The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card's PCB has leaked out over at Chiphell (via Twiter @harukaze5719), providing us a better look at the compact design that we will be getting later today.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Compact PCB Leaks Out, 20 Phase Power Design In A Compact Form Factor

NVIDIA first unveiled the PCB a few days back in an official video where NVIDIA detailed its new design approach for its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. This PCB is specifically for the RTX 3090 as it features a total of 24 GDDR6X memory die locations (12 on the back and 12 on the front).

The PCB features over 20 power chokes which put it is a more premium design than the flagship non-reference RTX 20 series cards. The GPU is powered by 18 phases while the memory receives power from 2 phases. You can also note connection layouts for the three Displayport 1.4a & the single HDMI 2.1 ports which will be featured on the reference Founders Edition cards. The custom variants will feature up to 2x HDMI 2.1 and 3x DisplayPort 1.4a ports.





In addition to that, GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition cards will be featuring the 12-pin Micro-Fit 3.0 power connectors. These connectors don't require a power supply upgrade as the cards will ship with bundled 2x 8-pin to 1x 12-pin connectors so you can run your latest graphics card without any compatibility issues.

The placement of the 12-pin connector on the PCB is also noteworthy. It is placed in a vertical position and judging by the PCB design, we can tell why NVIDIA moved to a single 12-pin plug instead of the standard dual 8-pin design. There's limited room on the PCB to do stuff and as such, it was necessary to go for a more small and compact power input. As usual, reference designs will be excelled sooner or later by custom PCB designs that will offer much better overclock support and offer increased performance by pumping in more power to the GPU and memory.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA106-300? Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm SMs / CUDA Cores TBD 2944 (46)? 4352 (68) 5248 (82) Boost Clock TBD TBD 1710 MHz 1695 MHz Memory Capacity 6/12 GB GDDR6X 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 192-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Bandwidth 384 Gbps (16 Gbps) 512 Gbps (16 Gbps) 760 Gbps (19 Gbps) 936 Gbps (19.5 Gbps) TDP TBD 220W 320W 350W Launch Timeframe November 2020 October 2020 September 2020 September 2020

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 - The Fastest Ampere Gaming Graphics Card

According to leaked details, the GeForce RTX 3090 will feature the GA102-300-A1 GPU. The GA102-300-A1 GPU is said to be comprised of 5248 CUDA cores or 82 SMs. In total, that's a 20% increase in cores over the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. No details such as clock speeds, TMU/ROP counts are provided and we can't take the Ampere A100 die as a reference since gaming & HPC parts share a different configuration hierarchy. The GA102-300 GPU on the standard model is going to clock in at 1695 MHz.

NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3090 & GeForce RTX 3080 Custom Graphics Cards Leak Out Once Again – Stunning & Massive 2.7 Slot Cooling Solutions

Moving on to the memory side, things start to look interesting as it is stated that the card will get up to 24 GB memory with faster GDDR6X pin speeds of 19.5 Gbps. Since that's a 384-bit bus we are looking at, it will be able to offer nearly 1 TB/s bandwidth. The GeForce RTX 3090 is going to come with a total graphics power of 350W (TGP). As per recent leaks, the GeForce RTX 3090 is expected to cost $1399 US.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'Ampere' Gaming graphics card lineup is expected to be announced later today at a digital event that will be live-streamed and hosted by CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang. We expect at the very least, three new graphics cards during the event which include the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (or RTX 3090), GeForce RTX 3080, and a next-generation Titan. There's definitely a lot more to talk about regarding the Ampere GPUs but we will have to wait until more information comes our way.