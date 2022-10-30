NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card Listed By US & UK Retailers, Starting at $1200 US

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards don't launch until the 16th of November but US & UK retailers have started listing down custom models.

Currently, there are two retailers that are listing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB cards. These include Newegg (US) and LaptopsDirect (UK). Both retailers have listed down the 16 GB variant as we know that the RTX 4080 12 GB variant had been "unlaunched" just a few weeks back. So that's going to make it easy for consumers to distinguish the card rather than trying to differentiate the two similarly named cards with a huge disparity in performance.

Starting with the Newegg listings, we have the PNY XLR8 Gaming VERTO GeForce RTX 4080 cards that come in both non-OC and OC flavors. These models are listed for a starting price of $1199.99 US for the non-OC variant while the OC variant should retail for slightly higher. Both cards have been listed but there's no pre-order link and users will be able to make their purchases on the 16th of November.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card listed at Newegg US.

UK retailer, LaptopsDirect, lists down three Palit GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards in GameRock and OmniBlack custom flavors. The prices start at 1449 Pounds and go up to 1529 Pounds. The pricing of the cheapest model converts to $1682 US which is a 40% premium over the MSRP by NVIDIA. There are two reasons why the pricing is so high, first of all, this is a preliminary listing & second, the UK retailers also include VAT which is around 22% for the region. So that should be enough to explain the higher pricing.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card listed at LaptopsDirect UK. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505 MHz.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Official" TBP - 320W

320W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 350W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s TBP 450W 320W 285W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US $1199 US $899 US Launch (Availability) 12th October 2022 16th November 2022 Cancelled

News Source: Videocardz