NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Allegedly Clocks Up To 2.8 GHz at 285W TGP, More TFLOPs Than An RTX 3090 Ti

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 10, 2022

Just yesterday, we came to learn about a new spec of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card and it looks like Kopite7kimi has more information to share.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card "Rumored" Specs: 7680 Cores, 12 GB GDDR6X, 285W TGP & More TFLOPs Than An RTX 3090 Ti

As per the previous rumor, we came to know about a third spec change for the GeForce RTX 4070  graphics card which is expected to cost more or less the same as the RTX 3070. Previous rumors have positioned the card as a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti replacement at 1/4th the price ($2000 US MSRP). If that should be the case, then the GeForce RTX 4070 has the potential to become a very popular graphics card in the $500 US category.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to utilize the full-fat AD104 GPU core with 7680 cores or 60 SM units. From previous leaks, we also know that the AD104 GPU will come packed with 48 MB of L2 cache and up to 160 ROPs which is simply insane. That's a 25% increase in core count and a 12x increase in cache versus the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti which rocks the GA104 GPU core. The latest information reveals that the chip will have a base clock of 2310 MHz, a boost clock of 2610 MHz, & a maximum clock speed of up to 2800 MHz. That's over a 1.0 GHz clock difference between the RTX 4070 and RTX 3070 which is impressive but also expected considering NVIDIA is utilizing TSMC's 4N (optimized 5nm) process node for its Ada Lovelace GPUs.

At the maximum clock speed, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 should offer up to 43 TFLOPs of FP32 Compute horsepower which puts it ahead of NVIDIA's current fastest gaming GPU, the RTX 3090 Ti. The RTX 3090 Ti features a maximum FP32 compute of 40 TFLOPs while the RTX 3070 features a 20 TFLOPs compute horsepower. That's a 7.5% increase versus the RTX 3090 Ti and a 2x increase over the RTX 3070.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Specs, Performance, Price & Availability – Everything We Know So Far 3

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to rock 12 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 192-bit bus interface for 504 GB/s bandwidth. As for power numbers, the RTX 4070 is now rated at 285W TGP which is 65W higher than the TGP of the RTX 3070. The graphics card is expected to be based on the PG141-SKU331 PCB design.

One thing should be pointed out that Kopite7kimi earlier stated that the 285W figure was TBP or total board power but has now suggested that it could be the TGP or Total Graphics Power.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 "Expected" TGP - 285W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 "Official" TGP - 220W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
GPU NameAD104-400?AD104-400?Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size~300mm2~300mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD17.4 Billion17.4 Billion
PCBNVIDIA PG141-SKU331NVIDIA PG141-310 SKU341NVIDIA PG141NVIDIA PG142
CUDA Cores~7680~768061445888
TMUs / ROPsTBD / 160TBD / 160192/ 96184 / 96
Tensor / RT CoresTBD / TBDTBD / TBD192/ 48184 / 46
Base ClockTBDTBD1575 MHz1500 MHz
Boost Clock~2.6 GHz~2.5 GHz1770 MHz1730 MHz
FP32 Compute~40 TFLOPs~38 TFLOPs22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBDTBD42 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBDTBD174 TOPs163 TOPs
Memory Capacity12 GB GDDR6X?12 GB GDDR6X?8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth504 GB/s504 GB/s608 Gbps448 Gbps
TBP~400W~300W290W220W
Price (MSRP / FE)$599 US?$499 US?$599 US$499 US
Launch (Availability)2022202210th June 202129th October 2020

The graphics card is also expected to deliver 11,000 points in 3DMark Time Spy which will easily match a stock RTX 3090 Ti graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 "Alleged" 3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics
Score
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
RTX 4090
RTX 4080
RTX 3090 Ti
RTX 4070
RX 6950 XT
RTX 3090
RTX 3080 Ti
RTX 3080
RTX 3070 Ti
RTX Titan
RTX 3070
RTX 2080Ti
RTX 2080
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 "Alleged" FP32 Compute Horsepower
Compute Power
0
8
16
24
32
40
48
0
8
16
24
32
40
48
RTX 4070
RTX 3090 Ti
RTX 3090
RTX 3080
RX 6900 XTX
RTX 3070 Ti
RTX 3070
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5

The leaker also posted revealed the expected clock speeds of the RTX 4090 graphics card a while back which is expected to clock as high as 2.75 GHz with a TGP of 450W. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers however we can't tell whether the green team plans to launch them within this year soon after RTX 4090 or wait till early next year. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch around October 2022.

Which NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card are you looking forward to the most?
View Results

