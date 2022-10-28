NVIDIA’s “Unlaunched” GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB Graphics Card Benchmarks Leak Out, Slower Than 3090 Ti In 3DMark

Benchmarks of the now canceled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card have made their way to Chiphell Forums, giving us a look at what could've been the performance of the AD104 GPU.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB Graphics Card Benchmarks Leak Out, Cancelled Card Was Slower Than An RTX 3090 Ti

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card was supposed to launch next month at a price starting at $899 US. However, given the vast disparity in performance between the 16 GB and 12 GB models, NVIDIA decided to cancel the 12 GB variant while keeping the 16 GB variant on track for a 16th November launch.

Given how close this cancellation occurred to the launch, AIBs definitely received a batch of the Ada AD104 GPUs to prepare their custom models and we know from our own sources that these cards were definitely ready to ship out to retailers and distributors. Now despite the cancellation, gaming and synthetic benchmarks from these samples are starting to leak out.

There are no details such as the model number for this specific GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card but it does feature a max GPU clock as high as 2820 MHz and consumes 262W of power. The GPU was able to deliver a peak FP32 compute power of 42 TFLOPs in the AIDA64 GPGPU test. We cannot say for sure if these are reference or overclocked specs but the card wasn't going to launch in FE variants anyways and since we are talking custom model, it is likely to be a factory overclock.

FP32 Compute Horsepower Comparisons (Higher is Better) Compute Power 0 40 80 120 160 200 240 0 40 80 120 160 200 240 RTX 4090 OC 101 RTX 4090 Stock 83 RTX 4080 12 GB 42 RTX 3090 Ti 40 RX 6900 XTX 25 Xbox Series X 12.1 PlayStation 5 10.2

2 of 9

As for other synthetic benchmarks, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card scored 5382 points in 3DMark Speed Way, 10794 points in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme, 13472 points in 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra, and 66.98 FPS in the DXR Feature Test.

3DMark Speed Way Score 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 RTX 4090 OC 10.7k RTX 4090 10.2k RTX 3090 Ti 6.7k RTX 3090 6.2k RTX 4080 12 GB 5.4k

3DMark Firestrike Ultra Graphics Score 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 RTX 4090 OC 26.5k RTX 4090 24.9k RX 6950 XT 14.9k RX 6900 XT 13.6k RX 6800 XT 13.5k RTX 4080 12 GB 12.8k RTX 3090 Ti 12.8k RTX 3090 12.5k RTX 3080 Ti 12.1k RX 6800 10.5k RTX 3080 12 GB 10.5k RTX 3080 10 GB 10.1k RTX 2080 Ti 8k

3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics Score 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 RTX 4090 OC 20.4k RTX 4090 19.2k RTX 3090 Ti 11.2k RTX 4080 12 GB 10.8k RTX 3090 10.1k RTX 3080 Ti 9.8k RX 6950 XT 9.4k RX 6900 XT 9.3k RTX 3080 12 GB 9.1k RTX 3080 10 GB 8.9k RX 6800 XT 8.6k RX 6800 7.2k RTX 2080 Ti 6.6k

There's also the Cyberpunk 2077 in-game benchmark which was tested at 4K with Ray Tracing enabled. The GPU scored an average of 67.52 FPS.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB 'Official' Specifications (Now Cancelled)

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 will also feature a 12 GB variant that is expected to utilize the AD104-400 GPU configuration with 7,680 cores or 60 SMs enabled which is the full-fat SKU. The GPU will be packing 48 MB of L2 cache and features a 192-bit bus interface so that's why we are getting up to 12 GB of GDDR6X capacities. The memory is said to be running at 21 Gbps speeds for a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The card is said to be clocked at a 2610 MHz boost clock however the peak frequency will be higher.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 285W

285W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB "Official" TBP - 320W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model. The card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models. The maximum BIOS TGP is said to be rated at 366W.

The huge performance gap between the RTX 4080 16 GB and RTX 4080 12 GB was made evident when NVIDIA published its own gaming benchmarks showing us both native & DLSS performance numbers. As per the benchmarks, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card was around 11% slower than the RTX 3090 Ti in gaming and you can also see in the synthetic benchmarks that the card is barely on par with the RTX 3090 Ti while costing $900 US. So the RTX 4080 12 GB had to be canceled and now we can expect a new card to take its place and offer better value to gamers.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s TBP 450W 320W 285W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US $1199 US $899 US Launch (Availability) 12th October 2022 16th November 2022 Cancelled

News Source: Olrak