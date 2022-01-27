EVGA Teases Next-Gen GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Flagship Graphics Card, Features Powerful PCB & Hybrid Cooling

EVGA's in-house overclocker, Vince Lucido aka KINGPIN, has given us the first look at the upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Card Pictured: Updated Looks, More Powerful PCB & Hybrid Cooling Design

The pictures don't tell us much aside from the fact that a new KINGPIN more or less means that this is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti we are looking at. Compared to the all-black shroud on the previous design, the new model rocks a dual-tone black/silver color scheme and has the same flip OLED panel on the side. The card features a hybrid cooling design, featuring a large fan that cools the pure-copper heatsink underneath the shroud alongside a 360mm AIO radiator. Display outputs include the standard triple DVI and a single HDMI output.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Specs, Performance, Price & Availability – Everything You Need To Know

What's interesting is the PCB shot which shows a new and updated design with gold traces and a new power management system. There is a triple BIOS that should feature Normal, OC, and LN2 profiles while PROBEIT support is also included, allowing you to analyze several GPU power metrics at once. The card is going to be extremely power-hungry with previous rumors pointing towards over 1000 Watts of power consumption with the extreme LN2 profile but surprisingly, the card does not feature the required power inputs needed to sustain such a power demand.

The RTX 3090 KINGPIN featured triple 8-pin connectors but there's no room left on EVGA's RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN for triple 8-pin connectors which means that previous rumors pointed out the use of dual 12-pin Gen 5 connectors might be true. The power inputs are not pictured in the shot as that is still under NDA till NVIDIA reveals the card itself.

antOnline has EVGA bundles back in stock for customers needing graphics cards

Other details suggest that the card will feature a very high price compared to existing NVIDIA RTX 3090 custom models and EVGA (and most likely other AIBs too) are likely to end the production of existing RTX 3090 graphics cards. While the PCB has been changed, it is said that EVGA is still tuning the card so the release of the KINGPIN model isn't expected till at least March 2022.





The change of PCB also means that existing Hydro Copper water blocks will not be compatible with the new card which means users who plan on upgrading to the 'Ti' model will have to purchase brand new water blocks. NVIDIA is expected to announce the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card later this month so expect more info in the next few days. More information on the card is here.