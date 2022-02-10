  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition Graphics Card Presumably Based on PG136C PCB

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Delay Likely Linked To Full '450W' GA102 GPU Yields, APAC Retailers List Custom Models For Over $4000 US

NVIDIA seems to be having some trouble with their GeForce RTX 3090 Ti flagship graphics card which has reportedly been hit with a wide range of issues ranging from design to supply. But it looks like the card could be entering its final phase of production once again.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition Graphics Card Could Utilize The PG136C PCB

As spotted by Harukaze5719, NVIDIA has recently submitted a new graphics card PCB known as PG136C to the EEC. We know that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition is based on the PG136 PCB but the new one seems to be a different variant. We don't know what the 'C' stands for but it is very likely that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition could be utilizing this PCB and based on its publication date over at EEC, which is 7th February, it looks like this could be the final version that will be heading out to retail.

Best Buy Totaltech $200 membership is great for scalpers but terrible for consumers

Now the standard GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card came in two PCB flavors. The Founders Edition uses the PG136 PCB which is mentioned above and the reference variant that is shipped to AIBs is based on the PG133 variant. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti would also get different variants for the FE & AIB specific models so we can expect PG136C for FE and PG133C for reference models though that isn't confirmed yet.

The reason that a new PCB is required for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is very simple. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is going to be a powerhouse of a graphics card, featuring a 450W TDP & dual-capacity video memory (2 GB per module vs 1 GB per module). The graphics card will also be amongst the first to utilize the 16-Pin PCIe Gen 5 power connector and as such, you can tell why the changes had to be made.

The RTX 3090 Founders Edition utilizes the PG136 PCB. (Image Credits: NVIDIA)

Although we have been hearing about several problems with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti card, it was never made clear if the issues were with the Founders Edition, the AIB models, or both. AIBs were asked to halt the production of their graphics cards so it is likely that both PCB variants were affected but I guess that's something we won't know for sure until more info is dug out. With that said, GAINWARD has also submitted its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card to the EEC making it the latest AIB to have their custom lineup submitted. To keep updated on everything regarding NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, do visit this link.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106-150
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2276mm2276mm2
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion13.2 Billion13.2 Billion
CUDA Cores10752104961024089608704614461445888486435842560
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 64TBC
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 28TBC
Base Clock1560 MHz1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHz1550 MHz
Boost Clock1860 MHz1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHz1780 MHz
FP32 Compute40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPs9.1 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs74 RFLOPs69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPs18.2 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPs72.8 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/s224 GB/s
TGP450W350W350W350W320W~300W290W220W175W170W130W
Price (MSRP / FE)TBD$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US$249 US
Launch (Availability)TBD24th September 20203rd June 202111th January 202217th September 2020Q1 2022?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 202127th January 2022

News Source: Videocardz

