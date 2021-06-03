NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Now Available, Here’s Where To Buy The New Ampere Flagship

NVIDIA has officially launched the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB graphics card which enters the retail segment as the latest Ampere flagship. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has an MSRP of $1199 US but given the current market situation, don't expect it below $1500 US. We will be providing links to retail outlets where the graphics card can be bought.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Flagship Ampere Graphics Card Now Available, Here's Where To Buy

In our Founders Edition and Custom model reviews of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, we found it to offer similar performance as the RTX 3090 with half the memory capacity and an extremely high price. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti might be faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 but going by MSRP, you are paying more than 70% for a 10-15% performance gain. This makes the Ti slightly underwhelming and you rather just get an RTX 3090 if you are dishing this much money on enthusiast graphics cards.

With that said, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 is one of the cards that hasn't received LHR treatment and as such, it still remains out of stock almost consistently and has prices way above $3000 US at the moment. The RTX 3080 Ti being a fresh launch could see better stock and LHR would mean that it will land in the hands of gamers than miners. Following are a few links where you could find the RTX 3080 Ti for purchase:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be slightly higher than the RTX 3080 at 350 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. In terms of performance, the graphics card is said to be as fast as the RTX 3090 but with half the memory & LHR technology-enabled. As for compute numbers, the RTX 3080 Ti features 34 shader TFLOPs, 67 RT-TFLOPs, & 273 Tensor TFLOPs (Sparsity).





The design of the card is similar to the existing NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics cards. NVIDIA didn't go with the bulky BFG design like its RTX 3090 and kept the more standard 2-slot FE Flow-Through air-cooled design. The card is powered by a single 12-pin Microfit connector. Display outputs include 1 HDMI 2.1 and three DP 2.0 connectors.

