NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card Listed By US & UK Retailers, Starting at $1200 US

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 30, 2022, 11:33 AM EDT
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards don't launch until the 16th of November but US & UK retailers have started listing down custom models.

Currently, there are two retailers that are listing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB cards. These include Newegg (US) and LaptopsDirect (UK). Both retailers have listed down the 16 GB variant as we know that the RTX 4080 12 GB variant had been "unlaunched" just a few weeks back. So that's going to make it easy for consumers to distinguish the card rather than trying to differentiate the two similarly named cards with a huge disparity in performance.

Starting with the Newegg listings, we have the PNY XLR8 Gaming VERTO GeForce RTX 4080 cards that come in both non-OC and OC flavors. These models are listed for a starting price of $1199.99 US for the non-OC variant while the OC variant should retail for slightly higher. Both cards have been listed but there's no pre-order link and users will be able to make their purchases on the 16th of November.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card listed at Newegg US.
UK retailer, LaptopsDirect, lists down three Palit GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards in GameRock and OmniBlack custom flavors. The prices start at 1449 Pounds and go up to 1529 Pounds. The pricing of the cheapest model converts to $1682 US which is a 40% premium over the MSRP by NVIDIA. There are two reasons why the pricing is so high, first of all, this is a preliminary listing & second, the UK retailers also include VAT which is around 22% for the region. So that should be enough to explain the higher pricing.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card listed at LaptopsDirect UK. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505 MHz.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Official" TBP - 320W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 350W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300Ada Lovelace AD103-300Ada Lovelace AD104-400
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion
CUDA Cores1638497287680
TMUs / ROPs512 / 176320 / 112240 / 80
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s
TBP450W320W285W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US$1199 US$899 US
Launch (Availability)12th October 202216th November 2022Cancelled

News Source: Videocardz

