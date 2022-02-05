  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Models Listed By PALIT, ASUS & MSI Flagship Models Listed For Over $5000 US

By Hassan Mujtaba
While the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card has been delayed, custom models from AIBs continue to leak out and are listed by several retailers.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Models Graphics Cards Leaked, Flagship Models Listed For Over $5000 US

The latest leak comes from Momomo_US who spotted PALIT's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock series graphics cards listed over the manufacturer's Turkish webpage. The listing was removed however the leaker managed to find the models by accessing the web cache where they are still listed.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom models were leaked by Palit over at its Turkish webpage. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)
As for the cards themselves, the PALIT GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock series doesn't look much different than the existing RTX 3090 Ti models and the listed specs include 24 GB GDDR6X VRAM, 384-bit bus, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort, which we already know. There seem to be a difference in the PCB and the fan design but it's hard to tell at the moment. According to Videocardz, the PALIT GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock OC model will come with an 1890 MHz boost clock, a 30 MHz bump over the reference model, and would feature a 10W higher TDP of 460W (450W reference).

Besides the PALIT models, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti custom models continue to be listed by retailers. Recent listings for the ASUS ROG, TUF, & MSI SUPRIM X flagship models show that users should expect prices above $4500 US and even past $5000 US for the top models. The ASUS lineup was once again spotted by Momomo_US which include the following:

  • ASUS ROG STRIX LC RTX 3090 Ti OC (90YV0HC0-M0NA00) - 4577.40 EUR
  • ASUS TUF RTX 3090 Ti OC Gaming (90YV0HC1-M0NA00) - 4413.85 EUR
  • ASUS TUF RTX 3090 Gaming (90YV0HC3-M0NA00) - 4332.11 EUR

Additionally, a new listing for the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X from Japan is also discovered by Momomo_US which has a preliminary pricing of 633,773 JPY or $5500 US. This is simply insane but in line with what we have seen the SUPRIM X models around due to their high-end & premium nature.

Besides the pricing, we have seen MSI's SUPRIM X models being listed onlineASUS's TUF Gaming packaging being leaked and EVGA already has its flagship KINGPIN Hybrid ready and are waiting on NVIDIA's greenlight. NVIDIA hasn't announced when we can expect the card on retail, based on reports, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti could launch in weeks or even months based entirely on production and supply of the full Ampere gaming GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106-150
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2276mm2276mm2
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion13.2 Billion13.2 Billion
CUDA Cores10752104961024089608704614461445888486435842560
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 64TBC
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 28TBC
Base Clock1560 MHz1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHz1550 MHz
Boost Clock1860 MHz1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHz1780 MHz
FP32 Compute40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPs9.1 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs74 RFLOPs69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPs18.2 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPs72.8 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/s224 GB/s
TGP450W350W350W350W320W~300W290W220W175W170W130W
Price (MSRP / FE)TBD$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US$249 US
Launch (Availability)TBD24th September 20203rd June 202111th January 202217th September 2020Q1 2022?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 202127th January 2022

