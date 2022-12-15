NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Benchmarks Leak, Almost On Par With AMD RX 7900 XTX In Geekbench OpenCL

Early performance benchmarks of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card have leaked out in the Geekbench 5 benchmark database.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Sits Right On Par With AMD RX 7900 XTX In Leaked Geekbench 5 Benchmark
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card will be launching in early January and will feature the same specifications as the 'Unlaunched' GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics cards. Rumors are that the graphics card might even feature the same $899 US pricing as the previous-gen card but that remains to be seen.
The performance has leaked out within the Geekbench 5 OpenCL benchmark test which shows the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti boosting up to 2730 MHz and based on the performance numbers, the card appears to be just on par with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX which costs $999 US. The card is around 5% faster than the RX 7900 XT in the same benchmark and if NVIDIA manages to deliver the same performance increase in AAA games, then it will explain why NVIDIA wants to keep the prices at $899 US. Compared to its predecessor, the RTX 4070 Ti is around 45-50% faster than the 3070 Ti which is a huge leap but once again, we have to wait to see if games also show a similar increase in performance.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 OpenCL (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB 'Official' Specifications
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will utilize the "Ada Lovelace" AD104-400 GPU configuration with 7,680 cores or 60 SMs enabled which is the full-fat SKU. The GPU will be packing 48 MB of L2 cache and features a 192-bit bus interface so that's why we are getting up to 12 GB of GDDR6X capacities. The memory is said to be running at 21 Gbps speeds for a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The card is said to be clocked at a 2610 MHz boost clock however the peak frequency will be higher.
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB "Official" TBP - 285W
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB "Official" TBP - 290W
For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model and a 5W decrease from the RTX 3070 Ti. The new graphics card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models of around 30-40%.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
|GPU Name
|Ada Lovelace AD102-300
|Ada Lovelace AD103-300
|Ada Lovelace AD104-400
|Process Node
|TSMC 4N
|TSMC 4N
|TSMC 4N
|Die Size
|608mm2
|378.6mm2
|294.5mm2
|Transistors
|76 Billion
|45.9 Billion
|35.8 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|16384
|9728
|7680
|TMUs / ROPs
|512 / 176
|320 / 112
|240 / 80
|Tensor / RT Cores
|512 / 128
|304 / 76
|240 / 60
|Base Clock
|2230 MHz
|2210 MHz
|2310 MHz
|Boost Clock
|2520 MHz
|2510 MHz
|2610 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|83 TFLOPs
|49 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|191 TFLOPs
|113 TFLOPs
|82 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|1321 TOPs
|780 TOPs
|641 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|24 GB GDDR6X
|16 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|Memory Speed
|21.0 Gbps
|23.0 Gbps
|21.0 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|1008 GB/s
|736 GB/s
|504 GB/s
|TBP
|450W
|320W
|285W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$1599 US / 1949 EU
|$1199 US / 1469 EU
|TBD
|Price (Current)
|$1599 US / 1859 EU
|$1199 US / 1399 EU
|TBD
|Launch (Availability)
|12th October 2022
|16th November 2022
|5th January 2023
News Source: Benchleaks
