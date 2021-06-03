NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Now Available, Here’s Where To Buy The New Ampere Flagship
NVIDIA has officially launched the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB graphics card which enters the retail segment as the latest Ampere flagship. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has an MSRP of $1199 US but given the current market situation, don't expect it below $1500 US. We will be providing links to retail outlets where the graphics card can be bought.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Flagship Ampere Graphics Card Now Available, Here's Where To Buy
In our Founders Edition and Custom model reviews of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, we found it to offer similar performance as the RTX 3090 with half the memory capacity and an extremely high price. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti might be faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 but going by MSRP, you are paying more than 70% for a 10-15% performance gain. This makes the Ti slightly underwhelming and you rather just get an RTX 3090 if you are dishing this much money on enthusiast graphics cards.
NVIDIA’s new flagship gaming GPU is here, the @NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Get ultra performance with it’s Ampere architecture, enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, streaming multiprocessors, and G6X memory.
Available on Newegg Shuffle at 6am PT ► https://t.co/73JM8jY3lA pic.twitter.com/cZ0jAH8okk
— Newegg (@Newegg) June 3, 2021
With that said, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 is one of the cards that hasn't received LHR treatment and as such, it still remains out of stock almost consistently and has prices way above $3000 US at the moment. The RTX 3080 Ti being a fresh launch could see better stock and LHR would mean that it will land in the hands of gamers than miners. Following are a few links where you could find the RTX 3080 Ti for purchase:
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition - $1199.99 US (BestBuy)
- ASUS TUF GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming - $1199.99 US (Newegg)
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X - $1199.99 US (Newegg)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle - $1199.99 US (Newegg)
- ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Trinity - $1199.99 US (Newegg)
- PNY GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XLR8 - $1199.99 US (Newegg)
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW XC3 - $1199.99 US (Newegg)
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XC3 Ultra - $1199.99 US (Newegg)
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 ULTRA Gaming - $1399.99 US (Newegg)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle - $1429.99 US (Newegg)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC - $1479.99 US (Newegg)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC - $1529.99 US (Newegg)
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Master - $1599.99 US (Newegg)
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XTREME - $1649.99 US (Newegg)
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC - $1739.99 US (Newegg)
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming X Trio - $1779.99 US (Newegg)
- ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AMP HOLO - $1799.99 US (Newegg)
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 TI TUF Gaming OC - $1899.99 US (Newegg)
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX OC - $1999.99 US (Newegg)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Card Specifications
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.
As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.
The TGP for the card is set to be slightly higher than the RTX 3080 at 350 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. In terms of performance, the graphics card is said to be as fast as the RTX 3090 but with half the memory & LHR technology-enabled. As for compute numbers, the RTX 3080 Ti features 34 shader TFLOPs, 67 RT-TFLOPs, & 273 Tensor TFLOPs (Sparsity).
The design of the card is similar to the existing NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics cards. NVIDIA didn't go with the bulky BFG design like its RTX 3090 and kept the more standard 2-slot FE Flow-Through air-cooled design. The card is powered by a single 12-pin Microfit connector. Display outputs include 1 HDMI 2.1 and three DP 2.0 connectors.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Product Gallery & PCB Shots:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Custom Models:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA107
|Ampere GA107
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-225
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|2048?
|2560?
|3584
|4864
|5888
|6144?
|8704
|10240
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|64 / 40
|80 / 48
|112 / 64
|152 / 80
|184 / 96
|192/ 104?
|272 / 96
|320 / 112
|328 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|64 / 16
|80 / 20
|112 / 28
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|192/ 48?
|272 / 68
|320 / 80
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1320 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1500 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|1365 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1780 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1730 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|TBA
|12.7 TFLOPs
|16.2 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|25.4 TFLOPs
|32.4 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|101 TOPs
|129.6 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|4 GB GDDR6?
|4 GB GDDR6?
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8-16 GB GDDR6X?
|10 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|128-bit
|128-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|TBA
|TBA
|15 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|TBA
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|TBA
|TBA
|360 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|TBA
|760 Gbps
|912 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TGP
|~75W
|~100W
|170W
|200W
|220W
|290W
|320W
|350W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$149?
|$199?
|$329
|$399 US
|$499 US
|$599 US?
|$699 US
|$1199
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|2021?
|2021?
|February 2021
|December 2020
|29th October 2020
|10th June 2021
|17th September 2020
|3rd June 2021
|24th September 2020
Products mentioned in this post
USD 1399.98
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter