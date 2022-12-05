NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Reportedly Getting Price Cut By Mid of December To Make It Competitive Against AMD’s 7900 XTX

NVIDIA is reportedly going to offer an official price cut on its GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card by the mid of December, as reported by Chinese Board Channels.

NVIDIA Reportedly Preps GeForce RTX 4080 Price Cuts For Mid-December, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Threat Reconsidered?

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card has been a miss so far when it comes to performance per dollar value. The graphics card has been the largest price bump for an 80 series card that we've ever seen at $1199 US and despite shipping lower quantities than the higher-end RTX 4090 cards, the new graphics card doesn't seem to be selling well and is still available in abundance at retailers. Even scalpers who got the card on launch day have been struggling to get the cards off their hands.

Now, as per a report by the Chinese Board Channels, certain sources have pointed out that NVIDIA is prepping up a price cut for the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. The price cut is expected to be announced by the mid of December which is right when AMD's Radeon RX 7900 series cards will be available on retail shelves.

According to boardchannels, RTX 4080 will be adjusted price in mid-Dec. However, the source emphasized price cut isn't afraid of RDNA3, but from its own considerations. Price is appropriately reduced to improve price-perf ratio and stimulate sales.https://t.co/M0bXfHqDZI — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) December 5, 2022

The board channels also report that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 price cuts are not in fear of the imminent competition by the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards but in fact due to NVIDIA reconsidering the cost and performance value to allow for better sales figures on the card. Personally, I'd say it's a mix of both as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX at $999 US being the $200 US lower in pricing is definitely far more attractive to consumers than NVIDIA's offering. A price cut on the GeForce RTX 4080 would also mean that the RTX 4070 Ti which launches in January may also not feature the $899 US pricing of the "Unlaunched' GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card as it was supposed to.

We can't say for sure how much price NVIDIA will be dropping for the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card but one could expect to bring it closer to the 7900 XTX, say $1049 or $1099 US. Whether the performance holds against the Radeon offering remains to be seen since the benchmarks for the competition aren't out yet. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is also now available below the MSRP in the European market thanks to the US/EU currency adjustment.

News Source: MyDrivers