MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X Specs Leak Out: 1900 MHz Extreme Mode Boost Clock & 1000W PSU Recommended

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is going to feature some insane custom designs such as MSI's flagship SUPRIM X model. These graphics cards will be the most power-hungry and most powerful products ever produced for the ultimate enthusiasts out there and also those with huge wallets.

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X Is A Monster Graphics Card: Up To 1900 MHz Extreme Mode Boost Clock & 1000W PSU Recommended

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is everything, extremely powerful, extremely pricey, and extremely power-hungry. It's the ultimate graphics card for those who don't care about power draw or price & just want the best of the best out there, kinda like a flex. The MSI SUPRIM X variant is going to be a fast custom model, so fast that it's going to be priced up to $4500 US if early listings are anything to go by.

The specifications of this beast of a graphics card have been leaked @wxnod and they are simply put SUPREME! in all regards. So starting with the basic specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, will have a total of 84 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 10,752 CUDA cores (vs 82 SM / 10496 cores on RTX 3090 Non-Ti). In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The reference model will run at a base clock speed of 1560 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1860 MHz with a TDP of 450W.

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card specs have leaked out. (Image Credits: @wxnod)

MSI, however, is taking things up a notch by pushing the out of box Gaming/Silent profiles to 1880 MHz and there's even a third GPU profile known as 'Extreme Mode' which can be enabled through MSI Center for a boost clock of 1900 MHz. The card will also feature a increased TDP of 480W. That is a 30W increase over the reference and a 60W increase over the RTX 3090 Non-Ti model.

But wait, that's not all, while the standard RTX 3090 SUPRIM X had a recommended PSU requirement of 850 Watts, the RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X has a 1000W PSU recommendation. The card will still be powered by a triple 8-pin connector configuration and the display outputs will remain the same.

The MSI SUPRIM X will be the flagship custom model from the manufacturer.

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti comes packed with 240 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 Ti can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 21 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 1008 Gbps. Interestingly, while the card features almost the same design as the RTX 3090 SUPRIM X, it looks like there are a few extra components and thermal padding which adds 10 grams additional weight to the card over the Non-Ti SUPRIM X model.

The graphics card is expected to be fully unveiled later this month or a in a few weeks so stay tuned for more information such as pricing and availability.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106-150
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2276mm2276mm2
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion13.2 Billion13.2 Billion
CUDA Cores10752104961024089608704614461445888486435842560
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 64TBC
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 28TBC
Base Clock1560 MHz1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHz1550 MHz
Boost Clock1860 MHz1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHz1780 MHz
FP32 Compute40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPs9.1 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs74 RFLOPs69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPs18.2 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPs72.8 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/s224 GB/s
TGP450W350W350W350W320W~300W290W220W175W170W130W
Price (MSRP / FE)TBD$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US$249 US
Launch (Availability)27th January 202224th September 20203rd June 202111th January 202217th September 2020Q1 2022?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 202127th January 2022

