NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Models From ASUS Listed Online, Starting at Over $3500 US

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is coming out in the next few weeks & retailers are already starting to list custom models with preliminary pricing.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Models From ASUS Listed Online & Start At Over $3500 US

The cards in question are the ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming and RTX 3090 Ti STRIX LC which have been listed by Candian Retailer for a price of $4649.19 CAD ($3681 US) and $5239.93 CAD ($4148 US), respectively. For comparison, the same retailer is offering the GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX White Edition OC Gaming for $2998.82 CAD ($2374 US). This is up to a 75% difference between the top 3090 Ti and top 3090 Non-Ti models. The TUF Gaming graphics card has been leaked a while ago too before it was delayed till the 29th of March.

Russian warehouse employees imprisoned after the theft of 20 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Graphics Cards

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Specifications

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card lies the GA102 GPU. The GA102 is the flagship gaming GPU and also the fastest gaming GPU that NVIDIA has produced. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm custom process node designed specifically for NVIDIA and features a total of 28 Billion transistors. It measures 628mm2 which makes it the 2nd biggest gaming GPU ever produced right below the Turing TU102 GPU which powered the RTX 2080 Ti and Titan RTX.

For the GeForce RTX 3090, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 84 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 10,752 CUDA cores (vs 82 SM / 10496 cores on RTX 3090 Non-Ti). In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The GPU runs at a base clock speed of 1560 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1860 MHz. The card has a TDP of 450W (a 100 Watt increase over the RTX 3090).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Delay Likely Linked To Full '450W' GA102 GPU Yields, APAC Retailers List Custom Models For Over $4000 US

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 Ti can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 21 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 1008 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Graphics Cards Modded With Copper Shims, Up To 46C Drop In GDDR6X Memory Temperatures

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is now pretty much confirmed to be the first PCIe Gen 5.0 compliant graphics card, rocking a single 16-pin power connector that can supply up to 600 Watts of power to the card. You can see that the connector is rated for 600W power delivery is PCIe Gen 5.0 compatible & not designed for legacy PCIe Gen 2 or Gen 3 cards.

Amphenol ICC introduces the Gen 5, Minitek Pwr PCIe connector system. This new introduction CEM 5.0 PCI Express 12VHPWR auxiliary hybrid connector and cable assembly support the 600W GPU cards. The 12VHPWR connector is not designed to mate with legacy PCI Express 2x3 and 2x4 12V Auxiliary Power connectors. The 12VHPWR connector power pins have a 3.00mm pitch, while the contacts in a legacy 2x3 and 2x4 connector lie on a larger 4.20mm pitch. New PCIe Connector System (CEM5) is designed for power applications with current rating upto 9.5A/pin (12 pins energized) and the 4 signal pins supporting signal transmission.

  • Rated current up to 9.5A per contact with all 12 power contacts and 4 Signal contacts
  • Fully isolated terminals
  • Positive locking on housing with low thumb latch operation
  • Low level contact resistance: 6mΩ max.
  • pcie-gen-5-0-high-power-connector-600w-for-geforce-rtx-3090-ti-_5-2

As for its feature set, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB graphics card rocks all the modern NV feature set such as the latest NVENC Encoder and NVCDEC Decoder, support for the latest APIs, 2nd Generation ray-tracing cores, 3rd Gen Tensor cores. It packs all the modern RTX features such as DLSS, Reflex, Broadcast, Resizable-BAR, Freestyle, Ansel, Highlights, Shadowplay, and G-SYNC support too.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is expected to launch on the 29th of March for a premium price tag hovering above the $1499 US MSRP of the Non-Ti 3090 graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200
Ampere GA103-200		Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106-150
Ampere GA107-300?
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2 (GA104)276mm2276mm2 (GA106)
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion (GA104)13.2 Billion13.2 Billion (GA106)
CUDA Cores10752104961024089608704614461445888486435842560
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 6480 / 32
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 2880 / 20
Base Clock1560 MHz1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHz1552 MHz
Boost Clock1860 MHz1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHz1777 MHz
FP32 Compute40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPs9.1 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs74 RFLOPs69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPs18.2 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPs72.8 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/s224 GB/s
TGP450W350W350W350W320W~300W290W220W175W170W130W (GA106)
115W (GA107)
Price (MSRP / FE)TBD$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US$249 US
Launch (Availability)29th March 2022?24th September 20203rd June 202111th January 202217th September 2020Cancelled?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 202127th January 2022

News Source: Momomo_US

