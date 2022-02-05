NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Models Listed By PALIT, ASUS & MSI Flagship Models Listed For Over $5000 US
While the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card has been delayed, custom models from AIBs continue to leak out and are listed by several retailers.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Models Graphics Cards Leaked, Flagship Models Listed For Over $5000 US
The latest leak comes from Momomo_US who spotted PALIT's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock series graphics cards listed over the manufacturer's Turkish webpage. The listing was removed however the leaker managed to find the models by accessing the web cache where they are still listed.
As for the cards themselves, the PALIT GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock series doesn't look much different than the existing RTX 3090 Ti models and the listed specs include 24 GB GDDR6X VRAM, 384-bit bus, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort, which we already know. There seem to be a difference in the PCB and the fan design but it's hard to tell at the moment. According to Videocardz, the PALIT GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock OC model will come with an 1890 MHz boost clock, a 30 MHz bump over the reference model, and would feature a 10W higher TDP of 460W (450W reference).
Besides the PALIT models, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti custom models continue to be listed by retailers. Recent listings for the ASUS ROG, TUF, & MSI SUPRIM X flagship models show that users should expect prices above $4500 US and even past $5000 US for the top models. The ASUS lineup was once again spotted by Momomo_US which include the following:
- ASUS ROG STRIX LC RTX 3090 Ti OC (90YV0HC0-M0NA00) - 4577.40 EUR
- ASUS TUF RTX 3090 Ti OC Gaming (90YV0HC1-M0NA00) - 4413.85 EUR
- ASUS TUF RTX 3090 Gaming (90YV0HC3-M0NA00) - 4332.11 EUR
— 188号 (@momomo_us) February 5, 2022
Additionally, a new listing for the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X from Japan is also discovered by Momomo_US which has a preliminary pricing of 633,773 JPY or $5500 US. This is simply insane but in line with what we have seen the SUPRIM X models around due to their high-end & premium nature.
Besides the pricing, we have seen MSI's SUPRIM X models being listed online, ASUS's TUF Gaming packaging being leaked and EVGA already has its flagship KINGPIN Hybrid ready and are waiting on NVIDIA's greenlight. NVIDIA hasn't announced when we can expect the card on retail, based on reports, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti could launch in weeks or even months based entirely on production and supply of the full Ampere gaming GPUs.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA102-350?
|Ampere GA102-300
|Ampere GA102-225
|Ampere GA102-220?
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA106-150
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|276mm2
|276mm2
|Transistors
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|13.2 Billion
|13.2 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|10752
|10496
|10240
|8960
|8704
|6144
|6144
|5888
|4864
|3584
|2560
|TMUs / ROPs
|336 / 112
|328 / 112
|320 / 112
|280 / 104
|272 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|152 / 80
|112 / 64
|TBC
|Tensor / RT Cores
|336 / 84
|328 / 82
|320 / 80
|280 / 70
|272 / 68
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|152 / 38
|112 / 28
|TBC
|Base Clock
|1560 MHz
|1400 MHz
|1365 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|TBA
|1575 MHz
|1500 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1320 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1860 MHz
|1700 MHz
|1665 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|TBA
|1770 MHz
|1730 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1780 MHz
|1780 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|40 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|34 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|22 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|16 TFLOPs
|13 TFLOPs
|9.1 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|74 RFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|67 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|44 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|32 TFLOPs
|25 TFLOPs
|18.2 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|273 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|183 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|192 TOPs
|101 TOPs
|72.8 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|24 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|10 GB GDDR6X
|16 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|Memory Speed
|21 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|21 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|1008 GB/s
|936 GB/s
|912 Gbps
|912 Gbps
|760 GB/s
|672 GB/s
|608 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|224 GB/s
|TGP
|450W
|350W
|350W
|350W
|320W
|~300W
|290W
|220W
|175W
|170W
|130W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|TBD
|$1499 US
|$1199
|$999 US?
|$699 US
|$599 US?
|$599 US
|$499 US
|$399 US
|$329 US
|$249 US
|Launch (Availability)
|TBD
|24th September 2020
|3rd June 2021
|11th January 2022
|17th September 2020
|Q1 2022?
|10th June, 2021
|29th October 2020
|2nd December 2020
|25th February 2021
|27th January 2022
Products mentioned in this post
USD 3033.29
USD 3399.97
USD 2598
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.