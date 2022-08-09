Menu
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 at 320W & RTX 4070 at 285W TBP, Tamer & Powerful Gaming GPUs

Aug 9, 2022
NVIDIA seems to have modified its internal TBP figures for its upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 & RTX 4070 graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 & RTX 4070 Updated To Lower TBP Specs, Now Rumored at 320W & 285W

The latest rumor comes from Kopite7kimi who has reported that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 & RTX 4070 graphics cards will now feature a lower TBP (Total Board Power) figure versus what the green team had planned previously. It is stated that the GeForce RTX 4080 would feature a TBP of 320W & the RTX 4070 would feature a TBP of 285W however one should always remember that these specs aren't set in stone and while they are based on actual internal changes, the final retail specs could always change.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 21 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 672 GB/s of bandwidth. For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 320W, a 100W decrease from the previous 420W spec that we got. This brings the TBP to the same ballpark as the existing RTX 3080 graphics card (320W too).

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 "Expected" TBP - 320W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 "Official" TBP - 350W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-250?Ada Lovelace AD103-300?Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-200
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size~450mm2~450mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores148489728?102408704
TMUs / ROPsTBD / 232?TBD / 214?320 / 112272 / 96
Tensor / RT CoresTBD / TBDTBD / TBD320 / 80272 / 68
Base ClockTBDTBD1365 MHz1440 MHz
Boost Clock~2600 MHz~2500 MHz1665 MHz1710 MHz
FP32 Compute~55TFLOPs~50 TFLOPs34 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBDTBD67 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBDTBD273 TOPs238 TOPs
Memory Capacity20 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus320-bit256-bit384-bit320-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps?21.0 Gbps?19 Gbps19 Gbps
Bandwidth840 GB/s672 2GB/s912 Gbps760 Gbps
TBP450W320W350W320W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1199 US?$699 US?$1199$699 US
Launch (Availability)2023?July 2022?3rd June 202117th September 2020

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to utilize the full-fat AD104 GPU core with 7680 cores or 60 SM units. From previous leaks, we also know that the AD104 GPU will come packed with 48 MB of L2 cache and up to 160 ROPs which is simply insane. That's a 25% increase in core count and a 12x increase in cache versus the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti which rocks the GA104 GPU core.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Specs, Performance, Price & Availability – Everything We Know So Far 3

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to rock 12 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 192-bit bus interface for 504 GB/s bandwidth. As for power numbers, the RTX 4070 is now rated at 285W TBP which is 65W higher than the TBP of the RTX 3070. The graphics card is expected to be based on the PG141-SKU331 PCB design.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 "Expected" TBP - 285W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 "Official" TBP - 220W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
GPU NameAD104-400?AD104-400?Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size~300mm2~300mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD17.4 Billion17.4 Billion
PCBNVIDIA PG141-SKU331NVIDIA PG141-310 SKU341NVIDIA PG141NVIDIA PG142
CUDA Cores~7680~768061445888
TMUs / ROPsTBD / 160TBD / 160192/ 96184 / 96
Tensor / RT CoresTBD / TBDTBD / TBD192/ 48184 / 46
Base ClockTBDTBD1575 MHz1500 MHz
Boost Clock~2.6 GHz~2.5 GHz1770 MHz1730 MHz
FP32 Compute~40 TFLOPs~38 TFLOPs22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBDTBD42 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBDTBD174 TOPs163 TOPs
Memory Capacity12 GB GDDR6X?12 GB GDDR6X?8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth504 GB/s504 GB/s608 Gbps448 Gbps
TBP~400W~300W290W220W
Price (MSRP / FE)$599 US?$499 US?$599 US$499 US
Launch (Availability)2022202210th June 202129th October 2020

The graphics card is expected to deliver 11,000 points in 3DMark Time Spy which will easily match a stock RTX 3090 Ti graphics card.

3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics
Score
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
RTX 4090
RTX 4080
RTX 3090 Ti
RTX 4070
RX 6950 XT
RTX 3090
RTX 3080 Ti
RTX 3080
RTX 3070 Ti
RTX Titan
RTX 3070
RTX 2080Ti
RTX 2080

It also seems like KittYYuko is back in the leak scene on Twitter and his first new info seems to be about another Ada Lovelace AD102 GPU codenamed AD102-250 which would feature 14848 cores, a 20 GB VRAM across a 320-bit bus interface running at 21 Gbps speeds which equals to 840 GB/s of bandwidth. The card is said to utilize the PG139-SKU340 PCB. It is likely that this config may be used by an RTX 4080 Ti graphics card or a Pro variant but let's see until we get more confirmation.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers however we can't tell whether the green team plans to launch them within this year soon after RTX 4090 or wait till early next year. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch around October 2022.

Which NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card are you looking forward to the most?
View Results

News Source: Videocardz

