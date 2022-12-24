NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Cards Already On Sale In Serbia For $1400 US

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards don't launch until the first week of January but a Serbian store is already selling them to buyers.

Serbian Store Already Selling NVIDIA's Upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Cards For $1400 US

The graphics card that has been listed by this particular Serbian retailer is the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming variant which comes with a triple-slot and triple-fan solution. This card has a pricing of 172229 RSD which includes VAT and converts to around $1550 US. The retailer is also giving away a small discount of 10% to users who are paying in cash and the pricing falls down to $1400 US.

This is still much higher than the MSRP of even the RTX 4080 but a Serbian Redditor explains why that's the reason. It is mentioned that Serbia has a duopoly on the tech market along with greedy merchants and customs putting large duties and taxes on tech products. It is stated that the RTX 4080 retails for $1700 US (+$500 US vs MSRP) while the RTX 4090 retails for a minimum of $2500 US (+900 US vs MSRP). So this price is nowhere close to the MSRP which should be less than $1K when the actual retail embargo lifts.

Serbia isn't the only place where the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is being sold though. The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio graphics cards are also in stock at retailers in Costa Rica that are ready to be sold on the launch date. The graphics cards are said to be up for pre-orders but there's currently no word on pricing however users expect that those would also be above MSRP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will utilize the "Ada Lovelace" AD104-400 GPU configuration with 7,680 cores or 60 SMs enabled which is the full-fat SKU. The GPU will be packing 48 MB of L2 cache and features a 192-bit bus interface so that's why we are getting up to 12 GB of GDDR6X capacities. The memory is said to be running at 21 Gbps speeds for a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The card is said to be clocked at a 2610 MHz boost clock however the peak frequency will be higher.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB "Official" TBP - 285W

285W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB "Official" TBP - 290W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model and a 5W decrease from the RTX 3070 Ti. The new graphics card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models of around 30-40%.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s TBP 450W 320W 285W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US / 1949 EU $1199 US / 1469 EU TBD Price (Current) $1599 US / 1859 EU $1199 US / 1399 EU TBD Launch (Availability) 12th October 2022 16th November 2022 5th January 2023

News Source: Sebastian Castellanos