NVIDIA’s Next-Gen Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 In August, RTX 4080 In September, RTX 4070 Graphics Card In October, Alleges Rumor

NVIDIA's next-gen gaming lineup including the GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 graphics cards are expected to launch in Q3 & Q4 2022, as per the latest rumor from Videocardz.

Recently, it was revealed by leaker, Kopite7kimi, that NVIDIA was going to launch its GeForce RTX 4090 first followed by GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070. Now more reports are coming in that this schedule might indeed be true. It looks like the GeForce RTX 40 series launch event may indeed be hosted around mid-July as per the previous rumors. Do note that this will just be an announcement while the actual availability for each respective graphics card is planned between Q3 and Q4 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card - August 2022 Launch

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card - September 2022 Launch

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card - October 2022 Launch

The GeForce RTX 4090 will be the first to launch, followed by its siblings, the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4070. If you recall the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series launch, you will remember that the green team also announced the trio of its Ampere cards, the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070 the same day however, the launches took place a few weeks apart from each other.

NVIDIA first launched the GeForce RTX 3080 in the market followed by the RTX 3090 and the RTX 3070. The mainstream RTX 3060 cards came in months later. This time, however, NVIDIA is said to focus on its upper echelon of cards first such as the GeForce RTX 4090. We can the company using a similar launch schedule as the RTX 30 series with each launch being a few weeks apart. So while the cards could be announced as early as July 2022, the RTX 4090 won't be available till August and the GeForce RTX 4080 will slip into September while the RTX 4070 will be available on store shelves by October.

The trio of GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards is expected to utilize different Ada Lovelace GPU designs with the RTX 4090 using the top AD102 SKU, the RTX 4080 using the AD103 SKU while the RTX 4070 is expected to feature the AD104 GPU SKU. During its recent earnings call, NVIDIA stated that the demand for graphics cards in the crypto segment has already dried up. The AD102 and the AD103 GPUs are expected to utilize the same PCB, PG139, but the SKU will vary slightly with the RTX 4090 using the PG139-330 SKU and the RTX 4080 using a PG139-360 SKU. The RTX 4070 on the other hand will be based on a completely different board.

We can fully expect the RTX 40 and RX 7000 to be sold as MSRP. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) May 31, 2022

The company has been trying to reignite interest for its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards in the gaming segment with various marketing campaigns such as the 'Restocked & Reloaded' one we saw this month. It's likely that this attempt is to ship as many RTX 30 GPU units as possible prior to moving to the new GeForce RTX 40 series lineup. Greymon55 is also expecting that the GeForce RTX 40 series will be available at MSRP and won't have inflated prices like the existing lineup.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):