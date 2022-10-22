Menu
AMD’s Fastest Radeon RX 7000 “RDNA 3” Laptop GPU Could Offer RX 6950 XT & RTX 3090 Levels of Performance

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 22, 2022, 01:36 AM EDT
AMD is going to make a huge jump in laptop GPU performance with their next-gen Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" chips.

AMD To Bring Radeon RX 6950 XT & RTX 3090 Performance To Laptops With Its Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" GPUs

In two separate tweets by Greymon55 and Kopite7kimi, both leakers have reported that the next-gen AMD Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" laptop GPUs will offer a huge boost to gaming performance on mobile platforms. First up, we have Greymon55's tweet which says that the Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" Laptop GPUs (represented by the laptop emoji) would offer performance on par with Radeon RX 6950 XT, AMD's fastest RDNA 2 graphics card.

The second tweet from Kopite7kimi gives us a possible SKU name, the Radeon RX 7900M, which may or may not be the flagship RDNA 3 GPU considering the company is going to use the X950 XT branding for its top RDNA 3 desktop graphics card. Regardless, the Radeon RX 7900M is said to be delivering performance on par with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 which is huge. Currently, there's no single laptop GPU that comes close to the flagship desktop graphics cards.

AMD's current fastest laptop GPU, the RDNA 2-powered Radeon RX 6850M XT, is only on par with the Radeon RX 6700 XT (Desktop). NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop SKU is comparable to the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070. So both laptop chips are a far cry from their desktop counterparts but the next-gen GPUs are going to up it a notch and bring flagship-tier performance. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series mobility GPUs will include the AD103-based RTX 4090 as the flagship since the AD102 GPU is too power-hungry for the laptop segment. AMD is going to do the same and is expected to utilize the Navi 32 die (MCM) for the laptop segment.

While next-generation laptop GPUs won't offer the same performance as the fastest desktop cards based on the newer architecture, it will still be impressive to see them match the last-gen flagships while sipping only a fraction of the power.

AMD RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000" Livestream Event Announced For 3rd November 3
The AMD Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" GPU lineup based on the Nav 3x GPUs is expected to launch later this year with reports pitting the flagship Navi 31 launch first followed by Navi 32 and Navi 33 GPUs. We are most likely to get our first taste of the RDNA 3 mobility lineup by CES 2023.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU NameNavi 21Navi 33Navi 32Navi 31Navi 3X
CodenameSienna CichlidHotpink BonefishWheat NasPlum BonitoTBD
GPU Process7nm6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm
GPU PackageMonolithicMonolithicMCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD)MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD)MCM (TBD)
GPU Die Size520mm2203mm2 (Only GCD)200mm2 (Only GCD)
425mm2 (with MCDs)		308mm2 (Only GCD)
533mm2 (with MCDs)		TBD
Shader Engines42468
GPU WGPs4016304864
SPs Per WGP128256256256256
Compute Units (Per Die) 80326096128 (per GPU)
256 (Total)
Cores (Per Die)512040967680122888192
Cores (Total)5120409676801228816,384
Memory Bus256-bit128-bit256-bit384-bit384-bit x2?
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory CapacityUp To 16 GBUp To 8 GBUp To 16 GBUp To 24 GBUp To 32 GB
Memory Speed16-18 GbpsTBDTBD20 GbpsTBD
Memory Bandwidth512-576 GB/sTBDTBD960 GB/sTBD
Infinity Cache128 MB32 MB64 MB96/192 MBTBD
Flagship SKURadeon RX 6900 XTXRadeon RX 7600 XT?Radeon RX 7800 XT?
Radeon RX 7700 XT?		Radeon RX 7900 XT?Radeon Pro
TBP330W~150W~250W~350WTBD
LaunchQ4 2020Q4 2022?Q4 2022?Q4 2022?2023?
Order