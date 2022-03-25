NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Behemoth Graphics Card Up To 10% Faster Than RTX 3090 & Clocks Around 2 GHz

The first impressions of NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card which is expected to launch next week have been posted by CapFrameX.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Offers Up To 10% Performance Boost Versus RTX 3090 at 4K, 2 GHz Clocks

The impressions posted by the developer of the frame time capturing and hardware analysis tool, CapframeX, reveal that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card would offer up to 10% performance gain over its non-Ti sibling at 4K resolutions. Games weren't mentioned but it does sound like this would be the best-case scenario for the card. Besides that, the card is said to run at or slightly above 2 GHz which would result in a nice performance boost.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 PCB Detailed: AD102 ‘Ada Lovelace’ GPU Support, 24 GB GDDR6X Memory & Up To 600W TDP

Some performance numbers RTX 3090 vs RTX 3090 Ti, first impression! ▶️ Ti ~10% faster at 4K

▶️ 450W power

▶️ 2GHz boost@BauduinSven @3DCenter_org @VideoCardz — CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) March 25, 2022

We have to remember that NVIDIA is going all out with the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, bringing the full GA102 GPU with 2 more SMs (10752 cores vs 10496 cores), faster clock speeds (1860 MHz min boost), faster memory speeds (21 Gbps GDDR6X), beefier cooling solutions and an insane 450W TGP (+100W over the RTX 3090).

NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Specifications

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card lies the GA102 GPU. The GA102 is the flagship gaming GPU and also the fastest gaming GPU that NVIDIA has produced. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm custom process node designed specifically for NVIDIA and features a total of 28 Billion transistors. It measures 628mm2 which makes it the 2nd biggest gaming GPU ever produced right below the Turing TU102 GPU which powered the RTX 2080 Ti and Titan RTX.













For the GeForce RTX 3090, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 84 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 10,752 CUDA cores (vs 82 SM / 10496 cores on RTX 3090 Non-Ti). In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The GPU runs at a base clock speed of 1560 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1860 MHz. The card has a TDP of 450W (a 100 Watt increase over the RTX 3090).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Models From ASUS Listed Online, Starting at Over $3500 US

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 Ti can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 21 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 1008 Gbps.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is also rumored to be the first PCIe Gen 5.0 compliant graphics card, rocking a single 16-pin power connector that can supply up to 600 Watts of power to the card.

Currently, it's an ongoing debate internally at several AIBs whether to feature the PCIe Gen 5.0 connector like NVIDIA's Founder Edition or go with standard 8-pin connectors. The Founders Edition is also going to utilize what seems to be an updated revision of the PG136 PCB board known as PG136C.

As for its feature set, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB graphics card rocks all the modern NV feature set such as the latest NVENC Encoder and NVCDEC Decoder, support for the latest APIs, 2nd Generation ray-tracing cores, 3rd Gen Tensor cores. It packs all the modern RTX features such as DLSS, Reflex, Broadcast, Resizable-BAR, Freestyle, Ansel, Highlights, Shadowplay, and G-SYNC support too. The graphics card is expected to launch on the 29th of March for a massive premium over the existing $1499 MSRP of the non-Ti variant.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications