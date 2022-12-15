NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Benchmarks Leak, Almost On Par With AMD RX 7900 XTX In Geekbench OpenCL

Hassan Mujtaba
Copy Shortlink

Early performance benchmarks of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card have leaked out in the Geekbench 5 benchmark database.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Sits Right On Par With AMD RX 7900 XTX In Leaked Geekbench 5 Benchmark

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card will be launching in early January and will feature the same specifications as the 'Unlaunched' GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics cards. Rumors are that the graphics card might even feature the same $899 US pricing as the previous-gen card but that remains to be seen.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Confirms RTX 4080 12 GB Specs Under The Hood

The performance has leaked out within the Geekbench 5 OpenCL benchmark test which shows the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti boosting up to 2730 MHz and based on the performance numbers, the card appears to be just on par with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX which costs $999 US. The card is around 5% faster than the RX 7900 XT in the same benchmark and if NVIDIA manages to deliver the same performance increase in AAA games, then it will explain why NVIDIA wants to keep the prices at $899 US. Compared to its predecessor, the RTX 4070 Ti is around 45-50% faster than the 3070 Ti which is a huge leap but once again, we have to wait to see if games also show a similar increase in performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 OpenCL (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
Score
0
65980
131960
197940
263920
329900
395880
0
65980
131960
197940
263920
329900
395880
RTX 4090
395.9k
RTX 4080
268.5k
RTX 3090 Ti
229.7k
RX 7900 XTX
228.6k
RTX 4070 Ti
219.5k
RX 7900 XT
205.6k
RTX 3090
204.9k
RTX 3080 Ti
201.4k
RTX 3080
181.1k
RX 6900 XT
170k
RTX 2080 Ti
145.3k

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will utilize the "Ada Lovelace" AD104-400 GPU configuration with 7,680 cores or 60  SMs enabled which is the full-fat SKU. The GPU will be packing 48 MB of L2 cache and features a 192-bit bus interface so that's why we are getting up to 12 GB of GDDR6X capacities. The memory is said to be running at 21 Gbps speeds for a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The card is said to be clocked at a 2610 MHz boost clock however the peak frequency will be higher.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB "Official" TBP - 285W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB "Official" TBP - 290W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model and a 5W decrease from the RTX 3070 Ti. The new graphics card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models of around 30-40%.

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model and a 5W decrease from the RTX 3070 Ti. The new graphics card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models of around 30-40%.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300Ada Lovelace AD103-300Ada Lovelace AD104-400
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion
CUDA Cores1638497287680
TMUs / ROPs512 / 176320 / 112240 / 80
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s
TBP450W320W285W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US / 1949 EU$1199 US / 1469 EUTBD
Price (Current)$1599 US / 1859 EU$1199 US / 1399 EUTBD
Launch (Availability)12th October 202216th November 20225th January 2023
If you are getting both cards at $899 US, which one are you going to pick?
Vote to see results

News Source: Benchleaks

Share this story

Deal of the Day

Further Reading

Comments

 