NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 Receive 5% Price Cut In Europe, Now Available Below MSRP

Hassan Mujtaba
Copy Shortlink
RTX 4090 8K gaming

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 graphics cards seem to have received a small price cut in the European region & their prices are now below MSRP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Now Available For 1859 Euros & RTX 4080 For 1399 Euros In Europe Following A 5% Price Cut

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics cards have an official MSRP of 1949 Euros & 1469 Euros in the EU markets. The Founders Edition pricing reflects the VAT that is applied to all hardware products in the region but it looks like NVIDIA is officially easing down price points of their reference graphics cards.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA Says GeForce RTX 4090 Sold Out Within 2 Weeks, Channel Inventory Stabilizing & Will Normalize By 1H 2023

As reported by Cowcotland, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card can now be found at 1859Euros which is a -5% drop in pricing. The same is the case with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card which has also received a -5% drop & is now available at a price of 1399 Euros (originally 1469 Euros MSRP).

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 is available for 1859 Euros & RTX 4080 is available for 1399 Euros in Europe which is below their MSRP. (Image Credits: Cowcotland)
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 is available for 1859 Euros & RTX 4080 is available for 1399 Euros in Europe which is below their MSRP. (Image Credits: Cowcotland)

There's no explanation as to why the prices on both graphics cards have dropped like this but one can expect NVIDIA to ease down on their EU pricing & also the holiday season is around. Recently, the US market received some splendid deals thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The EU region doesn't get any such sales but this could be an alternative to that. The most likely reason is due to the changing Dollar/Euro rates.

The price cuts are also definitely going to affect the custom RTX 40 series lineup in the region. We can see a 5-10% price drop on those too in the coming days. As of right now, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is a really hot option for high-end enthusiasts but the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is failing to attract gamers due to its high cost and also the fact that it has a huge battle coming up against the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards in a few days.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300Ada Lovelace AD103-300Ada Lovelace AD104-400
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion
CUDA Cores1638497287680
TMUs / ROPs512 / 176320 / 112240 / 80
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s
TBP450W320W285W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US / 1949 EU$1199 US / 1469 EUTBD
Price (Current)$1599 US / 1859 EU$1199 US / 1399 EUTBD
Launch (Availability)12th October 202216th November 20225th January 2023
Share this story

Further Reading

Comments

 