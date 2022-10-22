AMD’s Fastest Radeon RX 7000 “RDNA 3” Laptop GPU Could Offer RX 6950 XT & RTX 3090 Levels of Performance

AMD is going to make a huge jump in laptop GPU performance with their next-gen Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" chips.

AMD To Bring Radeon RX 6950 XT & RTX 3090 Performance To Laptops With Its Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" GPUs

In two separate tweets by Greymon55 and Kopite7kimi, both leakers have reported that the next-gen AMD Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" laptop GPUs will offer a huge boost to gaming performance on mobile platforms. First up, we have Greymon55's tweet which says that the Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" Laptop GPUs (represented by the laptop emoji) would offer performance on par with Radeon RX 6950 XT, AMD's fastest RDNA 2 graphics card.

The second tweet from Kopite7kimi gives us a possible SKU name, the Radeon RX 7900M, which may or may not be the flagship RDNA 3 GPU considering the company is going to use the X950 XT branding for its top RDNA 3 desktop graphics card. Regardless, the Radeon RX 7900M is said to be delivering performance on par with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 which is huge. Currently, there's no single laptop GPU that comes close to the flagship desktop graphics cards.

😮‍💨Battle with RX 7900M, it has performance like RTX 3090. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) October 22, 2022

AMD's current fastest laptop GPU, the RDNA 2-powered Radeon RX 6850M XT, is only on par with the Radeon RX 6700 XT (Desktop). NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop SKU is comparable to the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070. So both laptop chips are a far cry from their desktop counterparts but the next-gen GPUs are going to up it a notch and bring flagship-tier performance. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series mobility GPUs will include the AD103-based RTX 4090 as the flagship since the AD102 GPU is too power-hungry for the laptop segment. AMD is going to do the same and is expected to utilize the Navi 32 die (MCM) for the laptop segment.

While next-generation laptop GPUs won't offer the same performance as the fastest desktop cards based on the newer architecture, it will still be impressive to see them match the last-gen flagships while sipping only a fraction of the power.

The AMD Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" GPU lineup based on the Nav 3x GPUs is expected to launch later this year with reports pitting the flagship Navi 31 launch first followed by Navi 32 and Navi 33 GPUs. We are most likely to get our first taste of the RDNA 3 mobility lineup by CES 2023.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 21 Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 Navi 3X Codename Sienna Cichlid Hotpink Bonefish Wheat Nas Plum Bonito TBD GPU Process 7nm 6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD) MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD) MCM (TBD) GPU Die Size 520mm2 203mm2 (Only GCD) 200mm2 (Only GCD)

425mm2 (with MCDs) 308mm2 (Only GCD)

533mm2 (with MCDs) TBD Shader Engines 4 2 4 6 8 GPU WGPs 40 16 30 48 64 SPs Per WGP 128 256 256 256 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 80 32 60 96 128 (per GPU)

256 (Total) Cores (Per Die) 5120 4096 7680 12288 8192 Cores (Total) 5120 4096 7680 12288 16,384 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit x2? Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Capacity Up To 16 GB Up To 8 GB Up To 16 GB Up To 24 GB Up To 32 GB Memory Speed 16-18 Gbps TBD TBD 20 Gbps TBD Memory Bandwidth 512-576 GB/s TBD TBD 960 GB/s TBD Infinity Cache 128 MB 32 MB 64 MB 96/192 MB TBD Flagship SKU Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7600 XT? Radeon RX 7800 XT?

Radeon RX 7700 XT? Radeon RX 7900 XT? Radeon Pro TBP 330W ~150W ~250W ~350W TBD Launch Q4 2020 Q4 2022? Q4 2022? Q4 2022? 2023?