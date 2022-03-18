NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Models From ASUS Listed Online, Starting at Over $3500 US

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is coming out in the next few weeks & retailers are already starting to list custom models with preliminary pricing.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Models From ASUS Listed Online & Start At Over $3500 US

The cards in question are the ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming and RTX 3090 Ti STRIX LC which have been listed by Candian Retailer for a price of $4649.19 CAD ($3681 US) and $5239.93 CAD ($4148 US), respectively. For comparison, the same retailer is offering the GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX White Edition OC Gaming for $2998.82 CAD ($2374 US). This is up to a 75% difference between the top 3090 Ti and top 3090 Non-Ti models. The TUF Gaming graphics card has been leaked a while ago too before it was delayed till the 29th of March.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Specifications

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card lies the GA102 GPU. The GA102 is the flagship gaming GPU and also the fastest gaming GPU that NVIDIA has produced. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm custom process node designed specifically for NVIDIA and features a total of 28 Billion transistors. It measures 628mm2 which makes it the 2nd biggest gaming GPU ever produced right below the Turing TU102 GPU which powered the RTX 2080 Ti and Titan RTX.













For the GeForce RTX 3090, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 84 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 10,752 CUDA cores (vs 82 SM / 10496 cores on RTX 3090 Non-Ti). In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The GPU runs at a base clock speed of 1560 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1860 MHz. The card has a TDP of 450W (a 100 Watt increase over the RTX 3090).

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 Ti can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 21 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 1008 Gbps.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is now pretty much confirmed to be the first PCIe Gen 5.0 compliant graphics card, rocking a single 16-pin power connector that can supply up to 600 Watts of power to the card. You can see that the connector is rated for 600W power delivery is PCIe Gen 5.0 compatible & not designed for legacy PCIe Gen 2 or Gen 3 cards.

Amphenol ICC introduces the Gen 5, Minitek Pwr PCIe connector system. This new introduction CEM 5.0 PCI Express 12VHPWR auxiliary hybrid connector and cable assembly support the 600W GPU cards. The 12VHPWR connector is not designed to mate with legacy PCI Express 2x3 and 2x4 12V Auxiliary Power connectors. The 12VHPWR connector power pins have a 3.00mm pitch, while the contacts in a legacy 2x3 and 2x4 connector lie on a larger 4.20mm pitch. New PCIe Connector System (CEM5) is designed for power applications with current rating upto 9.5A/pin (12 pins energized) and the 4 signal pins supporting signal transmission. Rated current up to 9.5A per contact with all 12 power contacts and 4 Signal contacts

Fully isolated terminals

Positive locking on housing with low thumb latch operation

Low level contact resistance: 6mΩ max.







As for its feature set, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB graphics card rocks all the modern NV feature set such as the latest NVENC Encoder and NVCDEC Decoder, support for the latest APIs, 2nd Generation ray-tracing cores, 3rd Gen Tensor cores. It packs all the modern RTX features such as DLSS, Reflex, Broadcast, Resizable-BAR, Freestyle, Ansel, Highlights, Shadowplay, and G-SYNC support too.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is expected to launch on the 29th of March for a premium price tag hovering above the $1499 US MSRP of the Non-Ti 3090 graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU Name Ampere GA102-350? Ampere GA102-300 Ampere GA102-225 Ampere GA102-220? Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA104-200

Ampere GA103-200 Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA106-150

Ampere GA107-300? Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 (GA104) 276mm2 276mm2 (GA106) Transistors 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion (GA104) 13.2 Billion 13.2 Billion (GA106) CUDA Cores 10752 10496 10240 8960 8704 6144 6144 5888 4864 3584 2560 TMUs / ROPs 336 / 112 328 / 112 320 / 112 280 / 104 272 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 152 / 80 112 / 64 80 / 32 Tensor / RT Cores 336 / 84 328 / 82 320 / 80 280 / 70 272 / 68 184 / 46 184 / 46 184 / 46 152 / 38 112 / 28 80 / 20 Base Clock 1560 MHz 1400 MHz 1365 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1575 MHz 1500 MHz 1410 MHz 1320 MHz 1552 MHz Boost Clock 1860 MHz 1700 MHz 1665 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1770 MHz 1730 MHz 1665 MHz 1780 MHz 1777 MHz FP32 Compute 40 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 22 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs 16 TFLOPs 13 TFLOPs 9.1 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 74 RFLOPs 69 TFLOPs 67 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 44 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 32 TFLOPs 25 TFLOPs 18.2 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 285 TOPs 273 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 183 TOPs 163 TOPs 192 TOPs 101 TOPs 72.8 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit Memory Speed 21 Gbps 19.5 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 21 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 14 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 936 GB/s 912 Gbps 912 Gbps 760 GB/s 672 GB/s 608 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 384 GB/s 224 GB/s TGP 450W 350W 350W 350W 320W ~300W 290W 220W 175W 170W 130W (GA106)

115W (GA107) Price (MSRP / FE) TBD $1499 US $1199 $999 US? $699 US $599 US? $599 US $499 US $399 US $329 US $249 US Launch (Availability) 29th March 2022? 24th September 2020 3rd June 2021 11th January 2022 17th September 2020 Cancelled? 10th June, 2021 29th October 2020 2nd December 2020 25th February 2021 27th January 2022

