NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Models From ASUS Listed Online, Starting at Over $3500 US
NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is coming out in the next few weeks & retailers are already starting to list custom models with preliminary pricing.
The cards in question are the ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming and RTX 3090 Ti STRIX LC which have been listed by Candian Retailer for a price of $4649.19 CAD ($3681 US) and $5239.93 CAD ($4148 US), respectively. For comparison, the same retailer is offering the GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX White Edition OC Gaming for $2998.82 CAD ($2374 US). This is up to a 75% difference between the top 3090 Ti and top 3090 Non-Ti models. The TUF Gaming graphics card has been leaked a while ago too before it was delayed till the 29th of March.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Specifications
At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card lies the GA102 GPU. The GA102 is the flagship gaming GPU and also the fastest gaming GPU that NVIDIA has produced. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm custom process node designed specifically for NVIDIA and features a total of 28 Billion transistors. It measures 628mm2 which makes it the 2nd biggest gaming GPU ever produced right below the Turing TU102 GPU which powered the RTX 2080 Ti and Titan RTX.
For the GeForce RTX 3090, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 84 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 10,752 CUDA cores (vs 82 SM / 10496 cores on RTX 3090 Non-Ti). In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The GPU runs at a base clock speed of 1560 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1860 MHz. The card has a TDP of 450W (a 100 Watt increase over the RTX 3090).
In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 Ti can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 21 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 1008 Gbps.
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is now pretty much confirmed to be the first PCIe Gen 5.0 compliant graphics card, rocking a single 16-pin power connector that can supply up to 600 Watts of power to the card. You can see that the connector is rated for 600W power delivery is PCIe Gen 5.0 compatible & not designed for legacy PCIe Gen 2 or Gen 3 cards.
Amphenol ICC introduces the Gen 5, Minitek Pwr PCIe connector system. This new introduction CEM 5.0 PCI Express 12VHPWR auxiliary hybrid connector and cable assembly support the 600W GPU cards. The 12VHPWR connector is not designed to mate with legacy PCI Express 2x3 and 2x4 12V Auxiliary Power connectors. The 12VHPWR connector power pins have a 3.00mm pitch, while the contacts in a legacy 2x3 and 2x4 connector lie on a larger 4.20mm pitch. New PCIe Connector System (CEM5) is designed for power applications with current rating upto 9.5A/pin (12 pins energized) and the 4 signal pins supporting signal transmission.
- Rated current up to 9.5A per contact with all 12 power contacts and 4 Signal contacts
- Fully isolated terminals
- Positive locking on housing with low thumb latch operation
- Low level contact resistance: 6mΩ max.
As for its feature set, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB graphics card rocks all the modern NV feature set such as the latest NVENC Encoder and NVCDEC Decoder, support for the latest APIs, 2nd Generation ray-tracing cores, 3rd Gen Tensor cores. It packs all the modern RTX features such as DLSS, Reflex, Broadcast, Resizable-BAR, Freestyle, Ansel, Highlights, Shadowplay, and G-SYNC support too.
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is expected to launch on the 29th of March for a premium price tag hovering above the $1499 US MSRP of the Non-Ti 3090 graphics card.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA102-350?
|Ampere GA102-300
|Ampere GA102-225
|Ampere GA102-220?
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104-200
Ampere GA103-200
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA106-150
Ampere GA107-300?
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2 (GA104)
|276mm2
|276mm2 (GA106)
|Transistors
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion (GA104)
|13.2 Billion
|13.2 Billion (GA106)
|CUDA Cores
|10752
|10496
|10240
|8960
|8704
|6144
|6144
|5888
|4864
|3584
|2560
|TMUs / ROPs
|336 / 112
|328 / 112
|320 / 112
|280 / 104
|272 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|152 / 80
|112 / 64
|80 / 32
|Tensor / RT Cores
|336 / 84
|328 / 82
|320 / 80
|280 / 70
|272 / 68
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|152 / 38
|112 / 28
|80 / 20
|Base Clock
|1560 MHz
|1400 MHz
|1365 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|TBA
|1575 MHz
|1500 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1320 MHz
|1552 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1860 MHz
|1700 MHz
|1665 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|TBA
|1770 MHz
|1730 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1780 MHz
|1777 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|40 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|34 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|22 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|16 TFLOPs
|13 TFLOPs
|9.1 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|74 RFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|67 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|44 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|32 TFLOPs
|25 TFLOPs
|18.2 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|273 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|183 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|192 TOPs
|101 TOPs
|72.8 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|24 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|10 GB GDDR6X
|16 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|128-bit
|Memory Speed
|21 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|21 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|1008 GB/s
|936 GB/s
|912 Gbps
|912 Gbps
|760 GB/s
|672 GB/s
|608 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|224 GB/s
|TGP
|450W
|350W
|350W
|350W
|320W
|~300W
|290W
|220W
|175W
|170W
|130W (GA106)
115W (GA107)
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|TBD
|$1499 US
|$1199
|$999 US?
|$699 US
|$599 US?
|$599 US
|$499 US
|$399 US
|$329 US
|$249 US
|Launch (Availability)
|29th March 2022?
|24th September 2020
|3rd June 2021
|11th January 2022
|17th September 2020
|Cancelled?
|10th June, 2021
|29th October 2020
|2nd December 2020
|25th February 2021
|27th January 2022
