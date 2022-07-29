Intel Arc A770M High-End Laptop GPU Almost Matches NVIDIA’s RTX 3070M In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark

Intel's high-end Arc A770M Laptop GPU has been benchmarked within 3DMark Time Spy & appears to be as fast as NVIDIA's RTX 3070M.

Intel Arc A770M Laptop GPU Tested In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark, Closes In On NVIDIA's RTX 3070 Mobility Chip

We have already seen Intel's official performance numbers put the Arc A770M around 12% faster than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Mobility GPU. The latest benchmarks shared by Rogame show us new figures within the 3DMark Time Spy benchmarks which we can compare with NVIDIA's high-end RTX series GPUs such as the 3070M.

Intel Arc A770M is now working properly in 3dmark Time Spy Avg clock 1710MHz Intel NUC12SNKi72 (No driver optimizations )

> Graphics score 10793 Clevo Notebook X270PTA 17.3" (driver optimizations)

> Graphics score 11667 pic.twitter.com/psDdlZjx0k — _rogame (@_rogame) July 28, 2022

Intel Arc 7 'High-Performance' Gaming GPU Lineup

The Intel Arc 7 lineup is going to utilize the flagship ACM-G10 GPU and will feature two variants, the Arc A770M and the Arc A730M. The top-end variant for mobility platforms, the Arc A770M, will be equipped with the full ACM-G10 configuration, utilizing 32 Xe-Cores for 4096 ALUs, 32 ray tracing units, a graphics clock of 1650 MHz, up to 16 GB GDDR6 memory that operates across a 256-bit wide bus interface and a TDP target of 120-150W. This is comparable to the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Max-Q variant.

Intel Arc A-Series Mobility GPU Lineup:

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Arc A770M Xe-HPG 512EU Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs 4096 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 120-150W Arc A730M Xe-HPG 384EU Arc ACM-G10 384 EUs 3072 12 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 192-bit 80-120W Arc A550M Xe-HPG 256EU Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs 2048 8 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 128-bit 60-80W Arc A370M Xe-HPG 128EU Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs 1024 4 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 64-bit 35-50W Arc A350M Xe-HPG 96EU Arc ACM-G11 96 EUs 768 4 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 64-bit 25-35W

Rogame shared two configurations of the Intel Arc A770M Laptop GPU, one running within Intel's own NUC12SNKi72 without APO (Advanced Performance Optimizations) and the other running within the CLEVO X270PTA notebook with APO enabled. It is stated that the average clock speed of the GPU was around 1710 MHz which is slightly higher than the graphics clock which is rated at 1650 MHz. Intel has already told that the graphics clock isn't the peak clock and the max frequency will depend upon the power and thermal headroom available to the GPU across various laptop designs.

As for performance, with APO disabled, the Intel Arc A770M scored 10793 points, and with APO enabled, the chip scored 11667 points on the 3DMark Time Spy standard graphics test. The GPU performance difference between APO enabled and disabled is around 8%. As for how the scores stack up to the competition, the Arc A770M with APO disabled is still faster than the RTX 3060M & with APO enabled, the discrete Alchemist GPU catches up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070M. We used the top 10 results as a basis for this comparison. The GPU is also almost twice as fast as the Arc A550M which is expected since the A770M has twice the number of cores (32 Xe Cores vs 16 Xe Cores).

Intel Arc A770M Laptop GPU Benchmarks (3DMark Time Spy) Graphics Score 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 RTX 3070M Arc A770M (APO Enabled) Arc A770M (APO Disabled) Arc A730M (APO Enabled) RTX 3060M RTX 3050 Ti(M) Arc A550M (APO Enabled) RTX 3050M Arc A370M (APO Enabled)

Now synthetic benchmarks don't always translate into similar gaming performance but it does show that if Intel can put some additional work into its drivers, they can unlock more power & performance for their hardware. Intel is hard at work to fine-tune its drivers before they can ship discrete desktop parts and higher-end Arc mobility GPUs later this Summer. The company is also talking about sampling its first discrete "Limited Edition" graphics cards to reviewers soon so we might be heading to a proper launch in the coming month!