptop) 98.7k

The second leak is of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU which should more or less be a very popular mainstream GPU for the mobility segment. The GPU will feature the AD107 GPU & rock 8 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 128-bit bus interface. The graphics chip is meant to feature 85-140W TGP.

An alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU performance benchmark has leaked out. (Image Credits: ITHome)

ITHome managed to get an alleged screenshot of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU that was featured on a locally assembled laptop from Chinese manufacturer, ThunderRobot. Talking about performance, the GPU scored 10050 points within the 3DMark Time Spy Graphics bench & which already ends up faster than the RTX 3060 Desktop GPU. It also ends up 20% faster than the RTX 3060 Laptop GPU which featured a wider memory bus but we cannot tell if this is the best or the worst-case scenario for the performance since the TGP isn't mentioned.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU 3DMark Time Spy (Graphics) Score 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 RTX 3080 Ti (Laptop) 13k RTX 3080 (Laptop) 12k RX 6800M (Laptop) 11.6k RTX 3070 Ti (Laptop) 11.4k Arc A770M (Laptop) 10.8k RTX 3070 (Laptop) 10.5k RTX 4060 (Laptop) 10.1k RX 6700M (Laptop) 9.4k RTX 3060 (Laptop) 8.3k

Regardless, it's a very good score and we can see a lot of laptops with this particular chip flooding the market to tackle Intel's Arc Alchemist and AMD's RDNA 3 mobility lineup.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Ada Laptop GPUs 'Rumored':

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N GPU Core AD103 AD104 AD106 AD107 AD107 GPU SKU GN21-X11 GN21-X9 GN21-X6 GN21-X4 GN21-X2 CUDA Cores 9728 7424 TBD TBD TBD VRAM 16 GB 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB 6 GB Base Clock (Standard TGP) ~1.59 GHz ~1.86 GHz ~2.07 GHz TBD ~2.37 GHz Boost Clock (Standard TGP) ~2.04 GHz ~2.28 GHz ~2.17 GHz TBD ~2.37 GHz TBP 150-175W (+25W DB) 150-175W (+25W DB) 115-140W (+25W DB) 115-140W (+25W DB)

85W (+10W DB) 115-140W (+25W DB)

85W (+10W DB)

News Sources: Benchleaks, Videocardz