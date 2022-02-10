NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition Graphics Card Presumably Based on PG136C PCB
NVIDIA seems to be having some trouble with their GeForce RTX 3090 Ti flagship graphics card which has reportedly been hit with a wide range of issues ranging from design to supply. But it looks like the card could be entering its final phase of production once again.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition Graphics Card Could Utilize The PG136C PCB
As spotted by Harukaze5719, NVIDIA has recently submitted a new graphics card PCB known as PG136C to the EEC. We know that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition is based on the PG136 PCB but the new one seems to be a different variant. We don't know what the 'C' stands for but it is very likely that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition could be utilizing this PCB and based on its publication date over at EEC, which is 7th February, it looks like this could be the final version that will be heading out to retail.
Now the standard GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card came in two PCB flavors. The Founders Edition uses the PG136 PCB which is mentioned above and the reference variant that is shipped to AIBs is based on the PG133 variant. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti would also get different variants for the FE & AIB specific models so we can expect PG136C for FE and PG133C for reference models though that isn't confirmed yet.
The reason that a new PCB is required for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is very simple. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is going to be a powerhouse of a graphics card, featuring a 450W TDP & dual-capacity video memory (2 GB per module vs 1 GB per module). The graphics card will also be amongst the first to utilize the 16-Pin PCIe Gen 5 power connector and as such, you can tell why the changes had to be made.
Although we have been hearing about several problems with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti card, it was never made clear if the issues were with the Founders Edition, the AIB models, or both. AIBs were asked to halt the production of their graphics cards so it is likely that both PCB variants were affected but I guess that's something we won't know for sure until more info is dug out. With that said, GAINWARD has also submitted its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card to the EEC making it the latest AIB to have their custom lineup submitted. To keep updated on everything regarding NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, do visit this link.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA102-350?
|Ampere GA102-300
|Ampere GA102-225
|Ampere GA102-220?
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA106-150
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|276mm2
|276mm2
|Transistors
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|13.2 Billion
|13.2 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|10752
|10496
|10240
|8960
|8704
|6144
|6144
|5888
|4864
|3584
|2560
|TMUs / ROPs
|336 / 112
|328 / 112
|320 / 112
|280 / 104
|272 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|152 / 80
|112 / 64
|TBC
|Tensor / RT Cores
|336 / 84
|328 / 82
|320 / 80
|280 / 70
|272 / 68
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|152 / 38
|112 / 28
|TBC
|Base Clock
|1560 MHz
|1400 MHz
|1365 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|TBA
|1575 MHz
|1500 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1320 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1860 MHz
|1700 MHz
|1665 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|TBA
|1770 MHz
|1730 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1780 MHz
|1780 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|40 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|34 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|22 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|16 TFLOPs
|13 TFLOPs
|9.1 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|74 RFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|67 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|44 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|32 TFLOPs
|25 TFLOPs
|18.2 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|273 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|183 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|192 TOPs
|101 TOPs
|72.8 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|24 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|10 GB GDDR6X
|16 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|Memory Speed
|21 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|21 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|1008 GB/s
|936 GB/s
|912 Gbps
|912 Gbps
|760 GB/s
|672 GB/s
|608 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|224 GB/s
|TGP
|450W
|350W
|350W
|350W
|320W
|~300W
|290W
|220W
|175W
|170W
|130W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|TBD
|$1499 US
|$1199
|$999 US?
|$699 US
|$599 US?
|$599 US
|$499 US
|$399 US
|$329 US
|$249 US
|Launch (Availability)
|TBD
|24th September 2020
|3rd June 2021
|11th January 2022
|17th September 2020
|Q1 2022?
|10th June, 2021
|29th October 2020
|2nd December 2020
|25th February 2021
|27th January 2022
News Source: Videocardz
