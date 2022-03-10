NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Models To Feature PCIe Gen 5 16-Pin Power Connector & Compact PCB

The first picture of what's presumably a custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti custom graphics card has leaked out & it features the new PCIe Gen 5 16-pin connector on a compact PCB design.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Model Pictured, Comes With New PCIe Gen 5 Ready 16-Pin Power Connector In A Compact PCB Package

NVIDIA has a brand new reference PCB design prepped up for its board partners to utilize which may or may not be different than the PG136C PCB that they are going to feature on their own RTX Founders Edition offering. The card pictured is specifically the GALAX RTX 3090 Ti Boomstar variant. The Boomstar lineup is exclusive to the Asian Pacific market. There have been reports at the same time that the card won't even get a Founders Edition & it will all be AIB models but that's a rumor for now.

NVIDIA GeForce MX550 dGPU Barely Outperforms The AMD RDNA 2 ‘Radeon 680M’ Integrated GPU In Gaming

The picture leaked by @wxond shows the custom model which features a massive triple-slot cooling solution over the PCB. This custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card rocks a compact PCB design and all three components, the heatsink, shroud, & backplate, extend far beyond the PCB. You can also clearly see the 16-pin (12+4) pin connector feature on the PCB.

It is likely that AIBs will be shipping their custom designs following NVIDIA's PCIe Gen 5 compliancy and will bundle their products with a suitable 2 x 8-pin to 1 x 16-pin adapter. There are also cards such as the KINGPIN RTX 3090 Ti which is expected to utilize up to two 16-pin connectors for up to 1200 Watts of extreme overclocking power. Again, not all models would utilize a compact PCB as shown by EVGA so the card will definitely have a mix of FE, Reference, and custom PCB variants.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Specifications

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card lies the GA102 GPU. The GA102 is the flagship gaming GPU and also the fastest gaming GPU that NVIDIA has produced. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm custom process node designed specifically for NVIDIA and features a total of 28 Billion transistors. It measures 628mm2 which makes it the 2nd biggest gaming GPU ever produced right below the Turing TU102 GPU which powered the RTX 2080 Ti and Titan RTX.













For the GeForce RTX 3090, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 84 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 10,752 CUDA cores (vs 82 SM / 10496 cores on RTX 3090 Non-Ti). In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The GPU runs at a base clock speed of 1560 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1860 MHz. The card has a TDP of 450W (a 100 Watt increase over the RTX 3090).

NVIDIA Greenlights GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Launch & Reviews For 29th March

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 Ti can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 21 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 1008 Gbps.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is now pretty much confirmed to be the first PCIe Gen 5.0 compliant graphics card, rocking a single 16-pin power connector that can supply up to 600 Watts of power to the card. You can see that the connector is rated for 600W power delivery is PCIe Gen 5.0 compatible & not designed for legacy PCIe Gen 2 or Gen 3 cards.

Amphenol ICC introduces the Gen 5, Minitek Pwr PCIe connector system. This new introduction CEM 5.0 PCI Express 12VHPWR auxiliary hybrid connector and cable assembly support the 600W GPU cards. The 12VHPWR connector is not designed to mate with legacy PCI Express 2x3 and 2x4 12V Auxiliary Power connectors. The 12VHPWR connector power pins have a 3.00mm pitch, while the contacts in a legacy 2x3 and 2x4 connector lie on a larger 4.20mm pitch. New PCIe Connector System (CEM5) is designed for power applications with current rating upto 9.5A/pin (12 pins energized) and the 4 signal pins supporting signal transmission. Rated current up to 9.5A per contact with all 12 power contacts and 4 Signal contacts

Fully isolated terminals

Positive locking on housing with low thumb latch operation

Low level contact resistance: 6mΩ max.







As for its feature set, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB graphics card rocks all the modern NV feature set such as the latest NVENC Encoder and NVCDEC Decoder, support for the latest APIs, 2nd Generation ray-tracing cores, 3rd Gen Tensor cores. It packs all the modern RTX features such as DLSS, Reflex, Broadcast, Resizable-BAR, Freestyle, Ansel, Highlights, Shadowplay, and G-SYNC support too.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is expected to launch on the 29th of March for a premium price tag hovering above the $1499 US MSRP of the Non-Ti 3090 graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications