NVIDIA’s “Unlaunched” GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB Graphics Card Benchmarks Leak Out, Slower Than 3090 Ti In 3DMark

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 28, 2022, 12:00 AM EDT
Benchmarks of the now canceled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card have made their way to Chiphell Forums, giving us a look at what could've been the performance of the AD104 GPU.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB Graphics Card Benchmarks Leak Out, Cancelled Card Was Slower Than An RTX 3090 Ti

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card was supposed to launch next month at a price starting at $899 US. However, given the vast disparity in performance between the 16 GB and 12 GB models, NVIDIA decided to cancel the 12 GB variant while keeping the 16 GB variant on track for a 16th November launch.

Given how close this cancellation occurred to the launch, AIBs definitely received a batch of the Ada AD104 GPUs to prepare their custom models and we know from our own sources that these cards were definitely ready to ship out to retailers and distributors. Now despite the cancellation, gaming and synthetic benchmarks from these samples are starting to leak out.

There are no details such as the model number for this specific GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card but it does feature a max GPU clock as high as 2820 MHz and consumes 262W of power. The GPU was able to deliver a peak FP32 compute power of 42 TFLOPs in the AIDA64 GPGPU test. We cannot say for sure if these are reference or overclocked specs but the card wasn't going to launch in FE variants anyways and since we are talking custom model, it is likely to be a factory overclock.

FP32 Compute Horsepower Comparisons (Higher is Better)
Compute Power
0
40
80
120
160
200
240
0
40
80
120
160
200
240
RTX 4090 OC
101
RTX 4090 Stock
83
RTX 4080 12 GB
42
RTX 3090 Ti
40
RX 6900 XTX
25
Xbox Series X
12.1
PlayStation 5
10.2
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-12-gb-graphics-card-3dmark-time-spy-extreme
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-12-gb-graphics-card-3dmark-fire-strike-ultra
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-12-gb-graphics-card-3dmark-speed-way-benchmark-_1
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-12-gb-graphics-card-3dmark-dxr-feature-test
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-12-gb-graphics-card-3dmark-dlss-feature-test
2 of 9

As for other synthetic benchmarks, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card scored 5382 points in 3DMark Speed Way, 10794 points in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme, 13472 points in 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra, and 66.98 FPS in the DXR Feature Test.

3DMark Speed Way
Score
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
RTX 4090 OC
10.7k
RTX 4090
10.2k
RTX 3090 Ti
6.7k
RTX 3090
6.2k
RTX 4080 12 GB
5.4k
3DMark Firestrike Ultra Graphics
Score
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
RTX 4090 OC
26.5k
RTX 4090
24.9k
RX 6950 XT
14.9k
RX 6900 XT
13.6k
RX 6800 XT
13.5k
RTX 4080 12 GB
12.8k
RTX 3090 Ti
12.8k
RTX 3090
12.5k
RTX 3080 Ti
12.1k
RX 6800
10.5k
RTX 3080 12 GB
10.5k
RTX 3080 10 GB
10.1k
RTX 2080 Ti
8k
3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics
Score
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
RTX 4090 OC
20.4k
RTX 4090
19.2k
RTX 3090 Ti
11.2k
RTX 4080 12 GB
10.8k
RTX 3090
10.1k
RTX 3080 Ti
9.8k
RX 6950 XT
9.4k
RX 6900 XT
9.3k
RTX 3080 12 GB
9.1k
RTX 3080 10 GB
8.9k
RX 6800 XT
8.6k
RX 6800
7.2k
RTX 2080 Ti
6.6k

There's also the Cyberpunk 2077 in-game benchmark which was tested at 4K with Ray Tracing enabled. The GPU scored an average of 67.52 FPS.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB 'Official' Specifications (Now Cancelled)

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 will also feature a 12 GB variant that is expected to utilize the AD104-400 GPU configuration with 7,680 cores or 60  SMs enabled which is the full-fat SKU. The GPU will be packing 48 MB of L2 cache and features a 192-bit bus interface so that's why we are getting up to 12 GB of GDDR6X capacities. The memory is said to be running at 21 Gbps speeds for a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The card is said to be clocked at a 2610 MHz boost clock however the peak frequency will be higher.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 285W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB "Official" TBP - 320W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model. The card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models. The maximum BIOS TGP is said to be rated at 366W.

The huge performance gap between the RTX 4080 16 GB and RTX 4080 12 GB was made evident when NVIDIA published its own gaming benchmarks showing us both native & DLSS performance numbers. As per the benchmarks, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card was around 11% slower than the RTX 3090 Ti in gaming and you can also see in the synthetic benchmarks that the card is barely on par with the RTX 3090 Ti while costing $900 US. So the RTX 4080 12 GB had to be canceled and now we can expect a new card to take its place and offer better value to gamers.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300Ada Lovelace AD103-300Ada Lovelace AD104-400
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion
CUDA Cores1638497287680
TMUs / ROPs512 / 176320 / 112240 / 80
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s
TBP450W320W285W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US$1199 US$899 US
Launch (Availability)12th October 202216th November 2022Cancelled

News Source: Olrak

