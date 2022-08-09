NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 at 320W & RTX 4070 at 285W TBP, Tamer & Powerful Gaming GPUs

NVIDIA seems to have modified its internal TBP figures for its upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 & RTX 4070 graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 & RTX 4070 Updated To Lower TBP Specs, Now Rumored at 320W & 285W

The latest rumor comes from Kopite7kimi who has reported that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 & RTX 4070 graphics cards will now feature a lower TBP (Total Board Power) figure versus what the green team had planned previously. It is stated that the GeForce RTX 4080 would feature a TBP of 320W & the RTX 4070 would feature a TBP of 285W however one should always remember that these specs aren't set in stone and while they are based on actual internal changes, the final retail specs could always change.

We can expect RTX 4080 with 320W and RTX 4070 with 285W. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) August 9, 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 21 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 672 GB/s of bandwidth. For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 320W, a 100W decrease from the previous 420W spec that we got. This brings the TBP to the same ballpark as the existing RTX 3080 graphics card (320W too).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 "Expected" TBP - 320W

320W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 "Official" TBP - 350W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-250? Ada Lovelace AD103-300? Ampere GA102-225 Ampere GA102-200 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size ~450mm2 ~450mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 14848 9728? 10240 8704 TMUs / ROPs TBD / 232? TBD / 214? 320 / 112 272 / 96 Tensor / RT Cores TBD / TBD TBD / TBD 320 / 80 272 / 68 Base Clock TBD TBD 1365 MHz 1440 MHz Boost Clock ~2600 MHz ~2500 MHz 1665 MHz 1710 MHz FP32 Compute ~55TFLOPs ~50 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBD TBD 67 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBD TBD 273 TOPs 238 TOPs Memory Capacity 20 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 320-bit 256-bit 384-bit 320-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps? 21.0 Gbps? 19 Gbps 19 Gbps Bandwidth 840 GB/s 672 2GB/s 912 Gbps 760 Gbps TBP 450W 320W 350W 320W Price (MSRP / FE) $1199 US? $699 US? $1199 $699 US Launch (Availability) 2023? July 2022? 3rd June 2021 17th September 2020

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to utilize the full-fat AD104 GPU core with 7680 cores or 60 SM units. From previous leaks, we also know that the AD104 GPU will come packed with 48 MB of L2 cache and up to 160 ROPs which is simply insane. That's a 25% increase in core count and a 12x increase in cache versus the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti which rocks the GA104 GPU core.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to rock 12 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 192-bit bus interface for 504 GB/s bandwidth. As for power numbers, the RTX 4070 is now rated at 285W TBP which is 65W higher than the TBP of the RTX 3070. The graphics card is expected to be based on the PG141-SKU331 PCB design.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 "Expected" TBP - 285W

285W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 "Official" TBP - 220W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Name AD104-400? AD104-400? Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-300 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size ~300mm2 ~300mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion PCB NVIDIA PG141-SKU331 NVIDIA PG141-310 SKU341 NVIDIA PG141 NVIDIA PG142 CUDA Cores ~7680 ~7680 6144 5888 TMUs / ROPs TBD / 160 TBD / 160 192/ 96 184 / 96 Tensor / RT Cores TBD / TBD TBD / TBD 192/ 48 184 / 46 Base Clock TBD TBD 1575 MHz 1500 MHz Boost Clock ~2.6 GHz ~2.5 GHz 1770 MHz 1730 MHz FP32 Compute ~40 TFLOPs ~38 TFLOPs 22 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBD TBD 42 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBD TBD 174 TOPs 163 TOPs Memory Capacity 12 GB GDDR6X? 12 GB GDDR6X? 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Speed 21 Gbps 21 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps Bandwidth 504 GB/s 504 GB/s 608 Gbps 448 Gbps TBP ~400W ~300W 290W 220W Price (MSRP / FE) $599 US? $499 US? $599 US $499 US Launch (Availability) 2022 2022 10th June 2021 29th October 2020

The graphics card is expected to deliver 11,000 points in 3DMark Time Spy which will easily match a stock RTX 3090 Ti graphics card.

3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics Score 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 RTX 4090 RTX 4080 RTX 3090 Ti RTX 4070 RX 6950 XT RTX 3090 RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3080 RTX 3070 Ti RTX Titan RTX 3070 RTX 2080Ti RTX 2080

PG139-SKU340

AD102-250

14848FP32/116SM

320-bit/21Gbps 20GB — Elysian Realm (@KittyYYuko) August 9, 2022

It also seems like KittYYuko is back in the leak scene on Twitter and his first new info seems to be about another Ada Lovelace AD102 GPU codenamed AD102-250 which would feature 14848 cores, a 20 GB VRAM across a 320-bit bus interface running at 21 Gbps speeds which equals to 840 GB/s of bandwidth. The card is said to utilize the PG139-SKU340 PCB. It is likely that this config may be used by an RTX 4080 Ti graphics card or a Pro variant but let's see until we get more confirmation.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers however we can't tell whether the green team plans to launch them within this year soon after RTX 4090 or wait till early next year. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch around October 2022.

