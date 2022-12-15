NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Benchmarks Leak, Almost On Par With AMD RX 7900 XTX In Geekbench OpenCL

Early performance benchmarks of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card have leaked out in the Geekbench 5 benchmark database.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Sits Right On Par With AMD RX 7900 XTX In Leaked Geekbench 5 Benchmark

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card will be launching in early January and will feature the same specifications as the 'Unlaunched' GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics cards. Rumors are that the graphics card might even feature the same $899 US pricing as the previous-gen card but that remains to be seen.

The performance has leaked out within the Geekbench 5 OpenCL benchmark test which shows the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti boosting up to 2730 MHz and based on the performance numbers, the card appears to be just on par with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX which costs $999 US. The card is around 5% faster than the RX 7900 XT in the same benchmark and if NVIDIA manages to deliver the same performance increase in AAA games, then it will explain why NVIDIA wants to keep the prices at $899 US. Compared to its predecessor, the RTX 4070 Ti is around 45-50% faster than the 3070 Ti which is a huge leap but once again, we have to wait to see if games also show a similar increase in performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 OpenCL (Geekbench 5) Benchmark Score 0 65980 131960 197940 263920 329900 395880 0 65980 131960 197940 263920 329900 395880 RTX 4090 395.9k RTX 4080 268.5k RTX 3090 Ti 229.7k RX 7900 XTX 228.6k RTX 4070 Ti 219.5k RX 7900 XT 205.6k RTX 3090 204.9k RTX 3080 Ti 201.4k RTX 3080 181.1k RX 6900 XT 170k RTX 2080 Ti 145.3k

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will utilize the "Ada Lovelace" AD104-400 GPU configuration with 7,680 cores or 60 SMs enabled which is the full-fat SKU. The GPU will be packing 48 MB of L2 cache and features a 192-bit bus interface so that's why we are getting up to 12 GB of GDDR6X capacities. The memory is said to be running at 21 Gbps speeds for a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The card is said to be clocked at a 2610 MHz boost clock however the peak frequency will be higher.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB "Official" TBP - 285W

285W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB "Official" TBP - 290W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model and a 5W decrease from the RTX 3070 Ti. The new graphics card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models of around 30-40%.

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model and a 5W decrease from the RTX 3070 Ti. The new graphics card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models of around 30-40%.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s TBP 450W 320W 285W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US / 1949 EU $1199 US / 1469 EU TBD Price (Current) $1599 US / 1859 EU $1199 US / 1399 EU TBD Launch (Availability) 12th October 2022 16th November 2022 5th January 2023

If you are getting both cards at $899 US, which one are you going to pick? AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Vote to see results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

News Source: Benchleaks