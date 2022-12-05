NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 Receive 5% Price Cut In Europe, Now Available Below MSRP

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 graphics cards seem to have received a small price cut in the European region & their prices are now below MSRP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Now Available For 1859 Euros & RTX 4080 For 1399 Euros In Europe Following A 5% Price Cut

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics cards have an official MSRP of 1949 Euros & 1469 Euros in the EU markets. The Founders Edition pricing reflects the VAT that is applied to all hardware products in the region but it looks like NVIDIA is officially easing down price points of their reference graphics cards.

As reported by Cowcotland, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card can now be found at 1859Euros which is a -5% drop in pricing. The same is the case with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card which has also received a -5% drop & is now available at a price of 1399 Euros (originally 1469 Euros MSRP).

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 is available for 1859 Euros & RTX 4080 is available for 1399 Euros in Europe which is below their MSRP. (Image Credits: Cowcotland)

There's no explanation as to why the prices on both graphics cards have dropped like this but one can expect NVIDIA to ease down on their EU pricing & also the holiday season is around. Recently, the US market received some splendid deals thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The EU region doesn't get any such sales but this could be an alternative to that. The most likely reason is due to the changing Dollar/Euro rates.

This price reduction only reflects changed Dollar/Euro exchange rate. At launch, nVidia had calculated with ~0.98 $/€, but it's currently 1.05 $/€. This is exactly what nVidia now passes on to european consumers. However, this also means that nothing changes for US consumers. — 3DCenter.org (@3DCenter_org) December 5, 2022

The price cuts are also definitely going to affect the custom RTX 40 series lineup in the region. We can see a 5-10% price drop on those too in the coming days. As of right now, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is a really hot option for high-end enthusiasts but the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is failing to attract gamers due to its high cost and also the fact that it has a huge battle coming up against the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards in a few days.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s TBP 450W 320W 285W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US / 1949 EU $1199 US / 1469 EU TBD Price (Current) $1599 US / 1859 EU $1199 US / 1399 EU TBD Launch (Availability) 12th October 2022 16th November 2022 5th January 2023