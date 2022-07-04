NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB, RTX 4080 16 GB, RTX 4070 10 GB Graphics Card Specs Leaked: Flagship Rumored To Feature Over 2.75 GHz Clocks at 450W TGP

As a follow-up to his previous rumored specs, Kopite7kimi has further detailed NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Graphics Card Detailed Once Again, Flagship To Feature An Insanely High Clock Speed of Over 2.75 GHz at 450W TGP

The latest tweet by the leaker seems to stick with the previous specifications for all three graphics cards, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and the RTX 4070. The leaker does provide some new information too in the form of clock speeds for the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 which will be some of the highest clocked chips we have ever seen from the green camp. Furthermore, it looks like the memory configurations are provided too and it looks like anyone hoping for GDDR6X on cards below the RTX 4080 may be in for a disappointment.

RTX 4090, AD102-300-A1, 16384FP32, 384bit 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X, 450W, base 2235 boost 2520 actual max >2750;

RTX 4080, AD103-300-A1, 10240FP32, 256bit 21Gbps 16G GDDR6X, 420W,

RTX 4070, AD104-275-Kx(x is a number)-A1, 7168FP32, 160bit 18Gbps 10G GDDR6, 300W. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 4, 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Rumored' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 4090 graphics card is expected to be powered by the top AD102-300 GPU but it is only the 'Ti' variant that will feature the full chip. The GeForce RTX 4090 will utilize a slightly cut-down configuration.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane. The graphics card is expected to feature the latest TSMC 4N process node which is an optimized version of the 5nm process node and will rock some impressive clock speeds. The leaker mentions the base clock at 2235 MHz, boost clock at 2520 MHz, and the actual max boost clocks to be over 2.75 GHz which might be a confirmation of the 2.8 GHz+ clock speeds. It looks like custom models might be pushing this over the 2.9 GHz range too. That's a:

60% Increase In Base Clock (2235 MHz RTX 4090 vs 1395 MHz RTX 3090)

(2235 MHz RTX 4090 vs 1395 MHz RTX 3090) 49% Increase In Boost Clock (2520 MHz RTX 4090 vs 1695 MHz RTX 3090)

(2520 MHz RTX 4090 vs 1695 MHz RTX 3090) 33% Increase In Max Clocks (~2800 MHz RTX 4090 vs ~2100 MHz RTX 3090)

That gives us slightly over 90 TFLOPs of compute horsepower so the rumored 100 TFLOPs figure may also be possible now with a full-fat AD102 configuration rocking similar or higher clocks.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 'Rumored' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is going to be a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 10,240 cores or 80 SMs enabled of the total 84 units. The GPU will come packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 21 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 672 GB/s of bandwidth. For power, the TBP is said to be rated at around 420W which is close to the RTX 4090 and since the memory clocks aren't that aggressive, it is likely that the core clocks could be tuned for maximum graphics performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 'Expected' Specifications

Lastly, we have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 which is expected to be a cut-down configuration of the AD104-275 GPU with a slightly higher core count than the RTX 3070 TI (6144 cores) of 7168 cores or 56 SMs. The GPU will come packed with 48 MB of L2 cache and up to 160 ROPs.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to rock 10 GB GDDR6 capacities that are said to be clocked at 18 Gbps speeds across a 160-bit bus interface. The card may rock a TBP of 300W and the leaker also mentions that the pricing of this card would not be lower than the RTX 3070 or 3070 Ti graphics cards. Simply put, we can expect a price bump in the '70' class graphics segment.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):

Graphics Card GPU PCB Variant SM Units / Cores Memory / Bus Memory Clock / Bandwidth TGP Power Connectors Launch NVIDIA Titan A? AD102-400? TBD 144 / 18432? 48 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~900W 2x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102-350? TBD 144 / 18432? 24 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~600W 1x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300? PG137/139 SKU330 128 / 16384? 24 GB / 384-bit 21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s ~450W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AD103-300? PG13*/139 SKU360 80 / 10240? 16 GB / 256-bit 21 Gbps / 672 GB/s ~420W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 AD104-275? PG141-310 SKU341

56 / 7168? 10 GB / 160-bit 18 Gbps / 360 GB/s ~300W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 AD106-***? TBD >36 / 4608? 8 GB / 128-bit TBD ~200W 1 x 16-pin Q1 2023

We know that it was recently reported that the launches will happen as early as Q3 2022 but it looks like the new schedule has moved the launch of the first three graphics cards to Q4 2022 while the RTX 4060 could be pushed back to a CES 2023 unveil.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card - October 2022 Launch

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card - November 2022 Launch

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card - December 2022 Launch

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Graphics Card - January CES 2023 Unveil

Expect more information on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card lineup in the coming months.