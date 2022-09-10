Menu
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Rumored To Be Slower Than RTX 3070 Ti, AD106 & AD107 GPUs Utilize PCIe x8 Interface

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 10, 2022
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti & RTX 4060 Rumored To Feature Over 2.5 GHz Clocks, Top Model Faster Than An RTX 3080 10 GB 1

In a new tweet, Kopite7kimi has stated that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 graphics cards may not be very fast & could be utilizing an x8 PCI interface.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Series Reportedly Not Getting The Same Uplifts As Higher-End Ada Lovelace GPUs

The leaker says that the performance of the NVIDIA AD106 GPU, which should be powering the RTX 4060 series graphics cards, is not very strong. We don't know which specific configuration is talked about but it is likely that he's referring to the full-fat die than a cut-down model. An alleged 3DMark Time Spy Extreme benchmark has been shared & the GPU is said to score less than 7000 points. A score like this should put the AD106 GPU slower than the RTX 3070 Ti and on par with the RTX 3070 which doesn't seem like the huge upgrade that the higher-end AD102 and AD103 GPUs are getting.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Specs, Performance, Price & Availability – Everything We Know So Far 2

A Time Spy Extreme score between 6500-7000 should put the AD106 GPU (GeForce RTX 4060) up to 18% faster than the RTX 3060 Ti and 69% faster than the RTX 3060. Now, an over 50% performance boost is pretty huge but it's not as big as the 2x jumps that we have seen rumored for the high-end cards. If there's a 50-60% jump in synthetic benchmarks, then gaming would see a 30-40% boost at best. So it looks like we will mostly be getting RTX 3070 levels of performance in the next **60 card.

Furthermore, the leaker also mentions that the AD106 and AD107 "Ada Lovelace" GPUs will utilize a PCIe x8 interface. Considering that these GPUs are mostly targeted at the mobility segment (Laptops/Notebooks), it makes sense. For desktops, this means that the GeForce RTX 4060 & 4050 will be getting an x8  link which shouldn't be an issue for most PCs considering that next-gen systems from AMD & Intel come with Gen 5 PCIe slot support but running on an older Gen 3 platform can lead to issues related to lower bandwidth and transfer speeds.

3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics
Score
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
RTX 4090
19k
RTX 4080
15k
RTX 3090 Ti
11.3k
RX 6950 XT
10.7k
RTX 3090
10.1k
RTX 4070
10k
RTX 3080 Ti
9.8k
RX 6900 XT
9k
RTX 3080
8.9k
RX 6800 XT
8.6k
RTX 3070 Ti
7.3k
RX 6800
7.2k
RTX 4060
7k
RTX 3070
6.7k
RTX 3060 Ti
5.9k
RX 6700 XT
5.6k
RTX 3060
4.1k

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 'Expected' Specifications

Based on NVIDIA's decision to do a mix of AD104/AD106 or go AD106 across its RTX 4060 series lineup we can either see a cut-down RTX 4060 or one with a full configuration whereas the Ti can use a cut-down AD104 configuration. The AD106 GPU will come packed with 32 MB of L2 cache and up to 48 ROPs.

The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range. The higher than usual clock speed bump comes from the fact that NVIDIA is making a two-node jump considering the Ampere GPUs with Samsung 8nm node was in reality a 10nm process node with some optimizations. NVIDIA is skipping 7nm and going straight for a 5nm node and not even the vanilla variant but an optimized version of it. With Pascal on the TSMC 16nm node, NVIDIA delivered a huge frequency leap and we can expect a similar jump this time around too.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4060 is expected to rock 8 GB GDDR6X capacities that might come at faster 20+ Gbps speeds across a 128-bit bus interface for over 320 GB/s of bandwidth. The 'Ti' variant, if it ends up with an AD104 GPU, could offer up to 12 GB of memory across a 192-bit bus interface. The GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card is also said to rock a TGP of 220W which is an increase of 30% over the RTX 3060 and a 10% increase over the RTX 3060 Ti. This is a massive TGP increase and the performance needs to be really good for NVIDIA to keep its efficiency numbers up.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD104?Ada Lovelace AD106Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA106-300
Process NodeTSCM 4NTSCM 4NSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size~300mm2~200mm2395.2mm2TBC
TransistorsTBDTBD17.4 BillionTBC
CUDA Cores5120?460848643584
TMUs / ROPsTBD / 64TBD / 48152 / 80112 / 64
Tensor / RT CoresTBDTBD152 / 38112 / 28
Base ClockTBDTBD1410 MHz1320 MHz
Boost Clock2.2-2.6 GHz2.2-2.6 GHz1665 MHz1780 MHz
FP32 Compute~24 TFLOPs~21 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBDTBD32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBDTBD192 TOPs101 TOPs
Memory Capacity12 GB GDDR6?8 GB GDDR6?8 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus192-bit128-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory SpeedTBDTBD14 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth>448 GB/s>320 GB/s448 Gbps384 Gbps
TGP~265W~220W175W170W
Price (MSRP / FE)~$399 US~$329 US$399 US$329 US
Launch (Availability)1H 20231H 20232nd December 202025th February 2021

