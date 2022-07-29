Menu
Intel Arc A770M High-End Laptop GPU Almost Matches NVIDIA’s RTX 3070M In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 29, 2022
Intel Arc A770M High-End Laptop GPU Almost Matches NVIDIA's RTX 3070M In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark 1

Intel's high-end Arc A770M Laptop GPU has been benchmarked within 3DMark Time Spy & appears to be as fast as NVIDIA's RTX 3070M.

Intel Arc A770M Laptop GPU Tested In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark, Closes In On NVIDIA's RTX 3070 Mobility Chip

We have already seen Intel's official performance numbers put the Arc A770M around 12% faster than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Mobility GPU. The latest benchmarks shared by Rogame show us new figures within the 3DMark Time Spy benchmarks which we can compare with NVIDIA's high-end RTX series GPUs such as the 3070M.

Intel Arc 7 'High-Performance' Gaming GPU Lineup

The Intel Arc 7 lineup is going to utilize the flagship ACM-G10 GPU and will feature two variants, the Arc A770M and the Arc A730M. The top-end variant for mobility platforms, the Arc A770M, will be equipped with the full ACM-G10 configuration, utilizing 32 Xe-Cores for 4096 ALUs, 32 ray tracing units, a graphics clock of 1650 MHz, up to 16 GB GDDR6 memory that operates across a 256-bit wide bus interface and a TDP target of 120-150W. This is comparable to the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Max-Q variant.

Intel Arc A-Series Mobility GPU Lineup:

Graphics Card VariantGPU VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGP
Arc A770MXe-HPG 512EUArc ACM-G10512 EUs409616 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit120-150W
Arc A730MXe-HPG 384EUArc ACM-G10384 EUs307212 GB GDDR614 Gbps192-bit80-120W
Arc A550MXe-HPG 256EUArc ACM-G10256 EUs20488 GB GDDR614 Gbps128-bit60-80W
Arc A370MXe-HPG 128EUArc ACM-G11128 EUs10244 GB GDDR614 Gbps64-bit35-50W
Arc A350MXe-HPG 96EUArc ACM-G1196 EUs7684 GB GDDR614 Gbps64-bit25-35W

Rogame shared two configurations of the Intel Arc A770M Laptop GPU, one running within Intel's own NUC12SNKi72 without APO (Advanced Performance Optimizations) and the other running within the CLEVO X270PTA notebook with APO enabled. It is stated that the average clock speed of the GPU was around 1710 MHz which is slightly higher than the graphics clock which is rated at 1650 MHz. Intel has already told that the graphics clock isn't the peak clock and the max frequency will depend upon the power and thermal headroom available to the GPU across various laptop designs.

Intel Arc A770M High-End Laptop GPU Almost Matches NVIDIA's RTX 3070M In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark 2

As for performance, with APO disabled, the Intel Arc A770M scored 10793 points, and with APO enabled, the chip scored 11667 points on the 3DMark Time Spy standard graphics test. The GPU performance difference between APO enabled and disabled is around 8%. As for how the scores stack up to the competition, the Arc A770M with APO disabled is still faster than the RTX 3060M & with APO enabled, the discrete Alchemist GPU catches up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070M. We used the top 10 results as a basis for this comparison. The GPU is also almost twice as fast as the Arc A550M which is expected since the A770M has twice the number of cores (32 Xe Cores vs 16 Xe Cores).

Intel Arc A770M Laptop GPU Benchmarks (3DMark Time Spy)
Graphics Score
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
RTX 3070M
Arc A770M (APO Enabled)
Arc A770M (APO Disabled)
Arc A730M (APO Enabled)
RTX 3060M
RTX 3050 Ti(M)
Arc A550M (APO Enabled)
RTX 3050M
Arc A370M (APO Enabled)

Now synthetic benchmarks don't always translate into similar gaming performance but it does show that if Intel can put some additional work into its drivers, they can unlock more power & performance for their hardware. Intel is hard at work to fine-tune its drivers before they can ship discrete desktop parts and higher-end Arc mobility GPUs later this Summer. The company is also talking about sampling its first discrete "Limited Edition" graphics cards to reviewers soon so we might be heading to a proper launch in the coming month!

