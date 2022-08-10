NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Allegedly Clocks Up To 2.8 GHz at 285W TGP, More TFLOPs Than An RTX 3090 Ti

Just yesterday, we came to learn about a new spec of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card and it looks like Kopite7kimi has more information to share.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card "Rumored" Specs: 7680 Cores, 12 GB GDDR6X, 285W TGP & More TFLOPs Than An RTX 3090 Ti

As per the previous rumor, we came to know about a third spec change for the GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card which is expected to cost more or less the same as the RTX 3070. Previous rumors have positioned the card as a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti replacement at 1/4th the price ($2000 US MSRP). If that should be the case, then the GeForce RTX 4070 has the potential to become a very popular graphics card in the $500 US category.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to utilize the full-fat AD104 GPU core with 7680 cores or 60 SM units. From previous leaks, we also know that the AD104 GPU will come packed with 48 MB of L2 cache and up to 160 ROPs which is simply insane. That's a 25% increase in core count and a 12x increase in cache versus the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti which rocks the GA104 GPU core. The latest information reveals that the chip will have a base clock of 2310 MHz, a boost clock of 2610 MHz, & a maximum clock speed of up to 2800 MHz. That's over a 1.0 GHz clock difference between the RTX 4070 and RTX 3070 which is impressive but also expected considering NVIDIA is utilizing TSMC's 4N (optimized 5nm) process node for its Ada Lovelace GPUs.

At the maximum clock speed, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 should offer up to 43 TFLOPs of FP32 Compute horsepower which puts it ahead of NVIDIA's current fastest gaming GPU, the RTX 3090 Ti. The RTX 3090 Ti features a maximum FP32 compute of 40 TFLOPs while the RTX 3070 features a 20 TFLOPs compute horsepower. That's a 7.5% increase versus the RTX 3090 Ti and a 2x increase over the RTX 3070.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to rock 12 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 192-bit bus interface for 504 GB/s bandwidth. As for power numbers, the RTX 4070 is now rated at 285W TGP which is 65W higher than the TGP of the RTX 3070. The graphics card is expected to be based on the PG141-SKU331 PCB design.

One thing should be pointed out that Kopite7kimi earlier stated that the 285W figure was TBP or total board power but has now suggested that it could be the TGP or Total Graphics Power.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 "Expected" TGP - 285W

285W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 "Official" TGP - 220W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Name AD104-400? AD104-400? Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-300 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size ~300mm2 ~300mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion PCB NVIDIA PG141-SKU331 NVIDIA PG141-310 SKU341 NVIDIA PG141 NVIDIA PG142 CUDA Cores ~7680 ~7680 6144 5888 TMUs / ROPs TBD / 160 TBD / 160 192/ 96 184 / 96 Tensor / RT Cores TBD / TBD TBD / TBD 192/ 48 184 / 46 Base Clock TBD TBD 1575 MHz 1500 MHz Boost Clock ~2.6 GHz ~2.5 GHz 1770 MHz 1730 MHz FP32 Compute ~40 TFLOPs ~38 TFLOPs 22 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBD TBD 42 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBD TBD 174 TOPs 163 TOPs Memory Capacity 12 GB GDDR6X? 12 GB GDDR6X? 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Speed 21 Gbps 21 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps Bandwidth 504 GB/s 504 GB/s 608 Gbps 448 Gbps TBP ~400W ~300W 290W 220W Price (MSRP / FE) $599 US? $499 US? $599 US $499 US Launch (Availability) 2022 2022 10th June 2021 29th October 2020

The graphics card is also expected to deliver 11,000 points in 3DMark Time Spy which will easily match a stock RTX 3090 Ti graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 "Alleged" 3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics Score 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 RTX 4090 RTX 4080 RTX 3090 Ti RTX 4070 RX 6950 XT RTX 3090 RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3080 RTX 3070 Ti RTX Titan RTX 3070 RTX 2080Ti RTX 2080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 "Alleged" FP32 Compute Horsepower Compute Power 0 8 16 24 32 40 48 0 8 16 24 32 40 48 RTX 4070 RTX 3090 Ti RTX 3090 RTX 3080 RX 6900 XTX RTX 3070 Ti RTX 3070 Xbox Series X PlayStation 5

The leaker also posted revealed the expected clock speeds of the RTX 4090 graphics card a while back which is expected to clock as high as 2.75 GHz with a TGP of 450W. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers however we can't tell whether the green team plans to launch them within this year soon after RTX 4090 or wait till early next year. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch around October 2022.