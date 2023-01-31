NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Non-Ti Features 2475 MHz Boost, OC Variants At 2.5 GHz+ Clocks

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 seems to be doing the rounds in a range of validation software and clock speeds for a few models have been confirmed.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Cards Feature 2475 MHz Reference & 2500+ MHz OC Boost Clocks, Alleges Report

NVIDIA has yet to release its GeForce RTX 4070 Non-Ti graphics card (not to be mistaken with the existing RTX 4070 Ti). This card is expected to be the next major release by team green & it looks like some manufacturers have already started testing their early boards. According to Matthew Smith of TechPowerUP, whose responsible for maintaining the GPU database at the tech outlet, clock speeds for a few variants seem to have been confirmed.

Reference RTX 4070 has a Base clock of 1920 and 2475 boost first AIB to finish a 4070 is Colorful with their Ultra W OC line, boost of 2505 MHz — Matthew Smith ᅠ (@T4CFantasy) January 30, 2023

Matthew states that Colorful has validated two NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards using the GPU-z software. The first model is a reference design and the second model is the RTX 4070 iGame Ultra W OC. The reference model features a base clock of 1920 MHz and a boost clock of 2475 MHz while the custom model features a boost clock of 2505 MHz. The custom model is clocked 30 MHz higher than the reference model and has a 390 MHz / 135 MHz difference versus the RTX 3070 Ti's base and boost clock speeds, respectively.

That's quite the difference when it comes to clock speeds but it should be apparent from the fact that the Non-Ti GeForce RTX 4070 uses lower-quality silicon versus the RTX 4070 Ti. Both cards are based on the AD104 GPU silicon. Previous leaks have hinted at NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 rocking 5888 CUDA cores, and 12 GB GDDR6X VRAM clocked at 21 Gbps, We also pointed out that the graphics card will utilize the PG141 SKU 345/343 PCB layout which is designed to be very compact in size.

Based on a clock speed of around 2.5 GHz, the GPU will end up with around 30 TFLOPs compute power which is 50% higher than the RTX 3070 and 25% lower than the 4070 Ti graphics card. The final performance looks to be somewhere around the RTX 3070 Ti but we will have to wait and see.

NVIDIA Full AD104 GPU Block Diagram:

We expect that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card should launch in the 2H of 2023 at a price of around $599-$699 US. We will keep you updated as more information comes by.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):

Graphics Card GPU PCB Variant SM Units / Cores Memory / Bus Memory Clock / Bandwidth TBP Power Connectors Launch NVIDIA Titan A / GeForce RTX 40? AD102-400? TBD 144 / 18176? 48 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~800W 2x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102-400? TBD 144 / 18176? 24 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~600W 1x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300 PG136 128 / 16384 24 GB / 384-bit 21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s 450W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AD103-301/300 PG139 SKU 360 76 / 9728 16 GB / 256-bit 23 Gbps / 716.8 GB/s 320W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104-400 PG141 SKU 331 60 / 7680 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s 285W 1x 16-pin Q1 2023 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 AD104-251/250 PG141-SKU 345/343 46 / 5888 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s 200W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106-350 PG190 SKU *** 34 / 4352 8 GB / 128-but 18 Gbps / 288.0 GB/s 160W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 AD106-300 TBD TBD TBD TBD ~150W 1 x 16-pin Q3 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 AD107? TBD TBD TBD TBD ~100W TBD Q3 2023?

