NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Custom Graphics Cards Available In Europe, Prices Ranging From €1999 To €2549

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 30, 2022, 02:47 PM EDT
NVIDIA On GeForce RTX 4090 Overclocking: We Have Overclocked Ada GPU Past 3 GHz In Our Labs 1

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 custom graphics cards are available at European online retailer Proshop, one of Europe's most prominent PC hardware online stores. The online retailer offers more cards in custom flavors than US-based retailer Newegg.

You can buy custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Cards in Finland from European retailer Proshop

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card prices start at €1,999, just €50 more than MSRP (or the highly sought-after Founders Edition model). In Spain, these cards are selling at a lower price (€1,899) but have been sold out. Now, the price has increased by €60 to €1,959.

Several custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card models are listed with their prices in Finland. Image source: Proshop

The cheapest models are the Gigabyte WindForce, ASUS TUF, and surprisingly MSI's Gaming Trio. All these cards offer default clocks. However, the most affordable overclocked model is the Inno3D X3 OC at €2,099. Graphics cards with water blocks or liquid cooling, such as the INNO3D iChill Frostbite, iChill Black, or MSI Suprim Liquid X, are all listed at €2,299 to €2,399.

The ASUS ROG Strix series is the most expensive GPU, starting from €2,529. The overclocking model costs €20 more, so there is little reason to pick up the non-OC variant.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Official' Specifications - $1599 US Pricing

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a cut-down design, it may feature slightly lower L2 and ROP counts. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used. The clock speeds are rated at up to 2.6 GHz and NVIDIA is claiming over 3 GHz speeds with overclocking which you can read more about here.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 will feature 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is rated at 450W. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. Custom models will be offering higher TBP targets.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU officially launches on October 12th, when NVIDIA and custom card partners' designs become available to the public. Proshop is not taking preorders, especially since many GPUs are available.

News Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-geforce-rtx-4090-already-in-stock-in-europe-priced-at-1999-to-2549-eur; https://www.proshop.fi/Naeytoenohjaimet?f~grafikkort_videoudganggrafikprocessorleverandor=nvidia-geforce-rtx-4090&pre=0&o=1028

