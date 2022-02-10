NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition Graphics Card Presumably Based on PG136C PCB

NVIDIA seems to be having some trouble with their GeForce RTX 3090 Ti flagship graphics card which has reportedly been hit with a wide range of issues ranging from design to supply. But it looks like the card could be entering its final phase of production once again.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition Graphics Card Could Utilize The PG136C PCB

As spotted by Harukaze5719, NVIDIA has recently submitted a new graphics card PCB known as PG136C to the EEC. We know that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition is based on the PG136 PCB but the new one seems to be a different variant. We don't know what the 'C' stands for but it is very likely that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition could be utilizing this PCB and based on its publication date over at EEC, which is 7th February, it looks like this could be the final version that will be heading out to retail.

Now the standard GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card came in two PCB flavors. The Founders Edition uses the PG136 PCB which is mentioned above and the reference variant that is shipped to AIBs is based on the PG133 variant. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti would also get different variants for the FE & AIB specific models so we can expect PG136C for FE and PG133C for reference models though that isn't confirmed yet.

The reason that a new PCB is required for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is very simple. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is going to be a powerhouse of a graphics card, featuring a 450W TDP & dual-capacity video memory (2 GB per module vs 1 GB per module). The graphics card will also be amongst the first to utilize the 16-Pin PCIe Gen 5 power connector and as such, you can tell why the changes had to be made.

Although we have been hearing about several problems with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti card, it was never made clear if the issues were with the Founders Edition, the AIB models, or both. AIBs were asked to halt the production of their graphics cards so it is likely that both PCB variants were affected but I guess that's something we won't know for sure until more info is dug out. With that said, GAINWARD has also submitted its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card to the EEC making it the latest AIB to have their custom lineup submitted. To keep updated on everything regarding NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, do visit this link.

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU Name Ampere GA102-350? Ampere GA102-300 Ampere GA102-225 Ampere GA102-220? Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA106-150 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 276mm2 276mm2 Transistors 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 13.2 Billion 13.2 Billion CUDA Cores 10752 10496 10240 8960 8704 6144 6144 5888 4864 3584 2560 TMUs / ROPs 336 / 112 328 / 112 320 / 112 280 / 104 272 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 152 / 80 112 / 64 TBC Tensor / RT Cores 336 / 84 328 / 82 320 / 80 280 / 70 272 / 68 184 / 46 184 / 46 184 / 46 152 / 38 112 / 28 TBC Base Clock 1560 MHz 1400 MHz 1365 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1575 MHz 1500 MHz 1410 MHz 1320 MHz 1550 MHz Boost Clock 1860 MHz 1700 MHz 1665 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1770 MHz 1730 MHz 1665 MHz 1780 MHz 1780 MHz FP32 Compute 40 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 22 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs 16 TFLOPs 13 TFLOPs 9.1 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 74 RFLOPs 69 TFLOPs 67 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 44 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 32 TFLOPs 25 TFLOPs 18.2 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 285 TOPs 273 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 183 TOPs 163 TOPs 192 TOPs 101 TOPs 72.8 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21 Gbps 19.5 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 21 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 14 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 936 GB/s 912 Gbps 912 Gbps 760 GB/s 672 GB/s 608 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 384 GB/s 224 GB/s TGP 450W 350W 350W 350W 320W ~300W 290W 220W 175W 170W 130W Price (MSRP / FE) TBD $1499 US $1199 $999 US? $699 US $599 US? $599 US $499 US $399 US $329 US $249 US Launch (Availability) TBD 24th September 2020 3rd June 2021 11th January 2022 17th September 2020 Q1 2022? 10th June, 2021 29th October 2020 2nd December 2020 25th February 2021 27th January 2022

